With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 4/14/2026, 11:00am PT

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IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Iran War energy crisis deepens global poverty while Big Oil rakes in big profits; France and Britain enact new policies to reduce costly fossil fuel dependence; PLUS: Turns out birds are smart enough to avoid wind turbines, new studies show... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Iran war escalation could trigger global recession, IMF warns; Aftermath: Plastics Clogged in the Persian Gulf; Trouble in paradise as atmospheric rivers drown Hawaii; Communities are waiting on billions in disaster funding from the Trump administration; EPA Zeldin tells climate skeptics to 'celebrate vindication' after repeal of baseline climate rule; Lead still haunts yards in Exide battery recycler cleanup zone ... PLUS: The simple math of the death of LNG ... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



