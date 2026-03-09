Also: Kari Lake unlawfully killed VOA; Callers ring in on how to overcome our ongoing nightmares...

Brad Friedman Byon 3/9/2026, 6:05pm PT

It's Happy Beginning of Daylight Saving Time Day on today's BradCast! (The actual unofficial start of Summer!) That said, thanks in (very small part) to last night's Spring Forward clock change, I'm too tired to write much today. So... [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

Among our many stories covered today...

Our brightest news of the day: A Reagan-appointed federal judge over the weekend ruled that former Phoenix local news anchor, twice-failed statewide candidate and election denier Kari Lake's destruction of the beloved Voice of America was all entirely illegal. Turns out she was never legally serving in her role as Trump's Acting Director of the independent executive agency that oversees it. Presumably --- barring any successful changes at the appellate level --- thousands of people unlawfully fired by Lake at the 84-year old worldwide global media outlet must be rehired.

An update on Donald Trump's horrible, still-expanding War on Iran, including a seventh U.S. service member has been killed; new evidence that the U.S. was responsible for bombing a girls' school in the southern part of the country on Day 1 of the war, killing about 175 people, many of them children; an even harder-line cleric is chosen to be Iran's Supreme Leader, with 56-year old Mojtaba Khamenei now set to replace his assassinated 96-year father Ali Khamenei; and oil and natural gas prices are spiking as production in the region grinds to a standstill.

And a few thoughts today --- from Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953 to Hawaii's Democratic U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz in 2025, and me --- on the fact that there is always plenty of money for the U.S. military industrial complex to wage wars anywhere in the world. There's just never enough to make sure that you have food, housing, education, healthcare, good roads and a happy life.

Finally, we open the phones to listeners on all of the above, and the conversations quickly --- and, happily! --- turn to "what the hell can and should we do about it?!"

Tune in for another lively BradCast!...

The BradCast

