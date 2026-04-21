With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 4/21/2026, 10:26am PT

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(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Economists warn high fuel prices could trip the world into global recession; Senate Republicans vote to strip protections from Minnesota's pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area; 16 years after catastrophic BP Oil Spill, Trump administration approves BP's new ultra deepwater drilling project; PLUS: Earth Day 2026 celebrates the only planet in the known universe capable of supporting life... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The ocean off California keeps breaking heat records; Supreme Court hands win to Chevron, Big Oil in environmental damage case; Federal bill would put Big Oil above the law; Record U.S. drought sparks fears about wildfires, water supply and food prices; Critical Atlantic current significantly more likely to collapse than thought ... PLUS: Oil company founded by DOE chief Wright paid no US taxes last year ... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



