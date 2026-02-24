IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Extreme winter storm batters the U.S. Northeast; Extreme dryness fuels winter fire weather in Oklahoma; PLUS: Winter Olympic athletes call for climate action to save winter sports... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): America is becoming a petrostate; Supreme Court agrees to hear from oil and gas companies trying to block climate change lawsuits; Winter is Not What it Used to Be in the Upper Midwest; Environmental Protest Group Extinction Rebellion Says FBI Is Investigating It For Terrorism... PLUS: Climate Coalition Sue to Stop Trump EPA 'From Torching Our Kids' Future... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Intense storm batters Northeast:
- Live updates: New York City remains under a state of emergency during massive snowstorm (AP)
- Travel bans, flight cancellations pile up as winter storm blasts U.S. northeast (CBC)
- Huge snowstorm in the Northeast forces millions to stay home, disrupts flights and closes schools (AP)
- Yes, climate change turbocharged the Northeast blizzard:
- VIDEO: A Warming Planet Makes Nor'easters & Other Storms More Intense: Climate Scientist Michael Mann (Democracy Now)
- Strongest nor'easters along US East Coast are becoming more intense as the world warms, study suggests (Live Science):
A new study finds the strongest nor'easters have intensified over the last 80 years, with a 6 percent increase in peak wind speeds.
- Strongest nor’easters getting stronger (Penn Today)
- For Northeast blizzard, everything was just right to roll up a monster snowfall (AP):
The storm hit the "Goldilocks situation" of just the right temperature for wet, heavy snow — any warmer and its precipitation wouldn’t have fallen as snow. Any colder and there wouldn’t have been as much moisture in the air to feed that snowfall, said Owen Shieh, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in Maryland.
- Extreme winter storm batters Northern California:
- Deadly Tahoe storm drops over 5 feet of snow in 3-day stretch (SF Gate/MSN)
- Crews recover bodies of all 9 skiers killed in California avalanche (NPR)
- Dramatic satellite photos show California's mountains blanketed in snow after intense storms (Yahoo News)
- The storm that hit California is now driving the potentially historic Northeast blizzard (Yahoo News)
- Live updates: Storm brings flooding, stalled cars near Burbank airport (ABC-Los Angeles)
- Extreme fire weather in the Central Plains:
- VIDEO: Oklahoma declares state of emergency due to wildfires: 'Conditions remain dangerous' (ABC News)
- Oklahoma wildfires ongoing after burning 300,000 acres: Maps, forecast (USA Today)
- What to know about EPA decision to revoke a scientific finding that helped fight climate change (EPA)
- Back-to-back storms batter European Union:
- Portugal urged to adapt to climate emergency after series of deadly storms (Guardian)
- Calls to postpone presidential election as Storm Leonardo lashes Portugal and Spain (Guardian)
- France issues red flood alerts after ‘exceptional’ rainfall (Guardian)
- UK record days of rain
- Mediterranean deluge revives worries about climate-driven food price rises (Carbon Brief)
- Far-right political parties pushing to roll back EU climate policies:
- Under water, in denial: is Europe drowning out the climate crisis? (Guardian):
Even as weather extremes worsen, the voices calling for the rolling back of environmental rules have grown louder and more influential.
- Revealed: US climate denial group working with European far-right parties (Guardian, 1/22/2025)
- Winter Olympians call to save our winters:
- Norwegian skier hands IOC a petition to ‘ski fossil free’ ahead of the Olympics (AP):
Norwegian skier Nikolai Schirmer...handed the International Olympic Committee a petition signed by more than 21,000 people and professional athletes who want to stop fossil fuel companies from sponsoring winter sports.
- Can the winter Olympics be saved? (Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, Talking Climate):
Athletes call for action, climate change threatens the winter Olympics, and an Antarctic inspiration.
- Protect Our Winters (Protect Our Winters)
- VIDEO: How snowboarder Bea Kim fights climate change through her words and wardrobe (NBC News)
- Only 10 countries have a ‘climate reliable’ outlook for snowsport events by 2040, WMO warns (EuroNews, 4/10/2024)
- Study reveals Olympic Winter Games’ climate crisis (2/12/2024)
- Climate Change Threatens Winter Olympics' Future - And Snowmaking Has Limits (The Conversation)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Supreme Court agrees to hear from oil and gas companies trying to block climate change lawsuits (AP)
- Winter is Not What it Used to Be in the Upper Midwest (This Is Not Cool)
- US Youth, Climate Coalition Sue to Stop Trump EPA 'From Torching Our Kids' Future' (Common Dreams)
- Environmental Protest Group Extinction Rebellion Says FBI Is Investigating It For Terrorism (Guardian)
- America is becoming a petrostate (Carbon Brief)
- Yes, Climate Still Matters. Here's How It Connects to Every Other Crisis in the World Today. (Drilled)
- What Are The Biggest Climate Polluters Near You? (Yale Climate Connections)
- Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report (Yale Climate Connections)
- How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans (Bloomberg)
- Solar Is Liberation (Rolling Stone)
- Governments legally required to address climate change, global court says (Inside Climate News)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)