IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Melissa leaves a path of climate-fueled destruction, impacts will last long after the storm has passed and news cameras leave; PLUS: States send out SOS amid federal government shutdown to keep millions of Americans from freezing this winter... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How to help those impacted by Hurricane Melissa; 'Millions of avoidable deaths': Climate change health harms reach unprecedented levels; Archaeological site in Alaska reveals artifacts from impacts of ex-Typhoon Halong; NOAA Hurricane Hunter crews, researchers flying without pay; Annual climate change report finds 'planet on the brink'; Energy prices seize spotlight in Virginia, New Jersey races... PLUS: Despite Trump troubles, Hyundai charges ahead with green steel project... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane Melissa leaves path of destruction across Caribbean:
- Hurricane Melissa leaves trail of destruction across Cuba, Haiti and Jamaica (AP)
- What to know about Hurricane Melissa as death toll rises (AP)
- Caribbean nations assess Melissa's destruction as aid starts arriving (AP)
- Hurricane Melissa Causes Up To $52 Billion in Damage; Atlantic Sees Historic Third Cat 5 Storm (Tampa Free Press)
- VIDEO: Jamaica Digs Out After Most Powerful Hurricane in its History (This Is Not Cool)
- Melissa's destructive effects will be long-lasting:
- VIDEO: 'Hurricanes don't just take lives, they ruin lives': Meteorologist John Morales reacts to Melissa (CNN)
- Study links hurricanes to higher death rates long after storms pass (Standford University, 10/2/2024)
- Hurricane Melissa shattered records, turbocharged by climate change:
- Climate change's effect on Hurricane Melissa (2025) (Climate Central)
- How Hurricane Melissa got so dangerous so fast (Grist)
- Melissa is a beast among a string of monster Atlantic storms. Scientists explain (AP)
- Climate Change Is 'Increasing Melissa’s Potential Damages By As Much As 50%,' Climate Scientists Say (Weather Channel)
- As the Atlantic Ocean warms, climate change is fueling Hurricane Melissa’s ferocity (AP):
The warming of the world’s oceans caused by climate change helped double Hurricane Melissa’s wind speed in less than 24 hours over the weekend, climate scientists said Monday...A 2023 study had found that Atlantic hurricanes are now more than twice as likely as before to intensify rapidly from minor storms to powerful and catastrophic events.
- Climate change is making hurricanes more destructive (Andrew Dessler, The Climate Brink, 5/27/2025)
- States grapple with halt to energy assistance during government shutdown:
- Millions at Risk as Government Shutdown Freezes Funds for a Critical Heating Program (Time)
- States issue warning about heating concerns (USA Today)
- VIDEO: Government shutdown could impact heating assistance for Minnesotans as cold weather nears (Fox9-Minneapolis)
- HHS cuts staff in charge of helping 6M Americans keep utilities on (USA Today, 4/2/2025)
- Judge rejects anti-offshore wind lawsuit:
- New Jersey Groups Lose Court Bid to Pause Empire Wind Project (Bloomberg Law):
Washington, DC, District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols on Friday denied Save Long Beach Island Inc. and others’ request to grant a preliminary injunction or stay, saying that the plaintiffs didn’t meet the high bar to show irreparable harm, and that had they done so, they also didn’t show said harm is "certain and great."
- Iceland records mosquitoes for the first time:
- Iceland reports the presence of mosquitoes for the first time, as climate warms (NPR):
Icelanders may be the last group of people on Earth to experience the pesky bite of a mosquito...The institute noted that the mosquitoes were one of a number of new insect species discovered in Iceland in recent years due to a warming climate and the growth of international transportation.
- Mosquitoes found in Iceland for first time after record heat (BBC):
Iceland was one of only two mosquito-free havens in the world prior to the discovery, partly due to its cold climate. The only other recorded mosquito-free zone is Antarctica...Iceland's cold climate and lack of stagnant water in which the insects can breed are key contributors to the country's former lack of mosquitoes, the World Population Review said. But this year, the country broke multiple records for its high temperatures.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
