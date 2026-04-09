With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 4/9/2026, 10:45am PT





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IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Global oil and gas supply still locked up amid unsettled ceasefire; Damage to the agriculture supply chain is already done; PLUS: Heads up --- a Super El Nino is brewing in the Pacific Ocean that will boost extreme weather... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 17 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

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IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): An incredibly weird time to be alive: The world witnessed the best and worst of humanity in a single week; The Iran War and the energy lesson we failed to learn; Trump’s EPA chief delivers the keynote at a conference of climate change deniers; Louisiana LNG project could pollute more than all other US terminals; Corpus Christi water crisis spurs stampede on South Texas aquifers ... PLUS: After harsh winter, Ukrainians find joy in releasing bats rescued from war ... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



