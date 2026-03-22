THIS WEEK: Coverage of the stupidest war (and dumbest Prez) in history continues...
By Brad Friedman on 3/22/2026, 6:35am PT  

...NEXT WEEK!...
...NEXT NOVEMBER!...

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As The BRAD BLOG's former longtime toon sherpa PDiddie always reminded us: "With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can."

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The BRAD BLOG is looking for someone --- other than me --- who may be able and available to post our weekly toons here! Interested? Let me know!

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