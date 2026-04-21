IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Economists warn high fuel prices could trip the world into global recession; Senate Republicans vote to strip protections from Minnesota's pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area; 16 years after catastrophic BP Oil Spill, Trump administration approves BP's new ultra deepwater drilling project; PLUS: Earth Day 2026 celebrates the only planet in the known universe capable of supporting life... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
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IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The ocean off California keeps breaking heat records; Supreme Court hands win to Chevron, Big Oil in environmental damage case; Federal bill would put Big Oil above the law; Record U.S. drought sparks fears about wildfires, water supply and food prices; Critical Atlantic current significantly more likely to collapse than thought ... PLUS: Oil company founded by DOE chief Wright paid no US taxes last year ... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- No end in sight to Trump's War on Iran:
- Trump says US likely to resume bombing Iran as ceasefire nears end (Guardian)
- 'Going to go on for years': Grim Iran war outlook as conflict appears to have ‘no end in sight’ (Sky News)
- ‘No end in sight’ if Trump acts on threat to destroy Iran infrastructure (Al Jazeera):
Escalation by Donald Trump is likely to be met with more Iranian attacks, further destabilising region and markets, experts say.
- Trump's Five Big Unspoken Iran War Problems (David Rothkopf/Need To Know)
- IMF warns Iran War could trigger a global recession:
- The Forces of Scarcity Hitting Asia May Soon Spread Across the World (NY Times):
The Asia-Pacific was hit hard and quick by the war in Iran and its energy bottlenecks. Scenes of crisis there indicate that problems are multiplying and spreading.
- Global plastics industry rattled by Iran war as shortages mount, US exporters benefit (Plastics News)
- Here's what the stock market might have gotten wrong about the Iran war (Washington Post):
The surge in optimism contrasts starkly with continued energy supply challenges that threaten long-lasting economic harm - and a market reckoning.
- IMF sees global oil shortfall this year and warns Iran war could tip world into recession (CNN)
- The world energy shock is coming: The US and Israel's illegal attack on Iran will provoke a global economic catastrophe (New Statesman)
- DOE Sec. Wright: gas prices to remain high in US:
- Wright says gas prices may not fall to $3 a gallon until 2027 (Washington Examiner)
- VIDEO: Energy secretary: Gas might not drop below $3 until 2027 (CNN)
- GOP Senate overturns mining ban in Boundary Waters watershed:
- Boundary Waters mining bill approved by Senate after Sen. Smith protest (MSN)
- Senate Votes to Allow Mining Near Minnesota Wilderness (NY Times):
The Senate voted on Thursday to allow mining upstream from Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, one of the largest and most visited expanses of federally protected lakes and forests in the United States...The vote was a victory for Twin Metals Minnesota, a subsidiary of the Chilean mining giant Antofagasta. The company wants to build a copper and nickel mine about five miles southwest of the wilderness area, and the Biden administration complicated its plans by banning mining there until 2043.
- Senate Votes 50 to 49 to Strip Boundary Waters Protections in Defiance of Public Opinion, Science (Outdoor Life):
This vote also sets a dangerous precedent for the use of the Congressional Review Act, according to policy experts, to overturn the mineral withdrawal enacted in 2023. The CRA was intended to allow Congress to review agency rules in a 60-day legislative window; on Thursday it was used to throw out a public-land order from years before.
- VIDEO: Senate overturns mining ban near BWCA despite Tina Smith's protest (KARE-11 Minneapolist)
- VIDEO: Sen. Tina Smith speaks for 5 hours on Senate floor ahead of vote on Boundary Waters mining (CBS News-Minneapolis)
- Senate uses CRA to overturn protections for Boundary Waters (Western Priorities)
- Trump Admin. resumes ultra-deepwater drilling amid BP Oil spill anniversary:
- Deepwater Horizon oil spill environmental disaster, Gulf of Mexico, 2010 (Britannica)
- Trump administration to rejoin offshore drilling agencies separated after 2010 Gulf oil spill (AP)
- 16 years after the BP oil spill, policy shifts raise new questions about offshore drilling (WWL-TV, New Orleans)
- Climate groups sue US government over approval of new BP project in Gulf of Mexico (Guardian):
Environmental groups have sued the Trump administration over its approval of BP's huge new ultra-deep oil drilling project in the Gulf of Mexico, 16 years to the day since the company's Deepwater Horizon disaster caused the worst oil spill in US history. In March, the administration approved a plan by BP to drill for oil at even greater depths than the Deepwater Horizon project, which resulted in an explosion that killed 11 people and gushed more than 3m barrels of oil into the ocean, a leak that took 87 days to stem...
Drills will then extend much further down into the seabed itself, in all reaching down about 6 miles - deeper than the height of Mount Everest. BP forecasts this drilling will extract around 80,000 barrels of oil a day from six wells once production starts in 2029, drawing upon a deposit that holds 10bn barrels of oil in total.
- Scandal, incompetence at Minerals Management Service (Center for Public Integrity, 12/10/2008)
- Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill (Marine Mammal Commission)
- Earth Day 2026 is on Wednesday, April 22:
- Earth Day 2026: Our Planet, Our Power (Earth Day 2026):
Progress does not happen in silence. It happens when people show up.
- VIDEO: Jane Fonda Talks Earth Day Musical 'Dear Everything,' (Today Show, CBS)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- The ocean off California keeps breaking heat records (DNYUZ)
- Supreme Court hands win to Chevron, Big Oil in environmental damage case (Washington Post)
- Oil company founded by DOE chief Wright paid no US taxes last year (E&E News)
- Critical Atlantic current significantly more likely to collapse than thought (Guardian)
- Federal bill would put Big Oil above the law (Center for Climate Integrity)
- Record U.S. drought sparks fears about wildfires, water supply and food prices (CBS News)
- Yes, Climate Still Matters. Here's How It Connects to Every Other Crisis in the World Today. (Drilled)
- What Are The Biggest Climate Polluters Near You? (Yale Climate Connections)
- Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report (Yale Climate Connections)
- How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans (Bloomberg)
- Solar Is Liberation (Rolling Stone)
- Governments legally required to address climate change, global court says (Inside Climate News)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)