IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Groundbreaking report reveals powerful link between poverty and the climate crisis; The world is not on track to meet the Paris Climate Agreement's 2030 targets; The U.S. government is shut down, but not for the fossil fuel industry; PLUS: Endangered Right Whales bouncing back!... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Ten years of the Paris Agreement: the present and future of extreme heat; Trump policies gutting US oil production; Super-warming methane gas is being tackled too slowly, UN says ahead of COP30; Biggest meat producers unleashing more methane than biggest oil firms; Anti-science bills hit statehouses, ending public health protections; Tropical Storm Melissa expected to become major hurricane... PLUS: American e-waste is causing a 'hidden tsunami' in Southeast Asia... and much, MUCH more! ...

