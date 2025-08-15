Where does it go next? Where does it end?...

Ernest A. Canning Byon 8/15/2025, 4:59pm PT

Coming on the heels of the presently enjoined, 4th Amendment violating, racial profiling mass roundups of Latinos in California, the Trump regime's effort to not only federalize law enforcement in the District of Columbia but also to target the homeless for removal resurrects the ghost of the late Lutheran Pastor Martin Niemöller.

An acknowledged anti-semite, Niemöller initially supported Hitler's rise to power. But he drew the ire of Der Führer's totalitarian regime after he openly opposed the Nazification of Protestant Churches.

Narrowly escaping death after he was arrested by the Gestapo in 1937, Niemöller spent the years 1938 to 1945 in infamous Nazi concentration camps.

Following his release from Dachau in 1945, Niemöller penned the poem, First They Came...



And I did not speak up

Because I was not a Communist. First they came for the CommunistsAnd I did not speak upBecause I was not a Communist. Then they came for the Socialists

And I did not speak up

Because I was not a Socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists

And I did not speak up

Because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews

And I did not speak up

Because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me

And there was no one left

To speak for me.

That is something that should concern all Americans even if the lawsuit, District of Columbia v. Trump [PDF], filed by the D.C. Attorney General, results in a court order that will enjoin the Trump Administration's federal takeover of the nation's capital...

* * *

