IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump backs off threat to bomb Iran's power plants, which would be a war crime; New analysis finds US-Israel war on Iran is a disaster for the climate and environment; Trump Administration pays offshore wind company $1 billion taxpayer dollars to not build new wind farms; PLUS: Extreme heat wave in Southwestern US really was historic... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
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IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Earth being 'pushed beyond its limits' as energy imbalance reaches record high; Global news coverage of climate change falls for fourth straight year; If you teleport to start a race war and the Waffle House is closed? That's really bad;
... PLUS: The Iran War is also a climate war ... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Massive explosion at Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas:
- Port Arthur Valero Explosion Prompts Shelter in Place: What We Know (Newsweek)
- VIDEO: Explosion at Port Arthur Valero refinery prompts 12-hour shelter-in-place order (Audin American-Stateman)
- Officials Investigate Cause Of Explosion At Texas Valero Refinery In Port Arthur (Yahoo News)
- Trump backs off threat to bomb Iran's power plants (a war crime):
- Trump says he's postponing attacks on Iran power plants, citing 'productive' talks to end war (NBC News)
- US and Iran give differing accounts of potential talks (BBC)
- Trump says Iran has 'one more chance at peace' as Tehran calls reports of US talks 'fake news' (BBC)
- Was Trump's big Iran announcement just a ploy at market manipulation? (The New Republic/MSN)
- Guess what happened to oil markets just before Trump's Iran post (The New Republic/MSN):
Oil traders wagered bets worth $580 million just minutes before Trump announced he had "productive conversations" with Iran to end the war, suggesting that the president's announcement was nothing more than a ploy to manipulate markets.
- US lifts sanctions on some Iranian oil as energy prices soar (BBC)
- Long-term damage to global oil/gas sector and economy now baked in:
- 'The stakes are enormous': how a prolonged Iran war could shock the global economy (Guardian):
Donald Trump's 'little excursion' is likely to have long-term effects, from oil prices to inflation to growth, say experts.
- Russia, China and the US "“ the global winners and losers of the Iran war (BBC)
- New analysis calculates pollution, emissions impact of US-Israel War on Iran:
- 5 million tonnes of CO2 emitted in just 14 days of US war on Iran, analysis finds (Guardian):
Exclusive: War in the Middle East is draining the global carbon budget faster than 84 countries combined.
- 2 Weeks of Iran War Released More Carbon Emissions Than 84 Countries Do Yearly (Truthout)
- From black rain to marine pollution, the war in Iran is an environmental disaster (Guardian)
- Incompatible with a liveable planet: Climate toll of US-Israel war on Iran (NDTV World/MSN)
- Two weeks of war in Iran unleashed more carbon pollution than Iceland does in a year (Climate and Community Institute):
Our analysis finds that the total greenhouse gas emissions from the first 14 days of assault is more than 5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide...equivalent to the emissions from 1.1 million gas-powered cars over a year and represents over $1.3 billion in climate damage.
- Iran War's oil/gas supply shock causing disruption around the world:
- How the Iran war has sent shocks rippling across the globe (Guardian):
From restaurant closures in the Philippines and petrol rationing in Sri Lanka, to Asian food production crises due to fertiliser shortages, the effects of the US-Israeli war on Iran reverberate around the world.
- Fuel stations run out of diesel across Australia's NSW (Argus Media)
- Philippine government starts four-day workweek as energy prices bite (Asia Nikkei)
- Pakistan to close schools, take other measures to cut energy as oil spikes (Reuters)
- Nepal to ration cooking gas due to panic over shortage (Reuters)
- Thailand, Vietnam push remote work and other measures to save energy (AFP/MSN)
- Extreme heat dome in Southwestern US really is historic:
- Record-smashing heat continues: 'Basically the entire U.S. is going to be hot' (AP):
"Basically the entire U.S. is going to be hot," Gallina said Monday. "The area of record temperatures is extremely large. That's the thing that's really bizarre."
- Records shattered as summer heat hits Southwest in March; 'This is what climate change looks like' (AP):
The dangerous heat wave shattering March records all over the U.S. Southwest is more than just another extreme weather blip. It's the latest next-level weather wildness that is occurring ever more frequently as Earth's warming builds. Experts said unprecedented and deadly weather extremes that sometimes strike at abnormal times and in unusual places are putting more people in danger.
- Record-shattering March temperatures in Western North America virtually impossible without climate change (World Weather Attribution)
- VIDEO: Dr. Michael Mann on US Heat Wave (This Is Not Cool)
- The US broke the all-time heat record for March. Yes, it's climate change (CNN)
- 'Entire US going to be hot': US braces for largest-ever heat waves as massive heat dome spreads East (AP)
- 'Unprecedented heat wave': Records shattered across Southern California (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
- Climate change intensifies record-breaking early-spring heatwave across the West (Climate Central):
Human-caused climate change is making this heat more likely and will also accelerate snowmelt, during a year already marked by widespread snow drought across the region... A CSI 5 indicates that human-caused climate change is making this event at least five times more likely, signaling a significant climate change event.
- French company accepts Trump's offer of $1 billion to not build new wind farms:
- Trump administration to pay French company $1B to walk away from US offshore wind leases (AP)
- Interior, TotalEnergies strike deal ending US offshore wind projects (E&E News):
The deal also leaves New Jersey without any workable offshore wind projects at a time when Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill is already searching for more clean energy to combat a regional power crunch. The project was supposed to provide more than 1,300 megawatts of power.
- Trump wants to bribe energy companies to kill wind energy (Public Notice):
Trump's rage against the wind machines hasn't lessened... Having failed to kill offshore wind through executive fiat and stymied by the courts, the Trump administration seems to have settled on a new strategy: paying companies to quit producing clean energy...This proposal aims to neutralize that advantage by disappearing both the permits and the preparations the company took in reliance on them. Trump's loathing for wind turbines is so all-encompassing that he hopes to buy TotalEnergy off with taxpayer dollars and ensure that, even if a Democrat succeeds him, the projects will have to start from scratch.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Earth being 'pushed beyond its limits' as energy imbalance reaches record high (Guardian)
- The Iran War Is Also a Climate War (The Nation)
- Global news coverage of climate change falls for fourth straight year (Yale Environment 360)
- If you teleport to start a race war and the Waffle House is closed? That's really bad (Hill Heat)
- 'Climate Gaslighting': Fossil giants have abandoned their net zero pledges (Euronews)
- Suddenly, the US manufactures a ton of grid batteries (Canary Media)
- Shell's Cracker Has Polluted More Than Permitted With No New Fines For 3 Years (Public Source)
- Border Communities Remain in Dark About DHS' Billion-Dollar Buoy Project (Inside Climate News)
- Replacing Toxic Lead Pipes Could Drive Job Creation in Illinois: Report (Grist)
- Nebraska Fires Burn Grazing Lands, Threaten Plans To Grow US Cattle Herd (Reuters)
- Warming Climate Brings Bears Out Of Hibernation, Into Vt. Backyards Earlier (VT Digger)
- Yes, Climate Still Matters. Here's How It Connects to Every Other Crisis in the World Today. (Drilled)
- What Are The Biggest Climate Polluters Near You? (Yale Climate Connections)
- Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report (Yale Climate Connections)
- How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans (Bloomberg)
- Solar Is Liberation (Rolling Stone)
- Governments legally required to address climate change, global court says (Inside Climate News)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)