Also: Accountability everywhere but here, as former S. Korean Prez gets 'life' for insurrection; Former Prince Andrew arrested in UK...

Brad Friedman Byon 2/19/2026, 6:35pm PT

Today on The BradCast: If only we were a real country. [Audio link to full show follows below this summary.]

On Thursday, South Korea's former President, Yoon Suk Yeol, was found guilty of an attempted coup in December of 2024, when he declared martial law and directed troops to shut down the National Assembly in hopes of preventing it from being able to meet and vote to block the President's edict. The Judge ruled that the country's now former conservative leader (he was quickly impeached and removed from office) had, among other things, unlawfully sent militiamen to surround and "block the Assembly building and arrest key figures...in order to prevent lawmakers from gathering to deliberate or vote...to obstruct or paralyze the Assembly’s activities so that it would be unable to properly perform its functions." Sound familiar?

After today's verdict, Yoon was quickly sentenced to life in prison, with labor. The Democratic opposition charged the sentenced "lacked a sense of justice" because the judge didn't choose the other possible sentence for this crime: the death penalty.

It took just 14 months for accountability in South Korea, the second democratic nation in the past six months to sentence a former leader for an attempted coup. Brazil's former President and Donald Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro enjoyed 33 months of freedom before he was handed a 27-year sentence for directing his supporters to attack the nation's parliament building in January of 2023 after Bolsonaro had lost his reelection bid. Sound familiar?

Meanwhile, across the pond today, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III, was arrested by British police after a probe related to allegations that he had shared sensitive trade information with the late pedophile and child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK's special envoy for international trade. The former Prince was previously stripped of his title and more following allegations of sex with minors trafficked to him by Epstein.

Today was the first time in nearly 400 years that a British royal had been arrested. The last time, during King Charles I's reign, it was amid a power struggle between the King and Parliament in 1642, after which Charles was eventually beheaded.

There has been much more fallout for top government officials in Great Britain, Norway, France and elsewhere in recent days, related to information revealed by the release of the Epstein Files. Basically, everywhere but in the U.S.

The new allegations against the Prince formerly known as Andrew were revealed in documents published last month by the U.S. Dept. of Justice under the Epstein Transparency Act, a law fought for and won last year mainly by Congressional Democrats. That law, begrudgingly signed by Trump, Epstein's years-long best bud, mandates the release of all DOJ and FBI documents related to the multi-year criminal probes of Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. No documents may be withheld, and only the names and identifying information of victims may be redacted.

Trump's Dept. of Justice, however, is blatantly in violation of that law, continuing their long cover-up for him.

On Sunday, investigative journalist Roger Sollenberger discovered evidence in DOJ's publicly searchable Epstein database that the FBI interviewed "a victim of Jeffrey Epstein who also accused Donald Trump of sexually and violently assaulting her" when she was 13 years old, back in the mid-80s. The documents suggest the government found her to be a credible accuser in 2019 and, in 2021, a victim matching her biological details won a settlement from the late pedophile's estate.

On Wednesday, Sollenberger discovered even more details on the matter, including that the FBI found the woman to be credible enough that she was subsequently interviewed three more times thereafter by the FBI. But the records referencing those interviews, compiled by the DOJ for use in Maxwell's trial have since been removed from the Internet. Fortunately, that record was copied by the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine before it was removed by DOJ. As Sollenberger discovered, the records of the actual interviews, and the FBI's interview notes from three of four of those meetings, do not appear to have been published yet at all, in apparent defiance of the Epstein Transparency Act, an in contradiction to claims by Trump's U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi that all such documents have now been released.

So...there is a whole lot to dig into on today's program, as you might imagine, including some very strange questions about timing of the victim's FBI interviews and Epstein's 2019 death in prison while awaiting trial. Also, Sollenberger raises even more curious points about the interview documents in question and how they may relate to the thousands of supposed "national security" documents stolen by Trump from the White House when he left office after his first term, before repeatedly refusing, despite threat of criminal indictment, to return them to the Government.

Cherry on top today? Desi Doyen joins us to close out the show with our latest Green News Report...

* * *

The BradCast

* * *