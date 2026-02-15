IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Bad Bunny's Super Bowl power play; Court rules Trump Energy Department's secretive climate science denier panel violated federal law; PLUS: Judge blocks Trump's blockade of funding for the Hudson River Gateway tunnel project in New York... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): National Lab of the Rockies, formerly NREL, lays off more than 130 employees; A Trump 'blockade' is stalling hundreds of wind and solar projects nationwide; Trump's EPA issues record low legal actions against polluters; Study ties pollution from wildfire smoke to 24,100 US deaths per year; Why China is building so many coal pants despite its solar and wind boom ... PLUS: US-driven gas turbine crunch may speed up global clean power uptake... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Super Bowl 2026 had zero EV ads for the first time in years:
- EVs Demoted to Featured Players in 2025 Super Bowl Ads (Battery Technology)
- Here Are All The Super Bowl LX Ads That Featured EVs And Robotaxis (Forbes)
- Automakers largely sit out 2026 Super Bowl advertising amid industry uncertainty (CNBC)
- AI companies pour big money into Super Bowl battle (CNBC)
- AI data center ‘frenzy’ is pushing up your electric bill — here’s why (CNBC)
- Bad Bunny's Super Bowl power play highlights PR's rickety electric grid:
- Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show had a big message about Puerto Rico’s grid (Canary Media):
The superstar climbed a sparking electric pole as the Trump administration claws back millions in federal funding meant to fix the island’s hurricane-battered grid.
- Decoding the nods to Latino culture in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance (CBC)
- Bad Bunny makes Puerto Rico the home team in a vivid Super Bowl halftime show (NPR):
Benito used it to send a message to the world from atop a flickering Luma light post. Luma Energy is the private Puerto Rican power company responsible for maintaining the power infrastructure for the entire island, though its name has become synonymous with power outages. One of the bleaker parts of Puerto Rican life right now, Bad Bunny used it as a vehicle for his message of pride...
- VIDEO: Meteorologist Ryann Johnson --- Bad Bunny Highlights Puerto Rico Power Outages (This Is Not Cool)
- VIDEO: Bad Bunny's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show (YouTube)
- VIDEO: Trump Defends Racist Obama Meme & MAGA Rages Over Bad Bunny’s Spanish Halftime Show (The Daily Show/YouTube)
- The end of DOE’s grid work in Puerto Rico (Latitude Media):
In early January, the Trump administration quietly canceled $450 million in funding for grid resilience programs in Puerto Rico. It’s the final dismantling of the Biden-era’s distributed energy strategy for the island, and came via a sweeping termination of the core cooperative agreements that formed the backbone of the $1 billion Puerto Rico Energy Resilience Fund. Trump appointees at the Department of Energy canceled $365 million of that funding last spring.
- Energy Department cancels millions of solar funding for Puerto Rico (Washington Examiner)
- Judge rules Sec. Wright's climate deniers' panel was illegal:
- A Secret Panel to Question Climate Science Was Unlawful, Judge Rules (NY Times):
The researchers produced a report that was central in a Trump administration effort to stop regulating climate pollution.
- Trump climate panel not exempt from transparency requirements, judge rules (Reuters)
- Judge rules DOE climate group illegal, but lets their science stand (Chemical and Engineering News)
- Climate Scientists response to DOE report (Real Climate)
- EPA Zeldin repeal of Endangerment Finding hits a snag:
- Trump’s biggest climate rollback stalls over fears it will lose in court (Washington Post):
The White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, which reviews agency regulations, has expressed concerns over the strength of the scientific and economic analysis of the proposed repeal, the people said. EPA officials are resisting revisions to the policy and arguing that the regulation should be finalized and announced publicly in its current form as soon as possible, they added...The agency’s scientific argument for repealing the endangerment finding, released in July, primarily relied on an Energy Department report that was written last spring by a working group of five known climate skeptics.
- Judge blocks Trump's blockade of Gateway Tunnels funding:
- Judge grants temporary restraining order to prevent shutdown of Gateway Tunnel project (ABC News-NYC)
- Judge allows Gateway project funding freeze to continue until Thursday (New Jersey Monitor)
- Trump says he’ll free infrastructure funds for New York if Penn Station is renamed after him (Guardian)
- Trump tries to blame Schumer for the president’s own Gateway tunnel project debacle (Yahoo News):
Trump told Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer that the money would be restored if Democrats agreed to rename Dulles International Airport and New York’s Penn Station after Trump. The president’s pitch was, for all intents and purposes, an attempt at extortion:
- Hudson Tunnel Project Construction to be Suspended Due to Lack of Federal Funding (Inside NJ, 2/6/2026)
- VIDEO: Former Transportation Sec. Buttigieg on Trump halting Gateway Tunnel project (Pete Buttigieg/Twitter)
