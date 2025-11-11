With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...
By Desi Doyen on 11/11/2025, 10:52am PT  


Follow @GreenNewsReport...

Listen on Apple PodcastsListen on Pandora
Listen on iHeartListen on Amazon Music
Listen on TuneInRSS/XML Feed
(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.N. climate talks begin in Brazil with calls for faster action, and without the U.S.; 200 million Americans hit with outbreak of Arctic Air; PLUS: Australia has so much solar energy, they're offering everyone free electricity... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

Click here to listen or download MP3 (6 mins)...

Link:
Embed:
GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): What is COP30, why does it matter and who will be at this year’s UN climate talks?; How Trump officials have transformed the EPA to weaken enforcement; New York gas pipeline gets permit, despite environmental concerns; Voter anger at high electric bills and data centers looms over 2026 midterms; Trump EPA moves to loosen restrictions it once supported on harmful HFCs; Trump Country coal miners with black lung say government is suffocating them... PLUS: Why Trump’s cuts to scientific research are a big win for China... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

Share article...
                 

Article Categories: Florida, United Nations, Environment, Donald Trump, Solar energy, Extreme weather, China, Australia, Gavin Newsom, Paris Agreement, Arctic, Brazil