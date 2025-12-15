Deadly attack in Syria; Mass shooting at Brown Univ.; Antisemitic massacre in Australia; Heart-wrenching double murder in Hollywood...

Brad Friedman Byon 12/15/2025, 5:51pm PT

Today's BradCast was not the show I had hoped to do today. But, after a weekend of gut-wrenching violence around the globe and back here at home, including here in Los Angeles, I'm not sure what other show we could have done. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

Please forgive the technical snafus at our flagship station, Pacifica Radio's KPFK here in L.A. at the top of the show. (Even if they may provide the most "comedy" were were able to muster for today's program!)

Among the tragic incidents covered today, with callers ringing in at the end...

Two U.S. service members and an American civilian translator were killed in Syria, supposedly by a member of ISIS, though that remains unclear.

At least two were killed and nine wounded during a gun massacre at Brown University in Rhode Island. The shooter, despite being falsely identified by the FBI on Sunday (that man was later released) remains at large at this hour, three days later. For several of the students at Brown, shamefully, it was not the first school shooting they survived.

At least 15 were killed and more than 40 wounded in an antisemitic gun massacre by two men, a father and son, during a celebration of the first night of Hanukah at Sydney, Australia's Bondi Beach on Sunday. The identities of the two shooters (one of whom was killed, the other is in the hospital) remain unknown. But a heroic fruit-vendor named Ahmed el Ahmed, managed to tackle and disarm one of the shooters. Following a very rare mass shooting in Australia, political leaders there vowed to enact still tougher gun laws in a nation that already has many strict ones in place.

And on Sunday night, in heartbreaking news that has rocked Hollywood, the state of California, the nation and likely the world, we learned that iconic actor, director, writer, producer and political activist Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle Singer Reiner were murdered at their Brentwood home yesterday afternoon. The couple's youngest son, who had a history of substance abuse, has been taken into custody by law enforcement following what is being described as a gruesome knife attack.

As you may guess, we've got a lot to say about all of the above. Particularly about the horrific death of the legendary Reiner; the horrific comments made about his murder by our psychologically twisted President of the United States; and the important role Reiner, a devoted liberal Democrat, has played over decades in both American and California politics.

Callers ring in...

* * *

The BradCast

* * *