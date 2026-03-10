Meanwhile: China unveils EV line with 600+ mile range that charges in 6 minutes with a battery life that outlasts the driver for $20k...

I wish you as much luck as I wished myself in making sense of what we tried to make sense of on today's BradCast. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

So, what exactly did we try to make sense of? Well, for a start, Donald Trump knows his War on Iran is a disaster. He knows that not only has he failed to bring Iran to heel as the vassal state he'd hoped for, but with their shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz (even just the threat of same), oil and gas production in the region is coming to a halt, global prices are skyrocketing, and the world faces the very real threat of a global recession in the bargain. All in time for U.S. elections this fall.

Among our stories related to these perfectly predictable and insanely stupid points on today's program...

Trump is claiming that the Iran War "is going to be ended soon" and is "very complete", but that it also will "go further" and that we may hit Iran "twenty times harder". All as his Secretary of Defense vowed that it is "only just beginning". The last 24 hours have been a good deal more insane than that So, tune in for more.

U.S. electoral history, in the meantime, suggests that oil at more than $100 per barrel in March (as it was on Sunday before rising to $120 on Monday and then dropping back below $100) is very bad news for the party in power at the White House during November midterm elections.

All of this suggests that Trump had no clue what he was unleashing when launching his new foreign war, other than hoping that it would make more people like him and, importantly, distract from very disturbing allegations made in the Epstein Files that a woman who was interviewed by the FBI four times in 2019 claims to have been sexually assaulted by Trump when she was just 13-years old. The Post and Courier investigated details of the account the woman offered during her 2019 interviews --- now that Trump's DOJ has made the previously "missing" files --- finding that many of them were, in fact, verifiable.

Just to further (try to) mess with your head, Trump's FBI, last week, subpoenaed records of the 2020 election that he lost to Joe Biden in Maricopa County (Phoenix), Arizona. We just learned about it on Monday. And, yes, it is all just as dumb as it sounds. We'll walk you through it.

Amid all of this, on Monday, Trump absurdly stated that --- after his attack on Iran resulted in them shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, where some 20% of global oil and gas transits each day --- his threats and use of force to get it opened again should be viewed as "a gift from the United States of America to China." He said he hopes it "is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated." Among his many real gifts to China, however, is the ridiculous amount of money he is spending on wars both foreign and domestic, and his having gutted landmark incentives by Joe Biden and the Democrats for renewable energy and electric vehicle manufacturing in the U.S. On that latter point, last week, China's BYD, now the globe's largest seller of EVs, announced at a show in Chenzhen that it is introducing a new version of its EV battery technology that allows for some 620 miles on a single charge; will recharge from 10% to 80% in just over six minutes; and is guaranteed to last for 620,000 miles before needing replacement. All of those stats are currently "unheard of" for any EV until now, as detailed by Fast Company, blowing away anything that U.S. automakers, including Tesla, have been able to produce. BYD says the battery will be deployed across its entire 2026 model line, including its mass-produced vehicles in the $19,000 to $30,000 price range on up to their six-figure top-of-the-line luxury models. We still won't be allowed to buy them here in the U.S., of course, and Trump has gutted incentives for the EV and battery industries in the U.S. On the other hand, he is bringing back "beautiful clean coal"! So...Happy Golden Age of America!

Finally, Desi Doyen joins us for our latest Green News Report touching on a number of related stories, including the environmental and climate impacts of Trump's War in Iran, where the rain has literally turned oily and while, here at home, despite the firing of Kristi Noem, FEMA remains a disaster...

