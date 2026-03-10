With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 3/10/2026, 10:47am PT  


IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump's War in Iran is bad for the environment and the climate; Attacks on Iranian oil storage depots generates toxic, oily rain; War in the Middle East is also disrupting global fertilizer supplies; PLUS: Kristi Noem fired as DHS Secretary, but FEMA remains a disaster... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 17 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): With Qatar's gas shutoff, Western energy giants see a big payday; Soaring gas prices are latest blow for auto industry in constant whiplash; Maine's catch of lobster declines amid high costs and climate change; A Trump order protected a weedkiller, and also a weapon of war; renewables remain safer bet; Trump Administration eases oil sanctions on Russia amid Iran price surge ... PLUS: After missteps, Corpus Christi, TX careens toward a water-shortage catastrophe ... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

Article Categories: Alaska, Middle East, Iran, Environment, FEMA, Green News, Israel, Natural gas, Oil, Climate change, Extreme weather, Agriculture, Water, Pollution, Kristi Noem, Markwayne Mullin