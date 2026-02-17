IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Fallout grows after Trump EPA revokes the Endangerment Finding, a key goal of Project 2025; Trump's dismantling of America's climate supercomputer threatens U.S. insurance markets; China's emissions have been flat or falling for nearly 2 years; PLUS: Massive sewage spill in nation's capital is likely the largest in U.S. history... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Some like it hothouse: Unleashing subsurface strategic energy assets to achieve unmanageable climate outcomes; Dem Senators Launch Inquiry Into EPA’s Repeal Of Endangerment Finding; A new Ohio bill could be a de facto statewide ban on solar and wind; The voracious vine that 'ate the South' can also fuel wildfires; Hazardous South L.A. oil wells plugged after decades of community pressure... PLUS: Trash piles up in Havana as US oil chokehold halts garbage trucks ... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Fallout grows from Trump EPA revoking the Endangerment Finding:
- Trump Guts Basis For Climate Regulation, Setting Up A Courtroom Clash (E&E News)
- Trump's repeal of landmark Obama-era climate rule: four key takeaways (Guardian)
- What Happens If EPA Revokes the Endangerment Finding? (Legal Planet, 2/14/2025):
Project 2025 has the endangerment finding in its sights. It calls on the Administrator to "establish a system, with an appropriate deadline, to update the 2009 endangerment finding." Updating can really only mean one thing: to overturn it.
- Six possible effects of Trump's climate policy change (BBC)
- EPA rescinds 2009 endangerment finding, clearing way for Trump to shred more US climate rules - but serious court challenges await (Wesleyan Univ. News)
- The Fight Over US Climate Rules Is Just Beginning (Wired)
- With Latest Rollback, the U.S. Essentially Has No Clean-Car Rules (NY Times):
The E.P.A.'s killing of the "endangerment finding" caps a year of deregulation that is likely to make cars thirstier for gas and less competitive globally, experts say. The United States will essentially have no laws on the books that enforce how efficient America's passenger cars and trucks should be. That's the practical result of the Trump administration's yearlong parade of regulatory rollbacks, capped on Thursday by its killing of the "endangerment finding," the scientific determination that required the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate greenhouse gases because of the threat to human health.
- Trump EPA omitted climate science deniers' report from repeal of Endangerment Finding:
- EPA yanks attacks on climate science from endangerment repeal
(E&E News)
- Trump Administration Dropped Controversial Climate Report From Its Decision to Rescind EPA Endangerment Finding (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: Hilarious Slap Down of DOE Climate "Red Team" (This Is Not Cool)
- AUDIO: Dan Becker, 'Let the Kids with Asthma Suffer': Trump to Reverse EPA's Landmark 'Endangerment Finding' ('BradCast'/The Brad Blog):
All of this was "pre-cooked," explains Becker, when the oil and auto industries came aboard the Trump campaign. "The oil industry alone contributed $450 million dollars, and Trump said, 'If you give me a billion, I'll do anything you want.' This is the 'anything they want,' and they're getting it wholesale." It was, of course, "all pre-cooked, written out, and the menu laid by the Heritage Foundation" in Project 2025. Heritage, he notes, "is also funded by the oil industry."
- VIDEO: Trump, Zeldin to announce end of scientific basis for U.S. action on climate change (PBS NewsHour)
- Trump Allies Near 'Total Victory' in Wiping Out U.S. Climate Regulation (NY Times)
- Trump EPA Prepares to Kill Key Climate Legal Finding. What Happens Next? (Inside Climate News)
- Repeal of Endangerment Finding brings significant uncertainty to oil, auto industries:
- Trump just killed the EPA’s ability to fight climate change. It may backfire. (Grist):
The EPA’s repeal of the “endangerment finding” could threaten automakers and oil companies — if it survives in court.
- What is the ‘endangerment finding’? And why Trump killing it will have huge effects on the U.S. auto industry (Fast Company)
- "These Guys Aren't Screwin' around." Gavin Newsom on Trump's Sabotage of US Auto Industry (This Is Not Cool)
- VIDEO: Gov. Gavin Newsom at Munich Security Conference (This Is Not Cool/YouTube)
- oil industry liability lawsuits
- How America's EV retreat is increasing China's control of global markets (CNBC)
- China's emissions flat or falling for 21 months straight:
- As Trump Shreds Climate Rules, China's Emissions Start to Fall (Bloomberg)
- Analysis: China's CO2 emissions have now been 'flat or falling' for 21 months (Carbon Brief)
- How America's EV retreat is increasing China's control of global markets (CNBC)
- How Trump is helping China extend its massive lead in clean energy (MIT Technology Review)
- Trump Admin. plans to dismantle NCAR supercomputer:
- A Climate Supercomputer Is Getting New Bosses. It's Not Clear Who. (NY Times):
The National Science Foundation said management of the machine, used by researchers for forecasts, disaster warnings and pure science, would be transferred to a "third-party operator."
- Trump admin is pulling supercomputers out of key weather and climate research center (CNN):
The computing center, which is slated to be turned over to an unspecified third party, runs weather and climate research models...The work done on this supercomputer benefits the American people by leading to more accurate forecasts of extreme weather and climate events, aircraft turbulence and more.
- NCAR-Wyoming Supercomputing Center to move to a new operator (Denver Post)
- Protecting the National Center for Atmospheric Research is essential for Utah's safety (Deseret News)
- Trump is on a losing streak and taking it out on Colorado (Opinion) (Denver Post)
- US insurance industry criticizes dismantling of US climate science:
- Major actuarial professional organization submits letter opposing proposed dismantling of NCAR (Balanced Weather):
To me, this is a critical letter of opposition for a number of reasons. Most importantly, it shows how an industry totally outside of meteorology views the atmospheric sciences as crucial to its industry - and based on its own work feels that the atmospheric sciences are critical to our national economy.
- Trump's Climate Supercomputer Plans Threaten US Insurance Market: Actuaries (Risk Market News):
A new letter from the American Academy of Actuaries draws a direct line between the planned dismantling of NCAR and higher homeowners insurance costs for US consumers.
- Massive sewage spill in D.C. is likely largest in U.S. history:
- Weeks After Sewer Line Break, There Is Still a Lot of Crap in the Potomac River (Washingtonian)
- Potomac Wastewater Spill Appears To Be Largest In US History (The Hill)
- Trump slams Gov. Wes Moore, says feds will take over Potomac cleanup (USA Today)
- Massive Washington sewage leak will take weeks longer to fix, water company says (AP)
- VIDEO: DC Water forewarns 10 months of repairs for Potomac sewage spill (NBC-TV Washington)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Some like it hothouse: Unleashing subsurface strategic energy assets to achieve unmanageable climate outcomes (Hill Heat)
- Dem Senators Launch Inquiry Into EPA’s Repeal Of Endangerment Finding (Guardian)
- A new Ohio bill could be a de facto statewide ban on solar and wind (Canary Media)
- CA walloped by winter storm with high winds, heavy rain and snow (AP)
- Hazardous South L.A. oil wells plugged after decades of community pressure (LA Times)
- Trash piles up in Havana as US oil chokehold halts garbage trucks (Reuters)
- US ocean regulator criticized over changes to right whale protection rule (AP)
- The voracious vine that 'ate the South' can also fuel wildfires (Inside Climate News)
- Toughening Louisiana coast against worsening storms with 30,000 trees (AP)
- Yes, Climate Still Matters. Here's How It Connects to Every Other Crisis in the World Today. (Drilled)
- What Are The Biggest Climate Polluters Near You? (Yale Climate Connections)
- Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report (Yale Climate Connections)
- How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans (Bloomberg)
- Solar Is Liberation (Rolling Stone)
- Governments legally required to address climate change, global court says (Inside Climate News)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)