Latest Featured Reports | Sunday, December 28, 2025

Sunday 'Many Happy Returns' Toons THIS WEEK: Damaged Goods ... See BS ... GOPEDO ... Renaming Rites ... and more! In our final weekly toon collection of 2025!...

Have a Holly Jolly Somehow (And, why The BRAD BLOG will never 'Bari' a story that needs to be told...)

'Tis the Sunday Before Christmas Toons THIS WEEK: A Very Redacted War on Christmas Story Health Care Reality Special! (AKA: Our latest collection of the week's best toons just before the holidays.)

Old Man Shouts at People from White House for 20 Minutes, and Other Year-End Matters: 'BradCast' 12/18/25 Guests: Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'Pro Left Podcast'...

'Green News Report' 12/18/25 w/ Brad & Desi Dems, scientists vow to fight Trump plan to dismantle nation's 'crown jewel' of climate science; EU, Ford slow EV transition; PLUS: Global warming transforming the North Pole... Previous GNRs: 12/16/25 - 12/11/25 - Archives...

SCOTUS Ruling a How-To for Unlawful Gerrymandering on 'Eve' of Critical Election Year: BradCast' 12/17/25 Guest: Jay Willis of Balls & Strikes; Also: Trump to shutter 'crown jewel' of climate science...

Bricks in the Wall:

'BradCast' 12/16/25 Johnson kills vote on ACA subsidies; Hegseth refuses to release boat strike vid; Trump declares fentanyl 'WMD'; Repubs push back at his remarks on Reiner murder; Wiles goes off script...

'Green News Report' 12/16/25 w/ Brad & Desi Torrential rain, flooding, levee failure in Washington State; Trump Admin has rejected disaster aid for at least 12 states; PLUS: NYC's congestion pricing program clears the air... Previous GNRs: 12/11/25 - 12/9/25 - Archives...

'This One Goes to 11': Weekend of Violence, Tragic Murder of Rob Reiner: 'BradCast' 12/15 Deadly attack in Syria; Mass shooting at Brown Univ.; Antisemitic massacre in Australia; Heart-wrenching double murder in Hollywood...

Sunday 'WTF?' Toons THIS WEEK: AI ... Bad Economy ... Bad Medicine ... Bad President ... Happy 100, DVD! ... and more! In our latest collection of the week's best week-before-Christmas toons!...

Trump Now Losing One

Battle After Another:

'BradCast' 12/11/25 Also: Can you belive it? Congress was in session today!; Plus: Deleting climate data doesn't make the climate crisis go away...

'Green News Report' 12/11/25 w/ Brad & Desi U.S. seizes oil tanker near Venezuela; Trump EPA deletes human role in climate change; Exxon seeks SCOTUS protection; PLUS: U.S. court strikes down Trump order blocking wind energy... Previous GNRs: 12/9/25 - 12/4/25 - Archives...

Dems Continue Stunning 2025 Election Streak: 'BradCast' 12/10/25 Also: MO gerrymander opponents set to block new U.S. House map; Scanners mistallied ballot measures in NY...

Petrostates and Propagandists Undermining Climate Science: 'BradCast' 12/9/25 Guest: Dr. Micheal Mann on COP30, Bill Gates, the CO2 clock; Also: James beats Trump again...

'Green News Report' 12/9/25 Climate impacts accelerate in volatile Middle East; Congressional Repubs give another big gift to Big Oil; MAGA v. MAHA feud; PLUS: Despite Trump, U.S. utility-scale solar hits new record...

The High Cost of Trump's Terrible Policy Making: 'BradCast' 12/8/25 Guest: Dan Becker of Center for BioDiversity on gutting fuel efficiency; Also: Cutting Social Security and Medicare; Another farmer bailout...

Sunday 'All in a Day's Work' Toons THIS WEEK: Pardons R U.S. ... 'Fog of War' Pete ... American Garbage ... and more! In our latest collection of the week's trashiest toons!...

Dems Fight to Avoid the GOP's Massive, Year-End Health Care Cliff: 'BradCast' 12/4/25 Guest: Alice Miranda Ollstein; Also: J6 bomber; 'Disturbing' boat strike vid; GJ rejects new James indictment; SCOTUS allows new TX map...