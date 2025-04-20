THIS WEEK: Constitutional Crises ... White House Easter ... From the Society Pages...
By Brad Friedman on 4/20/2025, 6:35am PT
...OH, RIGHT. 'HAPPY EASTER!' TOONS...
This toon's creator, Jesse Duquette, calls it, "The Last Buffet"...
But, in lighter holiday news...
...FROM THE SOCIETY PAGES...
This one's for MAGA...
...NEXT WEEK?...
As The BRAD BLOG's former longtime toon sherpa PDiddie always reminded us: "With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can."
The BRAD BLOG is looking for someone --- other than me --- who may be able and available to post our weekly toons here! Interested? Let me know!
