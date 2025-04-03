IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration's federal funding freeze hits America's farmers hard; Extreme drought, high winds spark more than a hundred wildfires in the Carolinas; PLUS: Trump and Musk fire experienced meteorologists from the National Weather Service... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 50 percent GDP collapse ahead from climate impacts? Actuaries sound the alarm --- who is listening?; Ontario will cut off U.S. electricity exports 'with a smile on my face,' Ford says; In many of Appalachia’s flood-ravaged areas, residents have little choice but rebuild in risky locations; Trump DOJ to drop lawsuit against polluting LA petrochemical plant; How to eat and drink fewer microplastics... PLUS: Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Wildfire outbreak across the Carolinas:
- Crews battle wildfires in North and South Carolina amid dry conditions and gusty winds (AP)
- Myrtle Beach fire doubles in size overnight (NY Times)
- VIDEO: Wildfire Emergency in South Carolina (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Trump Admin. fired hundreds at NOAA, National Weather Service:
- Experts Say Attempted Mass Firing of NOAA Workers May be Illegal and Threatens Public Safety (Inside Climate News)
- Trump fires hundreds at NOAA, National Weather Service (Washington Post):
The terminations come days before a potential severe weather outbreak in the southeastern U.S. --- and just months ahead of the next Atlantic hurricane season.
- Hundreds of weather forecasters fired in latest wave of DOGE cuts (AP):
Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said on social media that the job cuts "are spectacularly short-sighted, and ultimately will deal a major self-inflicted wound to the public safety of Americans and the resiliency of the American economy to weather and climate-related disasters."
- VIDEO: DOGE Targets National Weather Service – What Could Go Wrong? (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Yes, Project 2025 recommends dismantling NOAA (Verify This)
- VIDEO: Hurricane Hunters Fired by DOGE (This Is Not Cool blog)
- VIDEO: Alex Hazelton, hurricane hunter, among NOAA employees laid off in DOGE cuts (NBC Miami)
- AUDIO: DOGE cuts at NOAA will impact hurricane forecasting and data gathering on storms (NPR):
Of equal concern, Franklin says, are cuts to senior staff at NOAA's Environmental Modeling Center. These are the people who've developed an array of sophisticated computer models that are among the best in the world at forecasting hurricanes and other weather phenomena. Franklin says staffing cuts have gutted the modeling center to the point where he wonders if work there to improve the models will come to a halt.
- Trump-Musk indiscriminate mass firings risk public safety, fisheries, and crops:
- National Weather Service already had staff shortages. Then came the latest firings (Washington Post):
And the cuts also impacted NOAA’s tsunami warning centers in Alaska and Hawaii, according to a person familiar with those offices. Even before those layoffs, scientists at the centers logged overtime hours to ensure the public is apprised of tsunami threats, the person said.
- Trump firings hit Great Lakes sea lamprey program, Michigan forestry workers (Bridge Michigan)
- Federal Firings Threaten Great Lakes’ $5 Billion Fishery (Inside Climate News)
- USDA Layoffs Derail Projects Benefiting American Farmers (Wired)
- Fury erupts over Trump’s firings of National Weather Service, NOAA staff (The Oregonian):
NOAA’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Labratory posted on X that it would be ending its public communication services "due to a reduction in staff."
- Trump Admin's funding freeze hitting US farmers hard:
- Funding freeze leaves Kansas farmers unpaid for work they already completed (Kansas Public Radio)
- VIDEO: Farmers hit by a federal funding freeze scramble to respond ahead of spring thaw (NBC News)
- As fights rage over DOGE and USAID, farmers battle decades of government failure (op-ed, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
- Farmers sue USDA to restore deleted climate data:
- Farmers sue USDA after agency deletes climate change data (Washington Post):
The lawsuit says the Agriculture Department is hindering farmers from using the data to make "agricultural decisions" while they also face a recent funding freeze.
- Trump White House moves to rescind regulations under NEPA:
- Trump moves to claw back almost 50 years of NEPA regs (E&E News):
The Trump administration is moving to pull back almost five decades' of rules crafted and imposed under the National Environmental Policy Act, a foundational statute widely known as the "magna carta" of environmental laws...[I]t’s already fueling questions and anxiety in the legal and environmental world around whether the administration will ultimately gut protections and public process as Trump officials conduct reviews.
- The Future of NEPA Implementation Without CEQ Regulations (National Law Review)
- Trump sets stage for NEPA overhaul (The Hill)
- Trump Administration Moving To Upend "Magna Carta" Of Environment Laws (National Parks Traveler)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- 50 percent GDP collapse ahead from cllimate impacts? Actuaries sound the alarm --- who is listening? (Forbes)
- Ontario will cut off U.S. electricity exports 'with a smile on my face,' Ford says
(Toronto Sun)
- In many of Appalachia’s flood-ravaged areas, residents have little choice but rebuild in risky locations (The Conversation)
- Biden DOJ said this petrochemical plant was a health threat. Trump’s ready to drop a lawsuit against it (Washington Post)
- How to eat and drink fewer microplastics (Washington Post)
- The world’s most famous sled dog race is longer than ever due to lack of snow (AP)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Trump Moves to Increase Logging in National Forests (NY Times, no paywall)
- Trump FBI takes up EPA probe amid pushback from judge, prosecutors (Washington Post)
- Trump Official Who Tried To Meddle In Major Climate Report Now Will Oversee It (E&E News)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- The Climate Fight Will Continue (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- Abrupt reduction in shipping emission as an inadvertent geoengineering termination shock produces substantial radiative warming (Nature)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- Plug-in hybrids vs. electric cars: We did the math on which is better for you (Washington Post)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)