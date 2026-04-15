Guest: Conservationist Jim Pattiz; Also: Judge blocks Indiana law barring Student IDs for voting; More U.S. ground troops headed to Iran...

Brad Friedman Byon 4/15/2026, 6:50pm PT

Plenty --- far too much --- to get angry about on today's BradCast. Though we do find a bit of light among the darkness to help kick things off. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

FIRST UP... The good news: a federal judge in Indiana has blocked, for now, a law adopted by state Republicans that would have prevented Student IDs from being used as identification for voting purposes. The case to determine the Constitutionality of Indiana's SB10 will continue. But for now, for this year's critical midterm elections, some 40,000 Hoosier students will be able to vote with their IDs, just as they have, without incident, for the past 20 years.

Moreover, what happens in IN regarding Photo ID restrictions on voting doesn't stay in IN. It was a 2008 case out of Marion County, IN which originally opened the door nationally to the use of stricter and stricter, purposely disenfranchising, polling place voter ID laws. Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who wrote the controlling decision, later came to admit that the Court got it wrong. So did the lower District Court Judge who penned the original ruling. So, we'll keep our eyes on this matter. But it is good news for democracy fans for the moment, barring any new surprises from higher courts this year.

In less good news today, Republicans in the U.S. Senate have, for the fourth time, blocked a Democratic resolution to assert Congress's Constitutional power to declare (or prevent) war as Donald Trump's unimaginably ill-considered war in Iran continues. Worse: WaPo reports today that thousands of more ground troops are on now on their way to the region at Trump's command.

THEN... We get to today's really enervating news, though we get there in a way that just might energize you to do something about it!

No matter how the Trump Administration and his U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins are trying to gaslight the public about it, they are, in fact, dismantling the beloved U.S. Forest Service. The plan, officially announced last month, will benefit no one but those who wish to plunder the 193 million acres of our public lands overseen, maintained and protected by the agency for more than 120 years. Despite her rhetoric and lies, Rollins is not clear-cutting the U.S. Forest Service for the good of the American people. The effort is for commercial purposes. To rob Americans of our sacred public lands to the benefit of the extraction industry, from miners to drillers to loggers. And, because it's the Trump Administration naturally, they are doing so unlawfully, the way they do pretty much everything.

We're joined today for a deep dive on all of this by award-winning filmmaker and conservationist JIM PATTIZ of MoreThanJustParks.com. He helped touch off a proverbial five-alarm fire about all of this with his blazing-hot, razor-sharp descriptive demolition of what the Administration is actually hiding under their March 31 announcement that the USDA is moving the Forest Service Headquarters from D.C. to Salt Lake City, Utah, while shuttering dozens of critical research centers around the country in the bargain.

Don't be fooled, Pattiz explains. This is not meant as "a sweeping restructuring of the agency to move leadership closer to the forests and communities it serves," as the USDA claimed in its press release. It is not "a structural reset and a common-sense approach to improve mission delivery." It is, as Pattiz detailed at Hatch Magazine last week, a scheme to relocate the beloved agency to a state which is currently suing the federal government to take over some 18.5 million acres of public lands, "that wants to own them, stripped of its science, stripped of its regional expertise, stripped of its institutional independence, and reorganized into a structure purpose-built for political compliance."

"This is a coordinated demolition of federal land stewardship in America," he warns. "The Forest Service was the last major federal land agency that still had the institutional muscle to resist. It had the scientists. It had the regional foresters. It had the culture, imperfect as it was, that still believed forests belonged to the public. After today, that agency no longer exists."

The USDA and White House itself have come out with both barrels against Pattiz and his fellow public lands supporters, particularly after he demonstrated this week in his newsletter how relocating the Forest Service headquarters from D.C. is in strict violation of federal laws adopted by both parties in Congress regarding fiscal year 2026!

"The White House called it 'lies from these losers," Pattiz tells me. But it is anything but. Pattiz has the receipts. In fact, he also has the goods regarding how it was Trump officials themselves who lied about their intentions to do exactly what they are now doing during their confirmation hearings in the Senate.

"This will affect somewhere in the neighborhood of 5,000 employees," says Pattiz, "of a work force that's already lost a fourth of the Forest Service workforce since Trump started his second term --- a critical agency that does most of the wildland firefighting in the United States --- a fourth of that agency gone. And now you're talking about an additional potentially 5,000 employees."

It's hardly just fire fighters. Scientists will be lost as well, along with decades of institutional knowledge with the move to Utah and the shuddering of regional research offices around the country, to be consolidated into one office in Colorado. Knowledge, research and decades-old, ongoing experiments will be lost that can't necessarily simply be restarted the next time a Democrat returns to power. "When you shutter 57 research stations, that is absolutely a 'kill shot' to our research program, which is the envy of the world," says Pattiz. "It's a kill shot."

And it's all being spearheaded by longtime enemies of public lands, such as Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee and a new Forest Service Director who was previously a logging executive --- the first time in the agency's 122-year history that its Director was not selected from among those already serving within it. In response to the new chief, Tom Schultz, citing Teddy Roosevelt, renowned defender of public lands, and Gifford Pinchot, who created what would become the Service, in the USDA's announcement about the move to Utah and the gutting of the Service, Pattiz was incensed.

"It makes my blood boil," he tells me today. "It is the antithesis of what the Forest Service is all about. Theodore Roosevelt made a career out of opposing people like Tom Schultz. It's just absurd to hear this logging executive who has inexplicably been installed as the Forest Service chief using the names of Gifford Pinchot and Theodore Roosevelt, because what they are doing is the anathema of Roosevelt and his legacy."

But it's not over yet. Lawsuits, Pattiz says, are soon to be filed. In the meantime, "the biggest thing people can do is write and call your representatives and senators, and tell them to stick up for the laws that they wrote." The very laws that were adopted on a bipartisan basis, signed by this President, requiring approval from Congress before a massive restructuring (and destruction) of this sort can begin at all. "Contact your representatives. Tell them to hold this Dept. of Agriculture accountable."

There is a lot more from Pattiz, who is really good at explaining all of this, on today's show. You'll be glad you tuned in for it!...

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The BradCast

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