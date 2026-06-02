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IN TODAY’S RADIO REPORT: Oil industry warns that global inventory is running dangerously low as Trump’s ‘excursion’ in Iran continues into its fourth month; Historic, deadly heat wave broils Europe, shattering temperature records; PLUS: A whole bunch of stuff that happened while we were out… All that and more in today’s Green News Report!

Green News Report with Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen ‘Green News Report’ – June 2, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen · · · · · ‘Green News Report’ – June 2, 2026 | With Brad Friedman and Desi Doyen 30s 30s 0:00 0:00 Download Episode Link to this page Embed on your site! Subscribe RSS/Podcast

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IN ‘GREEN NEWS EXTRA’ (see links below): It’s not just high gas prices – inflation is now spreading through the US economy; Trump Administration to dismantle ocean monitoring system; Federal judge blocks breakup of NCAR in Boulder while blasting Trump for enacting political revenge on Colorado; 2026 World Cup will feature a villainous player: extreme heat; Facing a Western water crisis, Trump turns to Democrats’ climate law… PLUS: As seas rise, Louisiana faces a choice: plan to move or let crisis decide… and much, MUCH more! …

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY’S ‘GREEN NEWS REPORT’…