IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Developing nations demand rich countries live up to promises at U.N. COP30 climate talks in Brazil; Trump plans to drill off the coast of California; PLUS: Thanks to NOAA, the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald was the last commercial freighter to sink in the Great Lakes, 50 years ago this week... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Where the sky keeps bursting: the eastern US is increasingly vulnerable to extreme rain, floods; Former Interior official: Trump is ‘rushing’ deep-sea mining; States blow past Colorado River deadline, Arizona wants feds to order water cuts; Built to Fail: Rules at UN climate talks favor status quo, not progress; How government shutdowns give polluters a free pass... PLUS: Five ways Joe Rogan misleads his viewers about climate change... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- COP30: Developing national demand rich countries live up to their promises:
- COP30 climate loss-damage fund a big win, but who pays, benefits? (India Today)
- At COP30, India calls for a ‘clear and universally agreed’ definition of climate finance (The Print)
- Loss and Damage Negotiation Updates (CIGAR)
- Climate-Hit Nations Hail Loss and Damage Fund’s Debut Call for Proposals at COP30 (Castle Journal)
- Filipino climate activists at COP30 say loss and damage ‘not enough’ (ABS-CBN News)
- VIDEO: U.N. Climate Summit Opens in Brazil as the Phillippines is Hit by Back-to-Back to Deadly Typhoons (Democracy Now)
- AUDIO: Former Jamaican Climate Minister Una May Gordon (KPFA Evening News)
- Brazil launches plan to scale climate finance to $1.3 trillion a year (Reuters)
- Germany, Spain commit $100 million to climate change adaptation plan (Economic Times India)
- Background on COP30:
- What is COP30, why does it matter and who will be at this year’s UN climate talks? (EuroNews)
- Six issues that will dominate COP30 (UNEP)
- Missing 1.5C climate target is a moral failure, UN chief tells Cop30 summit (Guardian)
- Paris Agreement has curbed deadly heating, but not by enough (DW News)
- At UN climate talks in Brazil, the only sign of the United States is an empty chair (AP)
- Climate-fueled drought and floods are costing India lives and money:
- Excess Rainfall Costs Mumbai $1.2 Billion and Caused 2,700 Deaths Every Year, Study Says (Univ. of Chicago):
Severe rains killed far more people in Mumbai than listed in public records, accounting for roughly 8 percent of all deaths in India’s financial capital during the monsoon season and $1.2 billion in losses every year in the decade through 2015, a new study shows.<./div>
- Extreme rainfall poses the biggest risk to Mumbai’s most vulnerable people (Nature):
An assessment of death rates in India’s coastal megacity of Mumbai reveals the impact of rain, high tides and flooding.
- The Ganges River is drying at an unprecedented rate, new study finds (Phys.org):
This lifeline for around 600 million people in India and neighboring countries is experiencing its worst drying period in 1,300 years. Using a combination of historical data, paleoclimate records and hydrological models, researchers from IIT Gandhinagar and the University of Arizona discovered that human activity is the main cause. They also found that the current drying is more severe than any recorded drought in the river's history.
- Ganges River Hits 1,300-Year Low as Climate Crisis Intensifies (EnviroLink)
- Recent drying of the Ganga River is unprecedented in the last 1,300 years (PNAS)
- Trump Admin. plans to open California coast to offshore drilling:
- Trump plan would open California to offshore oil drilling (Washington Post):
Trump officials are planning to open the California coast to oil drilling lease sales for the first time in decades, according to a draft map reviewed by The Washington Post, drawing condemnation from Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom...The plan also envisions expanding drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, an area where drilling has generally been avoided because it faces stiff opposition.
- VIDEO: Gavin Newsom, Trump's offshore drilling propoosal is "dead on arrival" (COP30 Brazil/Youtube)
- AP Interview: Newsom says Trump climate-fighting absence is 'doubling down on stupid' (AP)
- Thanks to NOAA, the Edmund Fitzgerald was the last frieghter to sink in the Great Lakes:
- Tragedy on Lake Superior --- The Sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald (NOAA):
In 1975, the methods of maritime weather observation were in definite need of improvement. Only ship and shore reports were available to mariners, both accessible via VHF voice radio...Although the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald was an undeniable tragedy, the improvements in technology and observational methods that occurred as a result have had a lasting impact on maritime weather safety.
- The true story of the Edmund Fitzgerald, 50 years after a tragic shipwreck (USA Today):
In the 1970s, Great Lakes freighters primarily received weather information through voice radio broadcasts from the U.S. Coast Guard and other marine reports by radio. Mariners would use this information to manually create their own weather charts. Observation technology at the time was much less sophisticated than it is today, relying on reports from shore stations and other vessels.
- 50 years later, Edmund Fitzgerald sinking leaves lasting effects on families, forecasting (Wisconsin Public Radio):
Her mother, Patricia, was the eldest of three children born to John Simmons, a wheelsman from Ashland who had been sailing with the Fitzgerald from its first voyage. And, at 64, she said the trip was set to be his last before retirement...[S]ome assets that have improved weather observations may be at risk under proposed federal budget cuts.
- VIDEO: Singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot recounts creating hit song, ‘The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’ (CTV)
