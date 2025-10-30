With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 10/30/2025, 10:43am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Melissa leaves a path of climate-fueled destruction, impacts will last long after the storm has passed and news cameras leave; PLUS: States send out SOS amid federal government shutdown to keep millions of Americans from freezing this winter... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): How to help those impacted by Hurricane Melissa; 'Millions of avoidable deaths': Climate change health harms reach unprecedented levels; Archaeological site in Alaska reveals artifacts from impacts of ex-Typhoon Halong; NOAA Hurricane Hunter crews, researchers flying without pay; Annual climate change report finds 'planet on the brink'; Energy prices seize spotlight in Virginia, New Jersey races... PLUS: Despite Trump troubles, Hyundai charges ahead with green steel project... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



