IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Democrats win in key climate races in the 2025 Elections; Climate change raised in Supreme Court oral arguments over Trump's 'emergency' tariffs; PLUS: Brazil's fight against deforestation is paying climate dividends... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): India’s Ganga River drying at unprecedented levels; What the last gas boom (and bust) says about today’s rush to build; Trailer: The White House Effect; Fishermen missing in Vietnam as Philippines mourns dead from Typhoon Kalmaegi; FAA reducing air traffic by 10% across 40 ‘high-volume’ markets during government shutdown; Brazil launches plan to scale climate finance to $1.3 trillion a year... PLUS: Australia has so much solar that it’s offering everyone free electricity... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Democrats win in key climate races in the 2025 Election:
- U.S. Climate Politics Almanac: 2025 State Elections: Virginia, New Jersey, and Georgia (Hill Heat):
Relentless Republican attacks on socialists, immigrants, trans people, and the Green New Deal only seemed to increase enthusiasm for change from the voters, who are buckling under the plutocratic regime’s surging costs for food, housing, and electric utilities.
- Promises of lower energy bills win big on election day (LA Times):
The elections came as residential electric bills have increased about 10% in the U.S. this year. In New Jersey, bills surged 20%.Renewables such as wind and solar are the cheapest forms of new electricity generation, data show.
- New Jersey and Virginia's races will be powered by the soaring cost of electricity (NPR)
- Debate over energy costs fuels clear divide in New Jersey and Virginia governor's races (AP)
- VIDEO: Mikie Sherill on climate change, New Jersey Gubernatorial Debate 2025 (YouTube)
- VIDEO, transcript: Abigail Spanberger Victory Speech (Rev)
- Democrats Sweep on Election Night in Key Climate Races (Heatmap)
- Youngkin Vetoes Clean Energy Bills That Garnered Support From Dominion, Environmental Groups (Williamsburg Daily)
- Free public transit and bus programs work:
- Can Zohran Mamdani’s Free Bus Promise Get Out of the Parking Lot? (The City)
- Free Buses Would Mean 12% Faster Rides And 20% More Riders: Study (Streetblob NYC)
- Eliminating Fares to Expand Opportunities: Experimental Evidence on the Impacts of Free Public Transportation on Economic and Social Disparities (Arizona State University)
- Ways of increasing transit ridership-lessons learned from successful transit agencies (Science Direct)
- Zohran’s Proposals Are Surprisingly Affordable (Zero Hour Report)
- Voters elect climate hawks to Georgia's Public Service Commission:
- Georgia Democrats win big over GOP incumbents in 2 statewide utility regulator races (AP)
- Why This Year’s Elections for the Public Service Commission Matter So Much (Georgia Conservation Voters)
- Why Georgia’s important Public Service Commission election has historically had low turnout (WALB-Albany, GA)
- Energy bills are rising nationwide. In Georgia, they're on the ballot (Canary Media)
- AUDIO: Pay attention to the most important political race of 2025 (Volts):
A conversation with Peter Hubbard, candidate for the Georgia Public Service Commission, and Brionté McCorkle of Georgia Conservation Voters.
- Dick Cheney left a legacy of climate obstruction:
- Former Vice President Dick Cheney Dead at 84: A Legacy That Shaped – and Shaped Against – Sustainability and ESG (ESG News)
- Climate change denial hit its stride in the Bush-Cheney era, precipitating today’s climate disaster (Salon, 6/19/2023)
- When Bush and Cheney doubled down on fossil fuels: A fateful choice for the climate (Brookings)
- Cheney’s Office and the Course of Climate Policy (NY Times, 7/9/2008)
- Climate change appears in US Supreme Court oral arguments over Trump's tariffs:
- Supreme Court seems to think Trump’s tariff plan is a major question (E&E News):
At least one conservative justice expressed concern that a win for President Donald Trump could create an opening for a future president to declare a climate emergency.
- Neil Gorsuch Is Worried Tariffs Could Create a ‘Climate Emergency' (Heatmap)
- Trump's Attorney Concedes: His Legal Theory Would Let a President Tax Foreign Cars To Combat Climate Change (Reason)
- Brazil's fight to halt deforestation is delivering climate dividends:
- Brazil records biggest annual fall in emissions in 15 years, notably thanks to fight against deforestation (Le Monde):
Brazil recorded its biggest annual fall in greenhouse gas emissions last year since 2009, according to statistics released Monday, November 3, providing a boost for left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as he prepares to host UN climate talks. The gross emissions of Latin America's biggest country fell by 16.7 percent year-on-year, according to Brazil's Climate Observatory, a network of environmental NGOs.
- Brazil’s Amazon deforestation falls 11% even as fires surge to record levels (AP)
- Carbon offsets are failing. Can a new plan save the rainforests? (Yale Environment 360)
