IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.N. climate talks begin in Brazil with calls for faster action, and without the U.S.; 200 million Americans hit with outbreak of Arctic Air; PLUS: Australia has so much solar energy, they're offering everyone free electricity... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): What is COP30, why does it matter and who will be at this year’s UN climate talks?; How Trump officials have transformed the EPA to weaken enforcement; New York gas pipeline gets permit, despite environmental concerns; Voter anger at high electric bills and data centers looms over 2026 midterms; Trump EPA moves to loosen restrictions it once supported on harmful HFCs; Trump Country coal miners with black lung say government is suffocating them... PLUS: Why Trump’s cuts to scientific research are a big win for China... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- 200 million Americans hit with outbreak of Arctic Air:
- Forecast: ‘Intense’ Snow In Great Lakes States And Record Lows In South (AP)
- Why is it so cold across the southern US? And when will it warm up? (USA Today)
- VIDEO: Polar vortex brings blast of cold air, early season lake effect snow (CBS News)
- Polar ocean turbulence projected to intensify as sea ice declines (Phys.org):
A new study...presents new evidence that ocean turbulence and a process known as "horizontal stirring" will increase dramatically in the Arctic and Southern Oceans due to human-induced global warming and decreasing sea ice coverage...Given that such intensification of MHS is expected to induce major changes in ocean ecosystems as well as in the dispersal of marine pollutants, further research is urgently needed....
- Why more frequent cold blasts could be coming from global warming (AP, 1/7/2025)
- Is climate change affecting the polar vortex? (Yale Climate Communications, 2/1/2023):
Some researchers link disruptions to the polar vortex to climate change, while others attribute them to natural variability.
- COP30 U.N. climate talks underway in Belem, Brazil:
- Landmark Paris Agreement set a path to slow warming. The world hasn’t stayed on it (AP)
- Climate-fighting efforts show slight gain but still fall short, UN says (AP)
- Missing 1.5C climate target is a moral failure, UN chief tells Cop30 summit (Guardian)
- 10 Years After a Breakthrough Climate Pact, Here’s Where We Are (NY Times):
The core idea was that countries would set their own targets to reduce their climate pollution in ways that made sense for them. Rich, industrialized nations were expected to go fastest and to help lower-income countries pay for the changes they needed to cope with climate hazards. So, has anything changed over those 10 years? Actually, yes. Quite a bit, for the better and the worse. For one thing, every country remains committed to the Paris Agreement, except one. That’s the United States.
- Paris Agreement has curbed deadly heating, but not by enough (DW News)
- 2025 set to be second or third warmest year on record, continuing exceptionally high warming trend (WMO)
- Six issues that will dominate COP30 (UNEP)
- VIDEO: COP30: Opening Ceremony | UN Climate Change (UN Climate Change/Youtube)
- Trump Administration is absent from COP30:
- At UN climate talks in Brazil, the only sign of the United States is an empty chair (AP)
- Leaders of world’s biggest polluters are no-shows as heads of state gather for UN climate summit (CTV News):
"Trump's stance affects the whole global balance. It pushes governments further toward denial and deregulation," said Nadino Kalapucha, the spokesperson for the Amazonian Kichwa Indigenous group in Ecuador. "That trickles down to us, to Ecuador, Peru, Argentina, where environmental protection is already under pressure."
- The U.S. Is Skipping This Year’s Climate Summit. For Many, That’s OK. (NY Times)
- Missing 1.5C climate target is a moral failure, UN chief tells Cop30 summit (Guardian):
This forecast leaves the planet in dangerous territory but is considerably better than seemed possible 20 years ago. This is largely thanks to international support for the 2015 Paris agreement and a clean energy revolution that is gathering pace. But several powerful countries are stepping away from climate action as far-right nationalism takes hold, particularly the US.
- Trump administration skips COP30 climate summit, leaving California's Newsom to hurl criticism from Brazil (CBS News)
- VIDEO: CA Gov. Gavin Newsom on the importance of attending COP30 (Governor Newsom Press Office/Bluesky)
- Australia offering free solar electricity during mid-day:
- Australia has so much solar that it’s offering everyone free electricity| (Electrek)
- Millions to receive free electricity in 2026 thanks to Australia’s solar boom (Tech Crunch):
The Australian government announced this week that electricity customers in three states will get free electricity for up to three hours per day starting in July 2026. Solar power has boomed in Australia in recent years. Rooftop solar installations cost about $840 (U.S.) per kilowatt of capacity before rebates, about a third of what U.S. households pay. As a result, more than one in three Australian homes have solar panels on their roof. "Now we’re at the level where we can share more of that power with more Australians," Chris Bowen, minister for climate change and energy, said in an Instagram video announcing the policy.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
