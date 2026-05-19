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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: Water crisis in Corpus Christi, Texas, as city’s water supply runs dangerously low; Cuba has run out of fuel due to U.S. oil blockade; PLUS: Trump Administration working overtime to make America polluted again… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!

Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen ‘Green News Report’ – May 19, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen · · · · · ‘Green News Report’ – May 19, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): As electric bills rise, some states are focusing on the growing profits of utilities; US EPA proposes delaying enforcement of Biden vehicle pollution rules; Ban private jets and cut speed limits to avert UK fuel crisis, say campaigners; Solar to surpass coal in Texas power generation in 2026, EIA says … PLUS: The dawn of 24/7 solar power … and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…

‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (Stuff we didn’t have time for in today’s audio report)…

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists’ Daily Headlines page