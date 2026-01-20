IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Insured losses from wildfires, storms and floods hit new record high in 2025; National disaster declared as wildfires ravage southern Chile; Torrential rains and deadly floods inundate parts of South Africa; PLUS: Federal courts continue to reject Trump's irrational attack on American offshore wind energy... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
- Chile grapples with extreme wildfires, heat:
- VIDEO: Chile declares 'state of catastrophe' as wildfires leave at least 18 dead (BBC):
Boric said the death toll was expected to increase. The most dangerous fire has swept through dry forests bordering the coastal city of Concepción. About 250 homes have been destroyed, disaster officials said. Local media have shown pictures of charred cars in the streets.
- South Africa inundated by deadly floods:
- South Africa declares a national disaster over flooding and severe weather (AP):
South Africa declared a national disaster Sunday over torrential rains and floods that have killed at least 30 people in the country’s north, damaged thousands of homes and washed away roads and bridges.
- Insured losses hit new record globally in 2025:
- Insured losses from wildfire, storms and floods hit record high globally (LA Times):
Never before has the insurance industry faced such big losses tied to floods, severe thunderstorms and wildfires, according to a fresh study that links rising temperatures to increasingly dangerous weather patterns. Insured losses for so-called nonpeak perils — also sometimes referred to as secondary perils — reached a record $98 billion last year, Munich Re said in a report released Tuesday. Overall insured losses from natural disasters, including peak perils such as hurricanes, were $108 billion, it said.
- VIDEO: As losses from global catastrophes reach $107B in 2025, insurers are helping mitigate risk (CNBC)
- VIDEO: Scientists call another near-record hot year a ‘warning shot’ of a shifting, dangerous climate (AP)
- 2025 was Earth’s 3rd-warmest year on record (Yale Climate Connections):
While 2025’s warmth did not set a new record, it was extraordinary because human-caused global warming pushed global temperatures to near-record levels despite the cooling influence of the La Niña phenomenon, which typically suppresses global temperatures. The record-warm years of 2023 and 2024 both lacked this cooling influence, and both were affected by the strong 2023-24 El Niño event. El Niño typically warms the global atmosphere.
- "New era of climate extremes" as global warming fuels devastating impacts in 2025 (Climate Change News)
- Trump Energy Dept.'s new rules have halted 22 GW of renewable energy:
- 22GW of renewables thwarted or in limbo under Trump 'blockade' (Canary Media):
An Interior Department memo is hampering wind and solar on public lands. It’s one of many federal actions slowing the build-out of cheap, clean energy.
- Renewable energy is proving 'hard to kill':
- US green energy growth is proving hard to kill (Financial Times):
One key factor currently driving hunger for renewables — especially solar power and onshore wind — is the speed with which they can be deployed....Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie now puts the levelised cost of electricity for solar power plants in North America at $50-$53 per megawatt-hour, and $76 for onshore wind. That compares with $115 for natural gas-fired power plants, and $194 for coal power.
- EIA: Solar power generation drives electricity generation growth over the next two years (US Energy Information Administration)
- Federal judges reject Trump's suspension of 3 offshore wind farms:
- Trump administration’s legal setbacks are good news for offshore wind — and the grid (Tech Crunch)
- NY: Trump’s freeze of an offshore wind project faces scrutiny from a judge he appointed (AP)
- Work resumes on Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project after court order ends federal pause (Virginia Mercury)
