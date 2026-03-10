IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump's War in Iran is bad for the environment and the climate; Attacks on Iranian oil storage depots generates toxic, oily rain; War in the Middle East is also disrupting global fertilizer supplies; PLUS: Kristi Noem fired as DHS Secretary, but FEMA remains a disaster... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): With Qatar's gas shutoff, Western energy giants see a big payday; Soaring gas prices are latest blow for auto industry in constant whiplash; Maine's catch of lobster declines amid high costs and climate change; A Trump order protected a weedkiller, and also a weapon of war; renewables remain safer bet; Trump Administration eases oil sanctions on Russia amid Iran price surge ... PLUS: After missteps, Corpus Christi, TX careens toward a water-shortage catastrophe ... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Trump's War in Iran escalates, grinding oil/gas production to a halt:
- Crude prices make record jump as Trump's measures fail to calm markets (Politico):
The Trump administration has yet to solve the fundamental issue of getting oil and gas tankers moving through the Strait of Hormuz again, analysts said.
- Iran war: How long before Gulf nations stop pumping oil? (DW News):
The oil price spiked near $120 after strikes on Iran's energy sites and the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz. With tankers stuck and Gulf oil facilities hit, producers are running short on storage to maintain production.
- Kuwait declares force majeure, cuts crude oil output due to Middle East conflict (Reuters)
- US stock markets close on high after Iran war drove oil prices above $100 a barrel (Guardian):
US stock markets closed on a high after oil prices swung wildly on Monday, reaching a four-year high in the morning that rattled Asian and European markets before settling down once Donald Trump said the US-Israel war with Iran is "very complete".
- Trump War in Iran is bad for the environment and climate:
- Iran accuses US and Israel of 'manifest environmental crime' (Guardian):
Iran has appealed to the UN to condemn the US and Israel for a “manifest environmental crime” over the bombing of fuel storage facilities in Tehran and other cities over the weekend.
- Oil Strikes in Tehran Bring Polluted, Toxic Pall over Mideast (This Is Not Cool)
- 'Dark, like our future': Iranians describe scenes of catastrophe after Tehran's oil depots bombed (Guardian):
Residents report terror of smoke-filled city, from potentially toxic rain, air and water to food scarcity and difficulty of escape.
- VIDEO: 'Apocalyptic Scene': CNN Reports Live From Site of Tehran Oil Strike (Mediaite)
- Trump’s War With Iran Is Also a Climate War (The New Republic):
The outbreak of any war is bad news for the climate, just as the election of politicians hostile to climate action is. The climate implications of this new war are not the center of attention at the moment, but they are essential context for understanding what’s at stake.
- Why War Is One Of The World's Biggest Climate Threats (Forbes)
- Mid-East's water supplies also vulnerable:
- Oil built the Persian Gulf. Desalinated water keeps it alive. War could threaten both (AP):
Hundreds of desalination plants sit along the Persian Gulf coast, putting individual systems that supply water to millions within range of Iranian missile or drone strikes. Without them, major cities could not sustain their current populations.
- Water emerges as a dangerous new war target (AFP):
Attacks on water systems are uncommon in wartime, but they have appeared in the war in the Middle East with strikes on desalination plants --- critical infrastructure for millions of people in the arid region...As far back as 2010, the CIA warned that disrupting desalination facilities in most Arab countries "could have more serious consequences than the loss of any other industry or commodity".
- Trump's war also disrupting global fertilizer supplies:
- Mideast War Disrupts Fertilizer – Food Supply at Risk (Financial Times/This Is Not Cool):
The Middle East is one of the world’s largest fertilizer producers, while the Strait of Hormuz is a crucial shipping route for exports..."We shouldn’t underestimate what this potentially could mean for global food production," said Svein Tore Holsether, chief executive of Europe’s largest fertiliser group Yara.
- Mideast Tensions Raise Fertilizer Concerns for U.S. Farmers (Ag Daily)
- Trump’s War on Iran Could Screw Over US Farmers (Wired):
The Middle East supplies a huge amount of the world’s fertilizer. Conflict in the region has sent prices soaring ahead of the critical spring planting season.
- War in the Middle East Threatens Global Food Production (NY Times):
The Persian Gulf is a major source of fertilizers, making the conflict disruptive to the global production of food.
- Republicans are okay with Americans sacrificing for Trump's War:
- Iran war's energy price shock is likely to spiral economy-wide (Axios):
Americans were already fed up with high prices. The effects of a widening conflict will ripple across the economy, with uncertainty about how high prices will rise and how long the surge will last. Fears about a stagflationary scenario are back, with a fresh inflationary shock coming alongside new signs of labor market weakness.
- VIDEO: Rep. Mark Alford: Americans need to sacrifice by paying more for gas (YouTube)
- Trump says oil price spike is ‘very small price to pay for safety and peace’ as Iran war rages (UK Independent)
- Lindsey Graham Says $1B a Day on Iran War Is 'Best Money Ever Spent' (Truthout)
- Surviving on Trump's Dangerous Planet: Yet another war, and yet another argument for an end to oil (Bill McKibben, The Crucial Years)
- Deadly tornado outbreak rips across the Midwest:
- Michigan’s Tornado is Earliest EF 3 on Record (This Is Not Cool)
- Two Dozen Tornadoes From Texas To The Midwest, Including Deadly Michigan, Oklahoma Twisters (Weather Channel)
- Deadly Oklahoma tornadoes kill 4, level homes in Fairview, Beggs (The Oklahoman)
- Something very strange is happening to tornadoes across the US. And scientists are baffled (BBC Science Focus, 4/3/2025):
Every year, the US sees around 1,200 tornadoes tear across its landscape – but lately, things have felt different. Tornadoes are striking earlier, appearing in unusual places and clustering together with alarming intensity.
- Kristi Noem fired but her damage to FEMA remains:
- Kristi Noem all but killed FEMA. Will her departure save it? (Grist):
As DHS secretary, Noem also raised eyebrows for an unprecedented degree of control over staffing and spending at the Federal Emergency Management Agency. She paused most FEMA payments, leading to extensive delays for disaster recovery, and sought to slash the agency’s on-call workforce by thousands of employees. She also expressed a desire to downsize or eliminate the agency entirely, shifting the burden of disaster relief onto the states. A growing number of critics and experts believe that Noem’s interference with FEMA may well have been illegal.
- FEMA Approves Millions in Aid for North Carolina After Tillis’ Rant Against Noem (NOTUS)
- Noem’s ouster leaves open questions about FEMA’s future (The Hill)
- ‘I’m relieved she’s gone’: Fema staffers celebrate ousting of Kristi Noem (Guardian)
- VIDEO: US senator for North Carolina calls Kristi Noem’s leadership ‘a disaster’ days before Trump fires her (Fox News-Charlotte, NC)
- Trump Admin.'s offshore lease sale in Alaska gets no takers:
- Trump's High-Profile Oil and Gas Lease Sale in Alaska Has No Takers (NY Times, no paywall)
- Federal offshore oil and gas lease sale in Alaska’s Cook Inlet basin draws no bids (Alaska Beacon)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- With Qatar’s Gas Shut Off, Western Energy Giants See a Big Payday (NY Times)
- Why US LNG firms stand to profit from Iran war fallout; renewables remain safer bet (Canary Media)
- Trump Administration eases oil sanctions on Russia amid Iran price surge (The Hill)
- Soaring gas prices are latest blow for auto industry in constant whiplash (Wall St. Journal/This Is Not Cool)
- 'Galapagos of West Africa' plundered by floating fishmeal factories (DeSmog blog)
- Cancer haunts neigbors of Canada’s oil sands wastelands (NY Times, no paywall)
- After missteps, Corpus Christi, TX careens toward a water-shortage catastrophe (Inside Climate News)
- Maine's catch of lobster declines amid high costs and climate change (AP)
- A Trump Order Protected a Weedkiller. And Also a Weapon of War (NY Times/SEJ)
- Yes, Climate Still Matters. Here's How It Connects to Every Other Crisis in the World Today. (Drilled)
- What Are The Biggest Climate Polluters Near You? (Yale Climate Connections)
- Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report (Yale Climate Connections)
- How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans (Bloomberg)
- Solar Is Liberation (Rolling Stone)
- Governments legally required to address climate change, global court says (Inside Climate News)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)