IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Environmental and public health groups sue Trump EPA over repeal of the EPA's Endangerment Finding; New data suggest the rate of man-made global warming may be accelerating; Trump EPA to loosen mercury pollution rules for coal plants; PLUS: The Trump Administration has effectively canceled enforcement of environmental laws... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Court battle begins over Trump EPA's Endangerment Finding repeal:
- Environmental Groups Sue Trump EPA Over Repeal Of Landmark Climate Finding (Guardian):
"EPA's repeal of the endangerment finding and safeguards to limit vehicle emissions marks a complete dereliction of the agency’s mission to protect people’s health and its legal obligation under the Clean Air Act," said Gretchen Goldman, president and CEO at the Union of Concerned Scientists, another one of the groups behind the lawsuit. "This shameful and dangerous action by the Trump administration and EPA administrator Zeldin is rooted in falsehoods, not facts, and is at complete odds with the public interest and the best available science."...In an emailed statement, the EPA said it "carefully considered and reevaluated the legal foundation" of the endangerment finding and revoked it to comply with the law.
- Lawsuit Challenges Trump’s Climate Science, Tailpipe Rule Rollbacks (Center for Biological Diversity):
Revoking those lifesaving and gas-saving clean air standards will allow automakers to make cars that guzzle more gas and pollute more. It will force consumers to pay more at the gas pump. The vehicle rules Trump plans to scrap would cut 7 billion metric tons of emissions and save the average American driver $6,000 in fuel and maintenance costs over the lifetimes of the vehicles made under the standards.
- VIDEO: EPA sued over end of endangerment findings (9News-Denver)
- Trump's repeal of landmark Obama-era climate rule: four key takeaways (Guardian)
- Trump Guts Basis For Climate Regulation, Setting Up A Courtroom Clash (E&E News)
- What to know about EPA decision to revoke a scientific finding that helped fight climate change (EPA)
- Long term impacts of EPA's repeal of the Endangerment Finding:
- Q&A: What does Trump’s repeal of US ‘endangerment finding’ mean for climate action? (Carbon Brief)
- VIDEO: Dr. Michael Mann, Trump’s FATAL DECISION Sends WORLD Towards DISASTER (Katie Phang, Meidas Touch/Youtube)
- How EPA 'endangerment finding' repeal could impact your wallet (CNBC):
A warming climate will fuel more extreme weather events, which can have profound financial impacts for households, experts said — including higher costs for insurance, relocation, home repair, health care, food, and electricity to heat and cool homes.
- Rate of global warming may be accelerating:
- Is Global Temperature Rise Accelerating? (This Is Not Cool):
Over the previous 50 years, global warming has preceded in an almost linear fashion, consistent with an almost linear increase in the total greenhouse gas forcing. The warming spike in 2023 to 2025 suggests that the past warming rate is no longer a reliable predictor of the future, and additional factors have created conditions for faster warming, at least in the short-term.
- Scientists thought they understood global warming. Then the past three years happened. (Washington Post)
- Accelerated Global Warming Could Lock Earth Into a Hothouse Future (Inside Climate News):
Scientists say warming is increasing faster than at any time in at least 3 million years. There is no guide for what comes next.
- Trump EPA has effectively halted environmental enforcement:
- Under Trump, EPA’s Enforcement of Environmental Laws Collapses, Report Finds (Inside Climate News):
Enforcement against polluters in the United States plunged in the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term, a far bigger drop than in the same period of his first term, according to a new report from a watchdog group.
- Declining Environmental Enforcement in Trump’s Second Term [PDF] (Environmental Integrity Project)
- The Laws Still Exist, the Consequences Don’t: America’s Vanishing Environmental Enforcement (Earth Justice)
- Trump EPA loosens pollution rules to prop up dying coal industry:
- EPA delays cleanups of harmful coal ash (Indianaopolis Recorder):
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a rule delaying key cleanup deadlines for coal ash disposal sites across the country "at the request of electric utility companies," extending timelines that environmental advocates say were already overdue and will allow continued toxic pollution of groundwater...until January 2032.
- US EPA plans to loosen mercury rules for coal plants this week (Reuters)
- E.P.A. Plans to Loosen Mercury Rules for Coal Plants, Documents Show (NY Times):
In loosening the mercury limits, the E.P.A. is arguing that it would reduce "unwarranted costs" for utilities that own and operate coal plants across the country, according to the documents reviewed by The Times. The E.P.A. estimates that the change would save companies as much as $670 million between 2028 and 2037, the documents show. It was not immediately clear how the agency arrived at that number...Besides mercury, the move this week would relax limits on other pollutants released by burning coal, including arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead and nickel. Lead in particular is another potent neurotoxin linked to developmental delays in children.
- Groups sue Trump Administration over attacks on facts, public lands:
- Groups Sue Over Trump Effort To ‘Erase’ History, Science In National Parks
(Washington Post):A coalition of scientific, preservation and historical groups on Tuesday sued the Trump administration, arguing that the removal of information about civil rights, climate change and other topics at multiple national parks amounts to illegal censorship.
- Lawsuits challenge renewed push for oil drilling in Alaska petroleum reserve and upcoming lease sale (AP)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
