IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Donald Trump lies his way through another State of the Union address; U.S. Supreme Court to hear Big Oil's bid to squash climate liability lawsuits; Young Americans sue over Trump EPA repeal of the Endangerment Finding; PLUS: Trump Interior Department guts bedrock conservation law, affecting public lands everywhere... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Data Center Developers Asked Trump For An Exemption From Pollution Rules; What’s So Bad About Stevan Pearce, Trump’s Pick to Run the BLM? For Starters, His Public-Land Track Record; A tough Supreme Court hearing brings little clarity on Line 5 pipeline’s fate; Deadly Bird Flu Found In California Elephant Seals For The First Time; Feds Give $26.5 Billion Loan For Electric Expansion In Georgia And Alabama ... PLUS: Electric buses are passing a brutal cold-weather test in Wisconsin ... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Trump lied about most everything in 2026 State of the Union address:
- Trump delivers State of the Union – but what is the union’s actual state? (Guardian)
- Fact check: Trump makes false claims about the economy, elections and crime in State of the Union (CNN)
- Know the Facts: Trump’s claims on the economy, war and affordability (MS Now)
- VIDEO, transcript: 2026 State of the Union Address (Rev)
- Trump's SOTU claims about electricity prices and data centers are not based in reality:
- Here’s a reality check on Trump’s AI pledge (Politico):
The artificial intelligence industry’s rising demand for power lines, fuel, natural gas turbines, critical minerals, vacant land and other electric-grid essentials is already helping drive up power bills. And Trump’s assertion during the State of the Union that technology companies can pay for their own power generation would address only some of those causes of rising prices, energy industry experts told POLITICO.
- The AI Data Center Boom Is Driving Up Electricity Costs, Research Shows (CNET):
The price of electricity, juiced by demand from power-hungry data centers, is being passed on to residential customers.
- The White House wants AI companies to cover rate hikes. Most have already said they would. (Tech Crunch)
- Grid reliability projected to decline as data centers drive demand, watchdog says (The Hill)
- As Electric Bills Rise, Trump Says Tech Companies Should Pay More (NY Times):
The president said he had negotiated a deal with tech giants to cover the energy costs of data centers, but offered few details. Experts said such pledges could prove difficult in practice.
- Trump lied about gas prices, too:
- Republicans Applaud Trump’s Whopper About Gas Prices in State of the Union Speech (Mediaite)
- Fact check: Trump makes false claims about the economy, elections and crime in State of the Union (CNN):
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for the firm GasBuddy, said during the speech that the firm found just four stations across the country below $2 (aside from special discounts) out of the roughly 150,000 stations the firm tracks, so about 0.003% of the total.
- VIDEO: ‘There Was Just a Lot of Lying!’ CNN’s Daniel Dale Drops Blistering Fact Check on Trump Speech (Mediaite/Yahoo News)
- Trump Interior Dept. finalizes gutting of NEPA:
- Trump Administration Acts to ‘Severely Weaken’ a Key Environmental Law (Inside Climate News):
The White House said changes issued under the National Environmental Policy Act would simplify an “overly burdensome process.” Critics accused agencies of gutting the law.
- The Interior Just Gutted a Bedrock Conservation Law That Will Affect Public Lands Everywhere (Outdoor Life):
The legislation previously ensured adequate public input and environmental review for development projects/
- Interior trims environmental reviews to speed project development (Oil and Gas Journal)
- Interior scales back environmental regulations for public lands (the Hill)
- US Supreme Court will determine future of climate liability lawsuits against Big Oil:
- Supreme Court agrees to hear from oil and gas companies trying to block climate change lawsuits (AP)
- Supreme Court to Decide Key Issue in Fate of State and City Suits Against Oil Companies Over Climate Change (Inside Climate News):
The nation’s highest court has agreed to hear a case that raises questions about climate lawsuits across the country and amplifies concerns about the participation of Justice Samuel Alito, who holds significant fossil fuel investments.
- Supreme Court accepts oil industry’s bid to quash climate lawsuits (E&E News)
- Supreme Court to Weigh Oil-Industry Effort to End a Major Climate Suit (NY Times):
The case could have significant bearing on a range of other lawsuits brought against the fossil fuel industry by cities and states across the country.
- Young Americans sue Trump EPA for overturning Endangerment Finding:
- US Youth, Climate Coalition Sue to Stop Trump EPA 'From Torching Our Kids' Future' (Common Dreams)
“My Catholic faith teaches me to care for all life and protect the most vulnerable, and it teaches that children are a gift,” said lead petitioner Elena Venner. “I now struggle to imagine bringing a child into a world where the air is unsafe and the climate is increasingly unstable. The EPA’s repeal of the endangerment finding violates my First Amendment right to practice my faith and my Fifth Amendment rights to life and liberty.”
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
