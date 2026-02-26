With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Donald Trump lies his way through another State of the Union address; U.S. Supreme Court to hear Big Oil's bid to squash climate liability lawsuits; Young Americans sue over Trump EPA repeal of the Endangerment Finding; PLUS: Trump Interior Department guts bedrock conservation law, affecting public lands everywhere... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Data Center Developers Asked Trump For An Exemption From Pollution Rules; What’s So Bad About Stevan Pearce, Trump’s Pick to Run the BLM? For Starters, His Public-Land Track Record; A tough Supreme Court hearing brings little clarity on Line 5 pipeline’s fate; Deadly Bird Flu Found In California Elephant Seals For The First Time; Feds Give $26.5 Billion Loan For Electric Expansion In Georgia And Alabama ... PLUS: Electric buses are passing a brutal cold-weather test in Wisconsin ... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

