Guest: Harold Feld of Public Knowledge; Also: Dem calls missing docs on allegation of Trump rape of 13-year old, 'largest cover-up in U.S. history'...

Brad Friedman Byon 2/24/2026, 5:43pm PT

The SOTU begins shortly (we'll be covering tomorrow with Digby and Driftglass) so please forgive if my summary of today's BradCast is a bit shorter than usual. (Or, you're welcome!) [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

FIRST UP... We've been spending much of the last week or so (see here and here) reporting on documents found missing from those released by the Dept. of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Specifically, we've focused on a series of documents detailing allegations by a woman who says that she was raped, physically assaulted and threatened by Donald Trump at Jeffrey Epstein's home in New York City when she was just 13-years old.

Independent investigative journalist Robert Sollenberger was the first to report on the missing documents regarding the disturbing and salacious charges, and that other documents that were included in the DOJ's latest tranche revealed that the woman's allegations were credible enough that she was interviewed by the FBI four different times in 2019.

Today, NPR confirms and furthers Sollenberger's reporting to detail that at least 53 pages of those interviews and FBI notes created along with them, are indeed missing from the DOJ's Epstein Files database online.

In turn, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee issued a statement on the missing documents on Tuesday, noting that they have been "investigating the FBI’s handling of allegations from 2019 of sexual assault on a minor made against President Donald Trump by a survivor."

Ranking Committee Member Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) notes in the statement that, after having "reviewed unredacted evidence logs" at DOJ, he is able to "confirm that the DOJ appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews with this survivor who accused President Trump of heinous crimes."

The Congressman vows that "Oversight Democrats will open a parallel investigation" into what he went on to describe during a presser on Tuesday as "the single largest cover-up in modern American history."

THEN... As we noted briefly on yesterday's program, late last week, Trump's FCC Chair Brendan Carr issued what some are describing as a new veiled threat to the nation's broadcasters. In a statement published on Friday, citing Trump's year-long plans to celebrate America's 250th birthday in July, Carr announced the FCC's "Pledge America Campaign," instructing broadcasters to air patriotic, pro-America programming, and suggesting that they "voluntarily choose to indicate their commitment to the Pledge America Campaign."

Some longtime media and communications experts have expressed concern about the announcement. One of them is HAROLD FELD, attorney and Senior Vice President at Public Knowledge, a non-profit good government group. He joins us on today's show to share concerns on not only that, but a number of Carr's other recent threats, including those that resulted in CBS attorneys instructing Stephen Colbert not to air a Late Show interview with Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico. Colbert subsequently posted it only online instead.

"If somebody says, 'Nice business ya got here, be a shame if anything happens to it,' that lands differently if it's an insurance broker or a mobster," Feld tells me today, describing his reaction to Carr's "Pledge America Campaign" announcement. "Unfortunately, what we've been seeing is that this Administration falls into the mobster category, not the insurance broker category."

He suggests that Carr's request for "voluntary" pledges from broadcasters is "a potential trap". "If you don't sign, then it's 'Why do you hate America?' If you do sign [but] don't show the kind of 'celebration' that they are talking about, then it's going to be, 'Look at these guys, they said they were going to celebrate America but they hate America because they didn't show the right things, the things we want to see.'"

All of that comes, as Feld sees it, as a "real 'pay to play'" atmosphere from Trump's FCC, where they dangle approval or rejection of mergers and other things sought by broadcasters as bait or threats from what was statutorily designed decades ago to be an independent executive agency, separate from the White House itself and Presidential influence.

"Between these threats on the one hand, and these promises and gifts on the other hand to suspend federal law, to ignore anti-trust rules, this is a critically dangerous moment for our mass media and our First Amendment freedoms," Felt warns.

Tune in for much more insight on all of this from the very colorful Feld, who says he has known Carr --- and previously liked him --- for the past ten years or so. For an even deeper --- and really instructive --- dive, I would also recommend his latest piece at Public Knowledge headlined: "Equal Time, Unequal Enforcement: The Latest Move to Weaponize the FCC Against Trump Critics".

FINALLY... We're joined by Desi Doyen for our latest Green News Report, as an extreme climate-fueled winter storm batters the East Coast; extreme, climate-fueled dry weather threatens winter wildfires in Oklahoma; and as the Winter Olympics wrap up with athletes worried about the worsening effects of global warming on their sports...

The BradCast

