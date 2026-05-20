Primary Results from Six States and Trump’s $1.8 Billion Taxpayer-Funded Grift Machine: ‘BradCast’ 5/20/2026

Today on The BradCast, our never-ending fight for democracy and the eventual termination of the Trump Era nightmares take the shape of actual election results — and context for them — out of six states which held primary elections on Tuesday. It was the biggest day so far in the critical 2026 midterm election cycle. [Audio to full show follows below this summary.]

We’ve got noteworthy results from Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon and Pennsylvania today.

I’ll not replicate our detailed reporting and background from each of the contests in each of the states here. But, in addition to the numbers, context and outlook going forward, we also dive into the voting rights chaos playing out in the post-Callais cancellation or partial cancellation or maybe-not-cancelled-at-all U.S. House races in Alabama; the remarkably dimwitted GOP candidates now tapped by Republican partisans to run for Governor and U.S. Senate there; the failure of Georgia Sec. of State and unverifiable touchscreen voting system champion Brad Raffensperger to even qualify for next month’s GOP Gubernatorial runoff election; disappointment for Dems in two Georgia Supreme Court elections; thoughts on the primary election loss of Trump’s conservative adversary, Rep. Thomas Massie, in Kentucky; and much much more.

Also today, what a legitimate lawsuit against the government, and an actual court-approved settlement, actually look like, as a man who was falsely jailed for more than a month last year for posting political content on Facebook receives a court-approved $835,000 settlement today.

And what an illegitimate lawsuit against the government looks like, in the case of Donald Trump‘s now-abandoned $10 billion suit against his own IRS, by way of comparison. And how the $1.8 billion fund that he and his defense attorney turned Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche have unlawfully declared into existence, for the supposed benefit of Trump supporters “victimized” by the government is not a settlement in Trump’s now-abandoned IRS case. The new fund has absolutely nothing to do with that withdrawn case, whether the corporate media continues to misreport and confuse you about that or not. It’s just a gigantic Grift Machine created by Trump and his DOJ henchmen from whole cloth and in plain site.

Happily, today, we also now have our first (of likely many) official lawsuits filed against that outrageous new taxpayer-funded $1.8 billion Trump Grift Machine. It has been filed by two cops who were violently assaulted on January 6, 2021 as they defended the U.S. Capitol and American democracy itself from those “victimized” criminal Trump supporters…

The BradCast with Brad Friedman Primary Results from Six States and Trump’s $1.8 Billion Taxpayer-Funded Grift Machine: ‘BradCast’ 5/20/2026 | Results and context from AL, GA, ID, KY, OR, PA; Also: Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol cops file suit to shutdown Trump's 'insurrectionist slush fund'... · · · · · Primary Results from Six States and Trump’s $1.8 Billion Taxpayer-Funded Grift Machine: ‘BradCast’ 5/20/2026 | Results and context from AL, GA, ID, KY, OR, PA; Also: Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol cops file suit to shutdown Trump's 'insurrectionist slush fund'... 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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