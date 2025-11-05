THIS WEEK: New Pope ... Old Dope ... Good Cartoonists ... Best Wishes ... more ...
By Brad Friedman on 5/11/2025, 6:35am PT
Longtime WaPo editorial cartoonist, Ann Telnaes, won a Pulitzer this week for her "piercing commentary on powerful people and institutions with the deftness, creativity --- and fearlessness that led to her departure from the news organization after 17 years." She left after her toon that criticized Post owner Jeff Bezos and other media titans --- showing them as offering bags of money to then-President Election Trump --- was spiked by her editor. Now she's won a Pulitzer for both her well-targeted talent and courage in taking on her own boss. You can now follow her at her own site.
As The BRAD BLOG's former longtime toon sherpa PDiddie always reminded us: "With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can."
The BRAD BLOG is looking for someone --- other than me --- who may be able and available to post our weekly toons here! Interested? Let me know!
