IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Fact-checking Donald Trump's litany of lies in his address to a joint session of Congress; Premier of Ontario, Canada threatens to cut electricity to US over Trump tariffs; PLUS: U.S. Supreme Court further weakens Clean Water Act standards governing raw sewage discharge... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Debunking Trump's litany of lies in congressional address:
- What Trump Said During His Speech to Congress (Heatmap News)
- VIDEO, Transcript: Trump speaks to Congress (Rev)
- Fact-Checking Trump’s Address to Congress (NY Times)
- Live fact-checking President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress (Politifact)
- FactChecking Trump’s Address to Congress (Fact Check.org)
- Annotated fact check of President Trump's address to Congress (NPR)
- Fact-checking Trump’s address to Congress (CNN)
- Trump moves to promote chemical industry pollution:
- VIDEO: Moment Trump names 13-year-old cancer survivor a Secret Service agent (BBC)
- Biden DOJ said this petrochemical plant was a health threat. Trump's ready to drop a lawsuit against it (Washington Post)
- Trump packs EPA with chemical, oil industry alumni (The Hill)
- She Lobbied for a Carcinogen. Now She’s at E.P.A., Approving New Chemicals. (NY Times):
Her most recent employer, the chemicals lobbying group, has made reversing the Environmental Protection Agency’s course on formaldehyde a priority and is pushing to abolish a program under which the agency assess the risks of chemicals to human health. In recent weeks it has urged the agency to discard its work on formaldehyde entirely and start from scratch in assessing the risks.
- Trump’s Pick for Key EPA Role Represented Companies Accused of Pollution Harm (Truthout)
- Trump tariffs to raise energy prices for Americans:
- How Trump's tariffs could bring a spike to gas pump prices and heating bills (USA Today)
- How Trump’s Tariffs On Mexico And Canada Could Impact U.S. Gas Prices (Forbes)
- Trump's tariffs against Canada could increase US electricity bills (World Energy News)
- How Trump’s trade war could impact US electricity prices — and state climate plans (Grist)
- American Gas Association Statement on President Trump’s Upcoming Address to Congress (American Gas Association)
- Ontario premier threatens retaliation over Trump's tariffs:
- VIDEO: Ontario's Doug Ford says he could cut electricity to US over tariffs (BBC)
- Ontario will cut off U.S. electricity exports 'with a smile on my face,' Ford says (Toronto Sun)
- Potential silver linings to Trump's tariffs?:
- Call Him ‘Green New Donald’ (Heatmap News):
With your unprecedented tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports — and your levies on building materials of all sorts — you are doing what nobody else has had the courage to do. You are trying to engineer the shock decarbonization of America — no matter the peril, no matter the cost.
- Trump’s Hidden Green Agenda (This Is Not Cool blog):
If Democrats had, in the name of climate, rolled out the kind of price increases on fossil fuels and autos that the Trump Administration is currently, they would have been pilloried.
- Rightwing U.S. Supreme Court weakens Clean Water Act sewage discharge rules:
- Supreme Court makes it harder for EPA to police sewage discharges (AP):
"The concern that the technology-based effluent limitations may fall short is on display in this case," Barrett wrote, adding that "discharges from components of San Francisco’s sewer system have allegedly led to serious breaches of the water quality standards, such as ‘discoloration, scum, and floating material, including toilet paper, in Mission Creek.'"
- High Court Rejects EPA Sewage Permits in San Francisco Win (Bloomberg Environment, no paywall)
- Supreme Court strikes down EPA rules on discharge of water pollution (Washington Post)
