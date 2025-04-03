With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen

GNR'S 16th ANNIVERSARY!...

Desi Doyen Byon 3/4/2025, 10:28am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump Administration's federal funding freeze hits America's farmers hard; Extreme drought, high winds spark more than a hundred wildfires in the Carolinas; PLUS: Trump and Musk fire experienced meteorologists from the National Weather Service... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 50 percent GDP collapse ahead from climate impacts? Actuaries sound the alarm --- who is listening?; Ontario will cut off U.S. electricity exports 'with a smile on my face,' Ford says; In many of Appalachia’s flood-ravaged areas, residents have little choice but rebuild in risky locations; Trump DOJ to drop lawsuit against polluting LA petrochemical plant; How to eat and drink fewer microplastics... PLUS: Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



