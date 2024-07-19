Brad Friedman Byon 7/19/2024, 11:31am PT

Historically, whenever I've asked for folks to consider dropping a few dollars in the old tip jar around my birthday, some of ya'll have been quite generous.

Well, good news! (Hopefully.) I've made it through another year! And not an easy one at that...above and beyond the politics, in truth. Arguably, it's been the most difficult one I can remember after about 20 years of doing what we do here, all thanks to your kindness and generous support.

I do know that, in an election year --- especially an unprecedented one like this --- you are likely being hit up by all sorts of folks right now. But, if have something left over to spare for your hardworking independent media types, trying to make sense of it all right along with you, it would really be appreciated.

I've got no NFTs or crappy hats or creepy bibles or cheap gold tennis shoes to give you in return. Then again, my "business model" --- as quaint as is may be --- has always been to NOT try and scam you. Our worth and value and record is on these 20 years of pages for all to see and decide for yourself.

Anyway, amid a very tough year, a few new folks signing up for automated monthly subscriptions, of any amount you may like, to help see us through it, would really make my day. One time donations are, of course, equally welcome.

Here's the donate button. Your birthday support is always greatly appreciated, whether via good wishes or actual financial contributions. I'll welcome either! Thanks for tolerating my personal plea, and do feel free to hit that button if you can! Thanks to all of you very much for helping to keep us going here for all of these years! --- Brad

P.S. I'm gonna keep this on top for a few days, so scroll down for the latest.



