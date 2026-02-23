Today on The BradCast: The cover-ups (plural) continue! It's good to be king. Amirite, Donald? [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]
- After a week of climate change-fueled downpours in Southern California, it looks like it's the East Coast's turn, as a record climate-fueled blizzard all but shuts down the Northeast with as much as three feet of snow in some places. All of that, just over a week after Donald Trump gutted some 20 years of EPA rules meant to slow or mitigate our worsening climate crisis by regulating the release of man-made greenhouse gases that are heating the planet. But Trump says, "don't worry about it!", the public will now have more money to spend on health care in the bargain!
- Trump's FCC Chair Brendan Carr offers some tips on how broadcasters may avoid scrutiny by issuing a "pledge" to support this Administration's celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence this Summer. We take his suggestion to play more Schoolhouse Rock! In today's case, the classic 1973 episode about the nation's founding, called "No More Kings!"
- In the federal courts, corrupt Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled on Monday in Florida that the tax-payer funded report by Special Counsel Jack Smith --- detailing the tax-payer funded probe of Donald Trump's theft of thousands of national security documents upon leaving office after his first term, resulting in his federal criminal indictment on the matter --- is barred from ever being released to the public. Not even by future Administrations, if her absurd, ahistorical ruling were to be upheld. Smith himself remains barred from ever discussing it in the bargain. Stick a pin in all of that for a moment, because...
- Across the pond, just days after the arrest of the former Prince Andrew, related to revelations about his relationship with pedophile and Trump's longtime best friend Jeffrey Epstein, yet another high-ranking official was arrested on Monday. Former UK Ambassador to the U.S., Peter Mandelson is facing potential indictment on similar charges to the former Prince. All of it revealed by emails and other documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice under the mandates of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
- Meanwhile, back here, as we discussed on last Thursday's BradCast in somewhat salacious detail, investigative journalist Roger Sollenberger has uncovered evidence revealing that the DOJ has unlawfully failed to release records regarding as many as four FBI interviews with a woman who alleges that she was raped, physically abused, and threatened by Donald Trump when she was just 13-years old. Sollenberger has also noticed some curious oddities regarding the timing of the discovery of certain Epstein-related documents by the DOJ and the return to Trump of the documents he stole at the end of his first term. (Yes, after Jack Smith was forced to drop his indictments against Trump when he was elected again, the DOJ returned those stolen documents to him shortly after he was sworn in a second time!)
Is it possible that documents related to these allegations of Trump having raped and assaulted a minor were among those stolen by Trump? Might that explain why Trump was seemingly willing to face jail time to protect those documents, rather than simply return them to the Government after being politely asked repeatedly and warned many times of the consequences of not doing so? And if, in fact, he was hoarding some Epstein-related documents in his Mar-a-Lago mansion to keep them from seeing the light of day, is it possible that Jack Smith, after obtaining those documents via search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, knows all about it, but is now permanently barred by the Trump-appointed lackey Judge Cannon from ever talking about it? And is all of that revealed in the final report of his investigation that Cannon has absurdly blocked from ever being released to the public?
