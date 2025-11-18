IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump's embattled Acting Director of FEMA resigns; U.N. COP30 climate summit in Brazil finally tackles climate disinformation; PLUS: Speaking of disinformation, documents reveal Exxon funded climate denial campaigns across Latin America... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): An Amazon climate summit built on contradiction, creating unease for California delegates; Nepal village has survived for 1,000 years but now recurring floods threaten its future; Nearly 47 million Americans at risk of health hazards from fossil fuel infrastructure; Television "Landman" skips the facts on West Texas wind energy; What policies can help solve Iran's climate-driven water shortage?... PLUS: Disaster and insurance costs are rising. The middle class is struggling to hang on... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Trump's Acting FEMA chief resigns:
- FEMA acting chief David Richardson departs after 6 months on the job (AP)
- FEMA Chief Steps Down As Trump Administration Prepared To Oust Him (CNN)
- FEMA head resigns. Richardson had been hard to reach during Texas floods. (Washington Post):
In recent months, five current agency employees said Richardson spent little time in daily operations meetings and shrank away from the role --- one that typically demands the administrator be easily reachable. The staffers, like others interviewed for this story and previous coverage, spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation.
- VIDEO: FEMA acting chief David Richardson resigns amid criticism over Texas flood response (CBS News)
- 'Don’t get in my way,' the new acting head of federal disaster agency warns in call with staff (AP, 5/9/2025)
- COP30: High-level talks underway in second week:
- Live updates from COP30 in Belem, Brazil (Guardian)
- As nations push for more ambition at climate talks, chairman says they may get it (AP)
- Cop30: UN accused of crackdown on Indigenous people – as it happened (Guardian)
- VIDEO: Daily coverage at COP30 by Democracy Now (Democracy Now)
- VIDEO: Thousands March in Indigenous-Led Protest at Brazil Climate Talks "in Defense of Life" (Democracy Now)
- At UN Climate Summit, Gavin Newsom Labels Trump 'An Invasive Species' (Mother Jones)
- COP30 climate loss-damage fund a big win, but who pays, benefits? (India Today)
- Climate-Hit Nations Hail Loss and Damage Fund’s Debut Call for Proposals at COP30 (Castle Journal)
- Built to Fail: Rules at UN climate talks favor status quo, not progress (Inside Climate News)
- South Korean decision to close all coal-fired power plants by 2040 sounds alarm for Australian exports (Guardian)
- In Brazil, Ag Giants Hire Celebrity Influencers to Win Hearts and Minds (DeSmog Blog)
- Background on COP30:
- What is COP30, why does it matter and who will be at this year’s UN climate talks? (EuroNews)
- Six issues that will dominate COP30 (UNEP)
- Missing 1.5C climate target is a moral failure, UN chief tells Cop30 summit (Guardian)
- Paris Agreement has curbed deadly heating, but not by enough (DW News)
- At UN climate talks in Brazil, the only sign of the United States is an empty chair (AP)
- Fossil fuel emissions to hit new record in 2025:
- Analysis: Fossil-fuel CO2 emissions to set new record in 2025, as land sink 'recovers' (Carbon Brief):
Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from fossil fuels and cement will rise around 1.1% in 2025, reaching a record 38.1bn tonnes of CO2 (GtCO2), according to the latest figures from the Global Carbon Project...[D]espite the emissions plateau, there is still no sign of the rapid and deep decrease in CO2 emissions needed to reach net-zero and stabilise global temperatures in-line with the Paris Agreement temperature goal. If global emissions remain at current levels, the remaining carbon budget to limit warming to 1.5C (with a 50% chance) will be rapidly exhausted..
- The world will blow past U.N. climate goals in four years, report finds (Washington Post)
- Carbon Dioxide Emissions Head for Another Record in 2025 (NY Times)
- China’s CO2 emissions have been flat or falling for past 18 months, analysis finds (Guardian)
- Exxon Mobil funded climate denial campaigns across Latin America:
- Exxon funded thinktanks to spread climate denial in Latin America, documents reveal (Guardian):
The documents, which include copies of the actual cheques Exxon sent, consist of internal documents and years of correspondence between the Texas-based fossil fuel company and Atlas Network, a US-based coalition of more than 500 free-market thinktanks and other partners worldwide.
- COP30: climate talks finally tackle climate disinformation:
- Disinformation rife ahead of climate summit in Brazil (DW News):
Between July and September there has been a 267% surge, or more than 14,000 examples, of COP-related disinformation, according to a report published today. The research was produced by the Coalition Against Climate Disinformation (CAAD), a global climate watchdog, and the Observatory for Information Integrity (OII), a research organization focusing on the environment and democracy.
- Big Tech And Big Carbon Fueling COP30 Misinformation, Groups Claim (Forbes):
And much of this is, well, hot air. In a new report, Climate Action Against Disinformation and the Observatory for Information Integrity found a 267% increase in COP-related disinformation between July and September, with keywords related to the global conference appearing 14,000 times alongside words like "disaster," "joke," "catastrophe" and "failure."
- Report: Deny, Decieve, Delay: Demystified - How Big Carbon uses disinformation to sabotage climate action, and how we stop them (CAAD)
- Fight fake news and defeat climate deniers, Brazil's Lula tells UN talks (BBC)
- Commitment to Combat Climate Misinformation at COP30 (ColumbiaOne):
As part of COP30...12 countries signed a declaration described as "historic" by the United Nations, aimed at strengthening informational integrity in climate matters. This initiative, known as the Declaration on Information Integrity on Climate Change, marks the first time that issues of disinformation and "climate truth" have been explicitly included on the agenda of an international climate summit.
- COP 30 Puts Truth on the Table: Global Deal Targets Climate Disinformation (Climate Fact Checks)
- 'A wave of truth': COP30 targets disinformation threat to climate action (United Nations)
- VIDEO: Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS): Climate Action Against Disinformation Press Conference on Information Integrity (UNFCC COP30)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- An Amazon climate summit built on contradiction, creating unease for California delegates (LA Times)
- This Nepal village has survived for 1,000 years. Now recurring floods threaten its future (Guardian)
- Nearly 47 million Americans at risk of health hazards from fossil fuel infrastructure (CBS News)
- Television "Landman" skips the facts on West Texas wind energy
(Advanced Power Alliance)
- What policies can help solve Iran's climate-driven water shortage? (Informed Comment)
- High-resolution climate model forecasts a wet, turbulent future (Science)
- Southern California hit hard by storms: Record rainfall, flooded streets, moisture from Hawaii (NY Times)
- Trump Administration proposes drastic cuts in housing grants (NY Times, no paywall)
- New study reveals that solar panels are preventing premature deaths across the US: 'Their broader societal benefits are underexplored' (The Cool Down)
- EPA moves to llimit scope of Clean Water Act to reduce wetlands it covers (AP)
- 2,500+ EPA employees take Trump's resignation offer (E&E News)
- Trump fracking plan for Chaco Park site stokes tribal conflicts (Bloomberg Law)
- Disaster and insurance costs are rising. The middle class is struggling to hang on (NPR)
- BHP liabile for 2015 Brazil dam collapse, UK court rules in mammoth lawsuit (Reutters)
- Seasonal underground energy storage in Twin Cities: old technology revived (Inside Climate News)
- New York pauses its landmark gas ban in new buildings (Canary Media)
- There’s a $10 trillion antidote to Trump’s climate backlash (Bloomberg)
- Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report (Yale Climate Connections)
- How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans (Bloomberg)
- Solar Is Liberation (Rolling Stone)
- Governments legally required to address climate change, global court says (Inside Climate News)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)