IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Flood-ravaged Carolinas struck by another round of wildfires, as Trump pushes to dismantle FEMA; Melting glaciers around the world threaten water supplies for billions of people; PLUS: Fossil fuel industry pushing Congress to give it 'immunity' from liability for climate damages... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The doublespeak of Energy Secretary Chris Wright; Congress seeks trillions in cuts. Will oil industry's tax breaks skate by?; NIH ends future funding to study the health effects of climate change; The vicious cycle of extreme heat leading to more fossil fuel use; Juliana v. US: Supreme Court decision brings 10-year climate case to an end; Fossil-funded research used to avoid paying workers hurt by 2010 Gulf spill... PLUS: Climate deniers shift focus to renewable energy skepticism... and much, MUCH more! ...
- South Korea battles deadly, fast-moving wildfires:
- South Korea fights deadly wildfires in southeast as thousands evacuate (CNN)
- VIDEO: At least 4 people dead in South Korea wildfires (NBC News)
- Carolinas struck by another round of Fire Weather:
- Wildfires in the Carolinas burn more than 6,000 acres, prompting evacuations, a burn ban and National Guard deployment (CNN)
- VIDEO: Wildfires continue to scorch Carolinas, with some homes destroyed and people ordered to evacuate (NBC News):
A brief bout of rain Monday couldn't stop the fires, which have taken advantage of strong winds, low humidity and moderate to long-term drought conditions.
- Nearly 90% of North Carolina counties at high fire danger levels as wildfires rage (WBTV-Charlotte)
- Hurricane Helene leaves forests vulnerable to wildfire risks in Western North Carolina (WLOS-TV Asheville)
- South Carolina will get FEMA help for Pickens County, Greenville County fires (WYFF-TV Greenville)
- Trump moves to push disaster responsibiities onto states:
- Trump wants states to handle disasters. States aren't prepared (NPR):
Without FEMA, states would need to find thousands of additional personnel to inspect damage, distribute disaster aid and plan the rebuilding of public infrastructure. Without federal funding, states would face billions of dollars in recovery costs.
- FEMA hiring overhaul drives fears of agency dismantling as hurricane season nears (CBS News)
- Welch says Trump administration plans to eliminate FEMA would be 'catastrophic' (WCAX-Burlington)
- 'Maximum chaos': Ex-FEMA official details pitfalls of Trump's disaster preparedness policy (Alternet)
- If FEMA Didn't Exist, Could States Handle the Disaster Response Alone? (DC Report)
- What Texas could lose if Trump cuts FEMA (Axios)
- Trump's FEMA chief assailed the agency with untruths (E&E News)
- As Trump works to cut FEMA, data shows there was a major disaster declaration every four days in 2024 (CNN)
- UN report warns glacier melt threatens water for billions of people:
- UN World Water Development Report 2025 (UNESCO)
- Glacier meltdown risks food and water supply of 2 billion people, says UN (Guardian)
- VIDEO: World's glaciers are losing record ice as global temperatures climb, U.N. says (Reuters)
- Glacier melt threatens water supplies for two billion people, UN warns (Carbon Brief):
The report highlights a wide range of impacts, including reduced water for drinking and agriculture, stress on local ecosystems and increased risk of "devastating" glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs).
- VIDEO: Glaciers Demise is Security Nightmare (This Is Not Cool blog):
In Asia, billions of people, whose governments have been historically at odds, and are now nuclear armed, rely on Himalayan glaciers as primary water sources for drinking, agriculture and industry. The rapid decay of these reservoirs should give us all pause.
- The Urgent Need to Preserve Glaciers in a Warming World (UN Chronicle)
- VIDEO: Dr. John Pomeroy, The fight to preserve the world's glaciers (CBS News, 12/14/2024)
- Oil industry lobby pressuring Congress to grant them immunity from climate lawsuits:
- Oil Companies Seek Trump's Help to Thwart Climate Lawsuits, Superfund Laws (Wall St. Journal, no paywall):
The industry is making a case for the Justice Department to file briefs in support of its lawsuits, or file its own suits against Vermont and New York...Separately, oil-and-gas lobbyists are urging members of Congress to consider granting legal protection for oil companies against lawsuits over their contributions to climate change. The fossil-fuel industry has learned from the mammoth lawsuits that clobbered tobacco companies and wants to avoid the same fate. Executives are seeking a predictable environment to navigate, and think that now is the time to push back against claims, people familiar with the lobbying push said.
- Environmental Groups Sound Alarm As Fossil Fuel Lobby Pushes For Immunity (Guardian):
"We have reason to believe that the fossil fuel industry and its allies will use the chaos and overreach of the new Trump administration to attempt yet again to … shield themselves from facing consequences for their decades of pollution and deception," reads a letter to Congress on Wednesday. It was signed by 195 environmental groups such as the Sierra Club, Earthjustice and Sunrise Movement; legal non-profits including the American Association for Justice and Public Justice; and dozens of other organizations.
