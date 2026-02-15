Guests: Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'Pro Left Podcast'...

Brad Friedman Byon 2/12/2026, 6:25pm PT

It's not all peaches and cream on today's BradCast, especially in our "everything is stupid" world. But it could be --- in fact it was supposed to be --- a lot worse by now. [Audio link to full story follows below this summary.]

We've got a lot of news today to cover for a start, including another Democratic special election overperformance in another deep "red" district; more and more embarrassing court losses and grand jury rejections for the Administration; calls from a few MAGA folks for Attorney General Pam Bondi to resign following her ridiculous performance in the U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday; ICE claims to be retreating from Minnesota altogether, after the heroic residents of Minneapolis finally wore them down; and three new polls (including a very Trump-friendly one!) find that voters now think Joe Biden was a better President than Donald Trump.

After the news, we're delighted to be joined once again today, for another one of our somewhat free-wheeling round table shows with our longtime OG blogger pals, HEATHER DIGBY PARTON of Salon and Digby's Hullabaloo, and 'DRIFTGLASS' of The Professional Left Podcast.

It has been a minute since they've joined us, so we've got a lot of ground to cover and get caught up with today, including...

Whether Trump and his Regime are really falling and, if they are, how much pain they may continue to cause on the way down;

Whether Bad Bunny 's Super Bowl performance was actually a...um... turning point;

's Super Bowl performance was actually a...um... turning point; Why so many Congressional Republicans , heading into the midterms, seem to be whistling past the graveyard;

, heading into the midterms, seem to be whistling past the graveyard; Whether I'm being too kind in describing Bondi as "screeching harpy";

What we've all learned from the release and cover-up of the Epstein Files ;

; Whether anyone should actually fear Trump's impotent threats to "nationalize" the elections;

And what we might expect from Trump's upcoming State of the Union Address, after which both Digby and Driftglass will almost certainly be joining us again for analysis...

"It's all overwhelming," concedes Digby. "But, at the same time, I do see --- and I'm frankly surprised --- people are aware, and I think that this is good. People have awakened to what's going on," she argues, citing polling evidence, today's news out of Minneapolis, and other "reasons for hope" from her column at Salon today.

"Trump likes to talk about a 'Golden Age,' slapping gold all over everything to sort of manifest it," she says. "The truth is that it's possible that what this has done is awaken the American public to its own ideals, its own values. And maybe at the end of the day --- I hate to sound Pollyannish here --- but maybe somehow or another it's going to end up being the catalyst for a different kind of Golden Age. Not the kind he's talking about, but the kind that we've all been craving for many, many years."

Recognizing that "incredibly damaging things are happening," Driftglass observes that "the Trump Administration is now reduced to looting the place as fast as it can and lying about it. On the other hand, if you're winning, if you're confident, you're not rolling troops into states and trying to disrupt their elections. And you're not sending a shrieking moron to Congress with a 'burn book' to insult Democrats. You only do that to make sure that your tiny, bigoted, idiot base stays on side."

"One side is fired up and looking for big wins, and the other side feels dispirited and awful," Drifty says, while assessing this year's electoral landscape. "Trump is giving them nothing, nothing to hope for. He's just wrecking it, and his people don't know how to do anything other than be awful. And that's not a recipe for winning."

As usual, many more incisive observations from both today, including Digby on the "absolutely grotesque" Pam Bondi and Driftglass on the Epstein Files: "They really thought this was just one more grift that would get them votes, and they found out this is not just another grift. There is no 'off switch' on this thing. They are all lashed to this horrible thing that is Donald Trump's kryptonite, with no way to get rid of it because they made all these promises."

AND FINALLY... Since everything is stupid, Desi Doyen helps us close out today with our latest Green News Report, as the Trump Administration, as foretold by Project 2025, takes their biggest single fossil fuel-funded shot at gutting decades of climate change mitigation policies across the entire federal government all at once...

* * *

The BradCast

* * *