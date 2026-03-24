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By Desi Doyen on 3/24/2026, 10:03am PT  


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IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump backs off threat to bomb Iran's power plants, which would be a war crime; New analysis finds US-Israel war on Iran is a disaster for the climate and environment; Trump Administration pays offshore wind company $1 billion taxpayer dollars to not build new wind farms; PLUS: Extreme heat wave in Southwestern US really was historic... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

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IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Earth being 'pushed beyond its limits' as energy imbalance reaches record high; Global news coverage of climate change falls for fourth straight year; If you teleport to start a race war and the Waffle House is closed? That's really bad;

... PLUS: The Iran War is also a climate war ... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

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Article Categories: Pakistan, Iran, Environment, Green News, Natural gas, Russia, Oil, Climate change, Extreme weather, Australia, Nepal, Philippines, Pollution