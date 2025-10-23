IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Groundbreaking report reveals powerful link between poverty and the climate crisis; The world is not on track to meet the Paris Climate Agreement's 2030 targets; The U.S. government is shut down, but not for the fossil fuel industry; PLUS: Endangered Right Whales bouncing back!... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Ten years of the Paris Agreement: the present and future of extreme heat; Trump policies gutting US oil production; Super-warming methane gas is being tackled too slowly, UN says ahead of COP30; Biggest meat producers unleashing more methane than biggest oil firms; Anti-science bills hit statehouses, ending public health protections; Tropical Storm Melissa expected to become major hurricane... PLUS: American e-waste is causing a 'hidden tsunami' in Southeast Asia... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Groundbreaking report reveals powerful link between poverty and the climate crisis:
- Nearly 900 million poor people exposed to climate shocks, UN warns (Francce 24/AFP)
- VIDEO: Groundbreaking report reveals powerful link between poverty and the climate crisis (United Nations):
Nearly 80 per cent of the world’s poor – 887 million people – live in regions that are exposed to extreme heat, flooding and other climate hazards, highlighting the urgent need for global action to address the issue..."Poverty is no longer a standalone socio-economic issue. Instead, poverty is compounded by and interlinked with the increasingly dramatic effects of the climate emergency."
- 'Finance must flow now', says UN climate chief as COP30 nears (United Nations)
- World is not on track to meet Paris Climate Agreement's 2030 targets:
- Ten years after Paris, the world is still failing to meet its own climate promises, warns report (Euronews):
Despite record clean energy investment, coal, deforestation and fossil fuel finance are still rising, warns new report...The State of Climate Action 2025 report, produced by Systems Change Lab, finds that none of the 45 key indicators for limiting global warming to 1.5°C, in line with 2015’s Paris Agreement, are on track for 2030. While most are moving in the right direction, progress remains far too slow and uneven to meet the targets set out in the Paris Agreement.
- Trump’s words aren’t stopping China, Brazil and many other countries from setting higher climate goals, but progress is slow (The Conversation)
- WMO: atmospheric CO2 hits highest level in 3-5 million years:
- VIDEO: Dr. Oksana Tarasova, CO2 levels hit highest ever recorded, WMO says, warning of more extreme weather (Reuters)
- Record rise in carbon dioxide levels during 2024: UN weather agency (United Nations)
- Record leap in CO2 fuels fears of accelerating global heating (Guardian)
- Record annual rise in atmospheric CO2 levels alarms UN climate body (France 24):
The United Nations warned Wednesday that CO2 levels in the atmosphere saw their biggest annual jump on record in 2024, driven by fossil fuel emissions, wildfires and weakening natural absorption by land and oceans. The findings come ahead of November’s COP30 climate summit in Brazil, with scientists warning of a "vicious cycle" of feedback effects that could push the planet past critical tipping points.
- What Earth was like last time CO2 levels were so crazily high (Mashable, 4/18/2023)
- Team Deciphers Sea-Level Rise From Last Time Earth’s CO2 Was as High as Today (Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia Univ., 8/30/2019):
In a coastal cave off Spain, scientists have found evidence showing that more than 3 million years ago, when temperatures were similar to those projected for the end of this century, sea levels were as much as 16 meters higher than they are now.
- Trump Administration is servicing the fossil fuel industry during shutdown:
- The government is shut down, but not for fossil fuels (NY Times):
Federal workers who issue permits for oil, gas and mining operations are on the job, along with those working to repeal pollution limits...One regulation nearing completion would loosen power plant limits on emissions of mercury, a neurotoxin that impairs brain development, the two officials said.
- Trump Keeps Oil Permits Moving in Shutdown, Halts Renewables (Bloomberg)
- Endangered Northern Right Whales population increases slightly:
- Scientists cautiously optimistic after right whale numbers ticked up in 2024 (WBUR)
- VIDEO: A critically endangered whale gets a 'trifecta of good news' (USA Today):
Several whales giving birth for the first time coupled with no detected deaths and fewer significant injuries left Heather Pettis, who has studied right whales for 25 years, "feeling thrilled."
- Protections for Right Whales Remain Essential to Continue Population’s Gradual Increase (New England Aquarium)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
