IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: CO2 levels in the atmosphere hit highest ever recorded, U.N. says, warning of more extreme weather to come; Victims of July 4 Texas Floods still struggling to get financial aid from Trump's FEMA; Sea levels are rising faster than ever due to man-made global warming; PLUS: Salmon reach Klamath River headwaters for the first time in more than a century... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The government is shut down, but not for fossil fuels; 'Leaving the world’s poorest behind': Nearly 900 million poor people face climate shocks, says UN; Mystery heatwave warms Pacific Ocean to new record; New Florida law blocks communities' efforts to be more sustainable and resilient; California has a new law to prevent big grid battery fires... PLUS: Brazil OKs oil drilling near mouth of Amazon River ahead of UN Climate Summit... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- CO2 levels hit highest ever recorded, WMO says:
- Record rise in carbon dioxide levels during 2024: UN weather agency (United Nations)
- Record leap in CO2 fuels fears of accelerating global heating (Guardian):
Scientists are concerned about a third factor: the possibility that the planet’s carbon sinks are beginning to fail. About half of all CO2 emissions every year are taken back out of the atmosphere by being dissolved in the ocean or being sucked up by growing trees and plants. But the oceans are getting hotter and can therefore absorb less CO2 while on land hotter and drier conditions and more wildfires mean less plant growth..
- What are climate tipping points? They sound scary, especially for ice sheets and oceans, but there’s still room for optimism (The Conversation)
- VIDEO: CO2 levels hit highest ever recorded, WMO says, warning of more extreme weather (Reuters)
- Sea levels rising faster now than at any point in last 4,000:
- Sea levels are rising faster than at any time in the last 4,000 years. Here’s why (Euronews/MSN):
They reconstructed sea level changes going back almost 12,000 years to the beginning of the Holocene, the current geological epoch which began around 11,700 years ago after the last major ice age ended. Published in Nature, the findings show that since 1900, global sea levels have increased at an average rate of 1.5 millimetres a year. According to Yucheng Lin, who conducted the research, this pace exceeds any century-long period in the past for millennia.
- Rising seas and sinking cities signal a coastal crisis in China (Phys.org)
- Satellites Reveal Global Sea Levels Are Rising Exactly as Scientists Predicted in the 1990s (MSN, 9/20/2025)
- U.S. blocks vote to set global fee for shipping emissions:
- US blocks a global fee on shipping emissions as international meeting ends without new regulations (AP):
Earlier this year, amid much fanfare, the world’s largest maritime nations agreed on the regulations, which would impose a fee on carbon pollution to clean up shipping. The next step of the process — adopting the regulations — during the International Maritime Organization meeting in London this week was widely expected to be a formality. Instead, after much pressure from Trump, along with Saudi Arabia and a handful of other countries, delegates decided to postpone the decision by a year and adjourn. In the interim, nations will continue to negotiate and work toward consensus.
- Nations meet to consider regulations to drive a green transition in shipping (AP, 10/15/2025)
- US threatens nations that back I.M.O. shipping emissions plan with visa curbs, sanctions (Reuters)
- Trump's FEMA denied or delayed most flood disaster aid applications:
- Victims of July flooding in Texas struggling to get financial help from FEMA (AP):
The low proportions of referrals and approvals stand in contrast to nine other Central Texas counties that saw significant flood damage around the holiday weekend. The other counties had fewer applicants and reported less extensive damage, and have received a higher proportion of approvals from FEMA. The agency has approved $37 million so far.
- FEMA has denied or not advanced most Kerr County aid applications after deadly July 4 flood (Texas Tribune):
Advocates are questioning why so many applicants from the flood-ravaged county have not received federal disaster help. Nonprofits are trying to fill in the gaps.
- How FEMA Is Forcing Disaster-Struck Towns to Fend for Themselves (NY Times)
- State emergency officials say new rules and delays for FEMA grants put disaster response at risk (AP)
- Salmon confirmed returning to headwaters of the Klamath River:
- Salmon reach headwaters for first time in a century after California dam removal (SF Chronicle):
Oregon wildlife officials said Friday that multiple salmon were observed in Upper Klamath Lake, as well as its major tributaries, which confirms the 300-mile migration of salmon from the Pacific Ocean in Northern California to their historical spawning grounds in southern Oregon...The fish had been kept from going upriver by the now-demolished dams since the early 1900s. Concerns had persisted that two existing dams farther upstream would continue to hamper fish passage. However, at least a portion of this year’s fall run of chinook salmon is now known to have made it past these obstacles.
- Klamath River ecosystem is booming one year after dam removal (Central Oregon Daily News)
- VIDEO: Press Conference, Klamath River One Year Post-Dam Removal (California Trout)
- Bringing the Salmon Home - Klamath River Restoration, Restoring at Scale (Resource Environmental Solution/Youtube)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
