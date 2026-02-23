Is it possible that documents related to these allegations of Trump having raped and assaulted a minor were among those stolen by Trump? Might that explain why Trump was seemingly willing to face jail time to protect those documents, rather than simply return them to the Government after being politely asked repeatedly and warned many times of the consequences of not doing so? And if, in fact, he was hoarding some Epstein-related documents in his Mar-a-Lago mansion to keep them from seeing the light of day, is it possible that Jack Smith, after obtaining those documents via search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, knows all about it, but is now permanently barred by the Trump-appointed lackey Judge Cannon from ever talking about it? And is all of that revealed in the final report of his investigation that Cannon has absurdly blocked from ever being released to the public?