Brad Friedman Byon 12/22/2025, 4:29pm PT

So, we're standing down from both The BradCast and Green News Report until after the new year for a much needed brain break --- for a brain that is breaking. But, if time allows --- or, more truthfully, my brain allows --- we'll try to have a week or two of Sunday Toons before then. Of course, I've also been known, from time to time, to get up a head of steam during one of these breaks to blog something or other when I should be standing down and looking the other way instead. So, we'll see...

In any event, in case I succeed in standing down as my doctors and family would prefer over the next coupla weeks, I want to wish everyone here a very merry holiday, somehow, and even a happy new year, if possible.

Rest assured that, when we return to close out our 21st year of The BRAD BLOG next month, we will continue as we began more than 20 years ago. Meaning, unlike some other news outlets you may have heard about lately, we will never "Bari" a story that needs to be told here. We have neither corporate sponsors nor political allegiances nor deranged, thin-skinned White House occupants to protect. We are, and always have been, accountable only to readers and listeners. While that has kept us somewhat farther below the national radar than I believe we should be, it has also meant that what we report, what we say, and what we share with you is based only on what we believe you need to know about. No one, other than us, dictates what we cover. We hate dictators, and will never bend a knee to them.

I have some hopes for finally taking care of some much-needed, long-overdue system upgrades and redesigns in the new year, if the gods are with me. But, everything that we do is supported only by those of you kind enough to hit our DONATE page or use any of the donate forms you may see on this page. Please keep us in mind for your end-of-year giving, if possible, and we will otherwise be back to full steam in early 2026...

Thanks for all! Happy Holidays! And we'll be back (too) soon!... --- Brad



