IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Environmental and public health groups sue Trump EPA over repeal of the EPA's Endangerment Finding; New data suggest the rate of man-made global warming may be accelerating; Trump EPA to loosen mercury pollution rules for coal plants; PLUS: The Trump Administration has effectively canceled enforcement of environmental laws... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Trump already decimated the EPA. It wasn't enough for Big Business; Trump Taps Ex-RFK Jr. Aide To Lead National Science Foundation; Environmental Protest Group Extinction Rebellion Says FBI Is Investigating It For Terrorism; How The NRC Lost Its Independence; Climate Change Threatens Winter Olympics’ Future – And Snowmaking Has Limits; The Quest To Warn Everyone On Earth About Deadly Weather ... PLUS: >What’s Behind Your Eye-Popping Power Bill? We Broke It Down By Region... and much, MUCH more! ...

