THIS WEEK: Careful what you vote for...
By Brad Friedman on 7/6/2025, 6:35am PT
WARNING: 'Sunday Toons', necessarily, takes a few dark turns this week. Get used to it...
...NEXT WEEK!...
As The BRAD BLOG's former longtime toon sherpa PDiddie always reminded us: "With editorial cartooning increasingly an endangered species, please consider supporting them if you possibly can."
The BRAD BLOG is looking for someone --- other than me --- who may be able and available to post our weekly toons here! Interested? Let me know!
Share article...