IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration denies disaster aid for Arkansas, Kentucky and other states; Nationwide blackouts hit Spain and Portugal; The world's biggest oil companies have caused $28 trillion in climate damages; PLUS: Trump fires all the scientists working on the U.S. Government's flagship climate change assessment... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): A grim signal: Atmospheric CO2 soared in 2024; DOGE employees gain accounts on classified networks holding nuclear secrets; Scientists are raising the alarm about Trump's deep sea mining executive order; Oil companies downplayed extent of spills in Gulf of Mexico; North Dakota enacts first US law shielding Roundup from some cancer lawsuits; Interior plan slashes oil and gas environmental reviews to 1 month... PLUS: Report on national monuments being eyed for energy draws concerns...

