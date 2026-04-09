IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Global oil and gas supply still locked up amid unsettled ceasefire; Damage to the agriculture supply chain is already done; PLUS: Heads up --- a Super El Nino is brewing in the Pacific Ocean that will boost extreme weather... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
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IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): An incredibly weird time to be alive: The world witnessed the best and worst of humanity in a single week; The Iran War and the energy lesson we failed to learn; Trump’s EPA chief delivers the keynote at a conference of climate change deniers; Louisiana LNG project could pollute more than all other US terminals; Corpus Christi water crisis spurs stampede on South Texas aquifers ... PLUS: After harsh winter, Ukrainians find joy in releasing bats rescued from war ... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Oil and gas supply still locked up amid unsettled ceasefire deal with Iran:
- The War Is Bad. The Cease-Fire Doesn’t Exist. The Future Is Awful (The American Prospect):
Iran taking operational control of the Strait of Hormuz has enormous ripple effects.
- Trump agrees to two-week Iran ceasefire, drops threat to destroy 'whole civilization' (Reuters)
- Iran closes Strait of Hormuz over Israeli barrage in Lebanon (The Hill)
- Explainer: What is in Iran’s 10-point ceasefire plan and will the US agree to it? (Guardian)
- Trump’s ceasefire gives Iran control of the Strait of Hormuz (Yahoo News)
- Iran’s proposal to collect tolls in the Strait of Hormuz violates trade norms (AP)
- VIDEO: Sen. Chris Murphy: "What a miscalculation" (Twitter)
- Oil industry pleads its Hormuz case with White House (Politico):
Oil company executives are reaching out to the White House, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance to protest allowing Iran to charge tolls through the strategic Strait of Hormuz as a condition of peace talks.
- VIDEO: As Hormuz Hangs in the Balance, A Changed World (This Is Not Cool)
- Global oil, gas disruption will continue for months:
- It Will Take Months to Get Oil and Gas Flowing out of the Persian Gulf (NY Times):
Some wells can be turned on in days or weeks, but bringing the Gulf’s energy system back to something akin to normal will take months.
- Jet fuel supplies to take 'months' to recover from war disruption: IATA (AFP)
- Gulf Energy Industry Will Take Years to Recover From Iran War (Bloomberg):
It took just days for the Iran war to hobble oil fields, refineries and gas plants across the Persian Gulf, but it could take years to restore their full potential as the conflict drags on...Calculating the wider economic fallout must factor in the time it will take to reboot the Gulf’s oil and gas infrastructure.
- Book Vacation Plane Tickets Now—Before Pricing Gets Worse, Experts Say (Newsweek)
- Iran War's damage to the agriculture supply chain deepens:
- The Other Global Crisis Stemming From the Strait of Hormuz’s Blockage (Carnegie Endowment for Peace):
Even if the Iran war stops, restarting production and transport for fertilizers and their components could take weeks—at a crucial moment for planting.
- Unseasonal war. How the US-Israeli war on Iran threatens the global agricultural cycle. (Adam Tooze, Chartbook)
- Iran war: how farmers adapt as fertilizer crunch heats up (DW news)
- Future Fertilizer Fears: Farmers say Fertilizer Risk Intensifies in 2027 (National Corn Growers Association)
- Here's what's broken, what it costs you, and how long it takes to fix. A thread on the 5 commodities that don't bounce back overnight. (Jigar Shah/Twitter)
- GA farmers face fertilizer crisis as Iran blocks key shipping route (WRDW-Atlanta)
- Iranian hackers have successfully targeted US energy, water systems:
- Iranian hackers are targeting US energy and water sectors, federal agencies warn (Politico)
- Iran-linked hackers disrupt operations at US critical infrastructure sites (Ars Technica):
In an advisory published Tuesday, the FBI, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, National Security Agency, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy, and US Cyber Command "urgently" warned that the APT, or advanced persistent threat group, is targeting PLCs, short for programmable logic controllers. These devices, typically the size of a toaster, sit in factories, water treatment centers, oil refineries, and other industrial settings, often in remote locations. They provide an interface between computers used for automation and physical machinery.
- Iranian hackers are targeting American critical infrastructure, US agencies warn (Tech Crunch):
These include water and wastewater utilities, as well as energy and local government facilities. The agencies did not specifically name any of the targets but said that the hacks were aimed at causing "disruptive effects within the United States" and had already resulted in "operational disruption and financial loss."
- Iran-Linked Hackers Are Sabotaging US Energy and Water Infrastructure (Wired)
- Trump Admin. guts the US Forest Service in time for historic wildfire season:
- Trump administration orders dismantling of the U.S. Forest Service (Hatch Magazine):
Late Tuesday afternoon, with the subtlety of a wrecking ball and the morality of a foreclosure notice, the Trump administration announced the most devastating attack on the U.S. Forest Service in the agency’s 121-year history. Not a budget cut. Not a policy shift. Not a "reorganization." An execution.
- Trump Administration Orders Dismantling of the U.S. Forest Service (More Than Just Parks)
- Forest Service will close 57 research stations that study wildfire risk (NY Times)
- The West's unprecedented winter could fuel a summer of disaster (Grist)
- A potential 'Super' El Nino is brewing in Pacific Ocean:
- A Powerhouse El Niño Event Appears To Be Brewing For 2026-27 (Yale Climate Communications):
Triplet tropical cyclones astride the equator could help it develop.
- Strongest El Niño in a century? What this rare phenomenon could bring. (Washington Post)
- Super El Niño Watch in Effect (This Is Not Cool):
Ocean temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific could climb 4 to 5 degrees above average, approaching levels seen in the strongest events on record... This possible super El Niño could also push global temperatures to record levels, particularly in 2027, and have agricultural impacts as weather patterns change. "Real potential for the strongest El Niño event in 140 years," wrote Paul Roundy, a professor of atmospheric science at the State University of New York at Albany.
- A Super El Niño is coming. Here’s how a hotter ocean could change the weather near you (CNN):
If it forms as expected, this El Niño will redraw global weather maps, sparking flooding for some and drought and wildfires for others — all while simultaneously speeding up the pace of global warming...When it comes to the climate, El Niño tends to release enormous amounts of heat stored in the oceans back into the atmosphere, boosting global average surface temperatures. If a strong El Niño does form and continues through the winter, then it is almost assured that either 2026, 2027 or both years will set new records for the warmest year since instrument data began in the 19th century.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- An incredibly weird time to be alive: The world witnessed the best and worst of humanity in a single week. (The Atlantic)
- The Iran War and the Energy Lesson We Failed to Learn (War on the Rocks)
- Trump’s EPA chief delivers the keynote at a conference of climate change deniers (Mother Jones)
- Huge Louisiana LNG project could pollute more than all other US terminals (Verite News)
- Corpus Christi water crisis spurs stampede on South Texas aquifers (Inside Climate News)
- After harsh winter, Ukrainians find joy in releasing bats rescued from war (AP)
- Meridionally consistent decline in the observed western boundary contribution to the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (Science Advances)
- US senators investigate $370 million IRS payout to Cheniere Energy (Inside Climate News)
- California bill aims to keep toxic PFAS off its crops (Inside Climate News)
- Renewable developers locked out of Fish and Wildlife Service endangered species tool (E&E News)
- Federal permitting is ‘outsized’ factor in clean energy delays, cancellations: Crux (Utility Dive)
- Yes, Climate Still Matters. Here's How It Connects to Every Other Crisis in the World Today. (Drilled)
- What Are The Biggest Climate Polluters Near You? (Yale Climate Connections)
- Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report (Yale Climate Connections)
- How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans (Bloomberg)
- Solar Is Liberation (Rolling Stone)
- Governments legally required to address climate change, global court says (Inside Climate News)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)