With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 3/24/2026, 10:03am PT





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(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump backs off threat to bomb Iran's power plants, which would be a war crime; New analysis finds US-Israel war on Iran is a disaster for the climate and environment; Trump Administration pays offshore wind company $1 billion taxpayer dollars to not build new wind farms; PLUS: Extreme heat wave in Southwestern US really was historic... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 17 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

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Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Earth being 'pushed beyond its limits' as energy imbalance reaches record high; Global news coverage of climate change falls for fourth straight year; If you teleport to start a race war and the Waffle House is closed? That's really bad;

... PLUS: The Iran War is also a climate war ... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



