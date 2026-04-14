IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Iran War energy crisis deepens global poverty while Big Oil rakes in big profits; France and Britain enact new policies to reduce costly fossil fuel dependence; PLUS: Turns out birds are smart enough to avoid wind turbines, new studies show... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
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IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Iran war escalation could trigger global recession, IMF warns; Aftermath: Plastics Clogged in the Persian Gulf; Trouble in paradise as atmospheric rivers drown Hawaii; Communities are waiting on billions in disaster funding from the Trump administration; EPA Zeldin tells climate skeptics to 'celebrate vindication' after repeal of baseline climate rule; Lead still haunts yards in Exide battery recycler cleanup zone ... PLUS: The simple math of the death of LNG ... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- No end in sight to Trump's Iran War and the global energy crisis:
- Oil jumps back above $100 after US-Iran peace talks fail (BBC)
- U.S. And Iran Fail to Agree on Peace Deal After 21 Hours of Talks, Vance Says (NY Times)
- An inconsistent blockade (BBC):
The first 24 hours of the US naval blockade of Iran’s ports have been notable for their inconsistency. At least four Iran-linked vessels have passed through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, two of them having come from Iranian ports: Bushehr and Bandar Imam Khomeini. There are several possible explanations for this. One is that US naval forces were not quite ready to enforce it yet. Another suggestion is that the vessels interfered with their onboard AIS transponders to mislead others as to their true whereabouts, a practice known as "spoofing".
- Trump Energy Secretary Warns Gas Prices Won’t Be Falling Any Time Soon Despite Previously Saying They Would Drop by Summer (Mediaite)
- VIDEO: Trump Tells Fox’s Bartiromo Oil Prices Could Be ‘A Little Bit Higher’ Before Midterms (Mediaite)
- Trump’s ceasefire gives Iran control of the Strait of Hormuz (Yahoo News)
- VIDEO: No Way Out: Hormuz is a Strait Jacket for Trump (This Is Not Col)
- Iran War energy crisis deepens global poverty:
- Iran war could plunge 32 million into poverty, says United Nations (Guardian):
In a report issued amid doubts over a fragile ceasefire, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said the world was facing a "triple shock" involving energy, food and weaker economic growth..."You will see an enduring impact, especially in the poorer countries, where you push people back into poverty. That’s the most heartbreaking element. The people being pushed into poverty are very often the people who used to be in poverty, got out of it, and are now being pushed back."
- Iran war 'triple shock' could force 32 million people into poverty, UN says in grave warning (The Mirror/MSN)
- Big Oil CEOs raking in big profits:
- Oil CEOs Raked in Money From Trump’s Iran War (Wall Street Journal):
President Trump’s bombing campaign against Iran is yielding a windfall for some of America’s top oil executives. Energy executives sold stock worth $1.4 billion in the first quarter on the back of historic shock to the world’s crude supplies.
- 'Opportunistic' Fossil Fuel Execs Cashed In on Trump’s Iran War With Record Stock Sales (Common Dreams)
- Big Oil to reap billions from Iran war windfall after a month of soaring energy prices (Reuters)
- VIDEO: Big Oil, LNG CEOs 'celebrating,' 'joyous' over higher profits from Iran War (The Economist)
- France moves to electrify its economy, reduce dependence on fossil fuels:
- France doubles electrification aid to cut fossil fuel dependency (Reuters)
- France to Nearly Double Fiscal Support for Switch to Electric Power By 2030 (Bloomberg)
- UK moves to expand renewables, consumer demand surges for clean tech:
- Record number of homes in Great Britain turn to green energy as fuel prices soar (Guardian):
British households are turning to green home energy upgrades in record numbers to try to keep bills down as the Iran crisis sends global oil and gas prices soaring, data from leading energy suppliers suggests. Figures show demand for solar panels, electric vehicles and heat pumps in Great Britain has leapt since the war began on 28 February, as households brace for a sharp increase in monthly payments when the next energy price cap takes effect in the summer.
- VIDEO: Renewables Protecting from Price Shocks, Attracting Investment in War’s Wake (This Is Not Cool)
- VIDEO: Premiers, Prime Ministers, and Midwest Farmers Agree, Renewable Means Energy Security (This Is Not Cool)
- Arctic sea ice ties record low:
- ‘Very alarming’ winter sees Arctic sea ice hit record-low for second year running (Carbon Brief)
- Arctic sea ice hits lowest winter level as unprecedented heat hits smashes records all over Earth (AP):
Arctic sea ice levels, especially in the summer, are crucial to Earth’s climate because without the ice reflecting sunlight, more heat energy goes into the oceans. Ice of all kinds around the poles acts as Earth’s refrigerator...A leading theory --- that is still controversial --- says those Arctic changes then alter the movement and shape of the jet stream, which moves weather west to east and contributes to extreme weather bursts, [data center senior scientist Walt Meier] said.
- Antarctica's emperor penguins elevated to official 'endangered' status:
- Emperor penguins now endangered as climate change shrinks sea ice (CBC)
- Mass drowning of chicks puts emperor penguins at risk of extinction (Guardian):
Record low levels of Antarctic sea ice are having grim consequences for penguins yet to grow waterproof feathers.
- Drowned chicks and food scarcity: Emperor penguin and Antarctic fur seal now endangered (Euronews):
Climate change in Antarctica is leading to changes in sea ice that are projected to halve the emperor penguin population by the 2080s, while reduced food availability has already driven a 50 per cent reduction in the Antarctic fur seal population since 2000.
- Milestone: wind and solar energy surpass natural gas in US electricity mix:
- In a first, renewables beat natural gas on US grid last month (Canary Media):
It’s just one month, but it’s a sign of where the U.S. is headed as renewable energy — namely solar — surges onto the grid.
- This spring has been a record season for renewables (Canary Media):
Wind, solar, and batteries are more critical than ever as the world faces a fossil fuel crisis, and spring is when these resources hit their stride.
- Studies: Birds are smart enough to avoid wind turbine blades:
- Two new studies could change critics’ opinions about how many birds die from wind turbines (Euronews):
The study found that there was not a single collision, "The results from Aberdeen Bay show that modern offshore wind farms can be operated with low risk to wildlife," says Dr Eva Julius-Philipp, Director Environment and Sustainability BU Wind at Vattenfall...[M]igratory birds almost completely avoid wind turbines. For one and a half years, researchers analysed over four million bird movements with the help of radar and AI-based cameras. The result showed that over 99.8 per cent of migratory birds reliably avoided the wind turbines.
- "Birds avoid turbines:" Two new studies suggest wind farms are not "killing machines" after all (Renew Economy)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Iran war escalation could trigger global recession, IMF warns (Guardian)
- Aftermath: Plastics Clogged in the Persian Gulf (The American Prospect)
- Trouble in paradise as atmospheric rivers drown Hawaii (This Is Not Cool)
- Communities are waiting on billions in disaster funding from the Trump administration (NPR)
- The simple math of the death of LNG (Justin Milkulka, Powering the Planet)
- EPA proposes rolling back rules for safe disposal of toxic coal ash (Guardian)
- States are struggling to meet their clean energy goals. Blame data centers (AP)
- ‘Climate change is kicking our butts.’ March smashes heat records for continental US (AP)
- Zeldin tells climate skeptics to 'celebrate vindication' after repeal of baseline climate rule (AP)
- Why March 2026 could 'change everything' --- war-induced tipping point for global EV adoption (Gulf News)
- Lead still haunts yards in Exide battery recycler cleanup zone (LA Times)
- Yes, Climate Still Matters. Here's How It Connects to Every Other Crisis in the World Today. (Drilled)
- What Are The Biggest Climate Polluters Near You? (Yale Climate Connections)
- Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report (Yale Climate Connections)
- How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans (Bloomberg)
- Solar Is Liberation (Rolling Stone)
- Governments legally required to address climate change, global court says (Inside Climate News)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)