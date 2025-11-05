THIS WEEK: New Pope ... Old Dope ... Good Cartoonists ... Best Wishes ... more ...
By Brad Friedman on 5/11/2025, 6:35am PT  

...CONGRATS...
Longtime WaPo editorial cartoonist, Ann Telnaes, won a Pulitzer this week for her "piercing commentary on powerful people and institutions with the deftness, creativity --- and fearlessness that led to her departure from the news organization after 17 years." She left after her toon that criticized Post owner Jeff Bezos and other media titans --- showing them as offering bags of money to then-President Election Trump --- was spiked by her editor. Now she's won a Pulitzer for both her well-targeted talent and courage in taking on her own boss. You can now follow her at her own site.
* * *

As The BRAD BLOG's former longtime toon sherpa PDiddie always reminded us: "With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can."

* * *
The BRAD BLOG is looking for someone --- other than me --- who may be able and available to post our weekly toons here! Interested? Let me know!

