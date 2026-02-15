IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Trump EPA repeals landmark Endangerment Finding, the foundation for all U.S. climate regulations; Trump orders Defense Department to use more dirty, deadly, expensive coal, subsidized by taxpayers; PLUS: Trump threatens to block new bridge between Michigan and Canada... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Yes, Climate Still Matters. Here's How It Connects to Every Other Crisis in the World Today; Trump kills EV charging programs in blue states;Solar Powered Super Bowl a First; "Devastating": Trump EPA to Scrap Landmark Climate Finding in Pro-Fossil Fuel Deregulatory Push; Trump Wants 100% American-Made EV Chargers. Some See Sabotage; The US Is Exporting Huge Amounts Of Natural Gas. Will It Cost Americans? [yes] ... PLUS: What Are The Biggest Climate Polluters Near You? ... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Trump EPA repeals landmark Endangerment Finding:
- Trump EPA set to repeal scientific finding that serves as basis for US climate change policy (AP)
- Trump to repeal Obama-era finding foundational to US climate rules (Guardian)
- What Is the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Endangerment Finding? (Britannica)
- The E.P.A. Is Barreling Toward a Supreme Court Climate Showdown (NY Times)
- AUDIO: Dan Becker, 'Let the Kids with Asthma Suffer': Trump to Reverse EPA's Landmark 'Endangerment Finding' ('BradCast'/The Brad Blog):
All of this was "pre-cooked," explains Becker, when the oil and auto industries came aboard the Trump campaign. "The oil industry alone contributed $450 million dollars, and Trump said, 'If you give me a billion, I'll do anything you want.' This is the 'anything they want,' and they're getting it wholesale." It was, of course, "all pre-cooked, written out, and the menu laid by the Heritage Foundation" in Project 2025. Heritage, he notes, "is also funded by the oil industry."
- Trump's EPA is revoking the endangerment finding. Here's what to know. (CBS News)
- VIDEO: Trump, Zeldin to announce end of scientific basis for U.S. action on climate change (PBS NewsHour)
- Trump is wiping out all climate regulation. Big Oil may regret it. (Heated):
For decades, oil majors fought climate regulation. Now, they're afraid Trump's extreme rollbacks could leave them on the hook to pay for what they've done.
- Trump Allies Near 'Total Victory' in Wiping Out U.S. Climate Regulation (NY Times):
A small group of conservative activists has worked for 16 years to stop all government efforts to fight climate change. Their efforts seem poised to pay off.
- Trump EPA Prepares to Kill Key Climate Legal Finding. What Happens Next? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: Gov. Newsom announces new actions to protect veterans, and comments on Trump EPA repeal of landmark 'endangerment finding' (CA Gov. Gavin Newsom/Youtube)
- Trump's climate/environment rollbacks benefit China:
- How America's EV retreat is increasing China's control of global markets (CNBC)
- How Trump is helping China extend its massive lead in clean energy (MIT Technology Review)"
Last year, China exported $40 billion worth of solar panels and modules, while America shipped just $69 million, according to the New York Times. It was a stunning forfeit of a huge technological lead. And now the US seems determined to repeat the mistake.
- Trump is killing American EV companies to benefit China; how Tesla is losing to BYD, SAIC and Geely (Economic Times, 7/1/2025)
- Trump just gave a huge gift to China's economy (Yale Climate Connections, 7/1/2025):
Chinese manufacturers are already dominating clean tech industries. The GOP's huge new tax and spending law will make it even harder for U.S. companies to compete.
- Trump orders Defense Dept. to buy more coal, receives fake coal award:
- Trump Orders Defense Department to Buy Coal Power (Inside Climate News):
The order would direct the Defense Department to enter into agreements with coal plants to purchase electricity. Lauren Herzer Risi, director of the Environmental Security Program at the Stimson Center, a Washington, D.C. think tank that analyzes issues related to global peace, noted that the order runs counter to the agency's recommendations, which favor on-site microgrids with distributed energy solutions rather than centralized external power production.
- VIDEO: Trump directs military to strike new deals with coal-fired power plants: 'Going to be buying a lot of coal' (Yahoo News)
- Get more electricity from coal, Trump tells Department of Defense (Yahoo News):
Trump announced the initiatives at a White House event where he also received an "Undisputed Champion of Coal" award from the Washington Coal Club, a pro-coal group.
- Trump Admin uses new mascot called 'Coalie' to push dirtiest fossil fuel (Guardian)
- Winter heat wave heating up, drying out Western US:
- Climate-change driven warmth in western US and Canada pushes winter temperatures to the top of the record books (Climate Central)
- Record snow drought in Western US raises concern for a spring of water shortages and wildfires (AP)
- Trump threatens to block new Gordie Howe Bridge to Canada:
- Trump is threatening to block a new bridge between Detroit and Canada from opening (AP)
- Trump threats on Gordie Howe bridge opening 'just insane,' Windsor mayor says (CBC)
- Bridge Owner Lobbied Administration Before Trump Blasted Competing Span to Canada (NY Times:
Matthew Moroun is a Detroit-based trucking magnate whose family has operated the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, for decades. He met on Monday with Mr. Lutnick in Washington. After that meeting Mr. Lutnick spoke with Mr. Trump by phone about the matter...Shortly afterward, Mr. Trump threatened to block the planned opening of a new bridge between Detroit and Windsor, which would take away toll revenue from Mr. Moroun's crossing, if Canadian officials did not address a long list of grievances.
- Michigan, Canadian officials counter Trump claims about Gordie Howe bridge (Michigan Public Radio)
- VIDEO: Windsor Mayor Calls Out Trump's Latest 'Insane' Sh*tpost About Canada (Crooks & Liars)
- Fact Check: Trump wrong about Gordie Howe Bridge (Rick Snyder, Detroit News)
