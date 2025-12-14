Now celebrating 16 YEARS of Green News Report!

And 21 YEARS of The BRAD BLOG! Green News Report The BRAD BLOG, BradCast and Green News Report remain independent and 100% reader and listener supported in Please helpandremainand 100% reader and listener supported in our 22nd YEAR!!! ONE TIME ONLY

any amount you like... $

MONTHLY SUPPORT

any amount you like... $

OR VIA SNAIL MAIL

Make check out to...

Brad Friedman/BRAD BLOG

7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Latest Featured Reports | Sunday, December 14, 2025

Sunday 'WTF?' Toons THIS WEEK: AI ... Bad Economy ... Bad Medicine ... Bad President ... Happy 100, DVD! ... and more! In our latest collection of the week's best week-before-Christmas toons!...

Trump Now Losing One

Battle After Another:

'BradCast' 12/11/25 Also: Can you belive it? Congress was in session today!; Plus: Deleting climate data doesn't make the climate crisis go away...

'Green News Report' 12/11/25 w/ Brad & Desi U.S. seizes oil tanker near Venezuela; Trump EPA deletes human role in climate change; Exxon seeks SCOTUS protection; PLUS: U.S. court strikes down Trump order blocking wind energy... Previous GNRs: 12/9/25 - 12/4/25 - Archives...

Dems Continue Stunning

2025 Election Streak:

'BradCast' 12/10/25 Also: MO gerrymander opponents turn in sigs to block new U.S. House map; Scanners mistallied ballot measures last month in NY...

'Coalition of the Unwilling': Petrostates and Propagandists Undermining Climate Science: 'BradCast' 12/9/25 Guest: Dr. Micheal Mann on COP30, Bill Gates, the CO2 clock; Also: James beats Trump again...

'Green News Report' 12/9/25 w/ Brad & Desi Climate impacts accelerate in volatile Middle East; Congressional Repubs give another big gift to Big Oil; MAGA v. MAHA feud; PLUS: Despite Trump, U.S. utility-scale solar hits new record... Previous GNRs: 12/4/25 - 12/2/25 - Archives...

The High Cost of Trump's Terrible Policy Making: 'BradCast' 12/8/25 Guest: Dan Becker of Center for BioDiversity on gutting fuel efficiency; Also: Cutting Social Security and Medicare; Another farmer bailout...

Sunday 'All in a Day's Work' Toons THIS WEEK: Pardons R U.S. ... 'Fog of War' Pete ... American Garbage ... and more! In our latest collection of the week's trashiest toons!...

Dems Fight to Avoid the GOP's Massive, Year-End Health Care Cliff: 'BradCast' 12/4/25 Guest: Alice Miranda Ollstein; Also: J6 bomber; 'Disturbing' boat strike vid; GJ rejects new James indictment; SCOTUS allows new TX map...

'Green News Report' 12/4/25 w/ Brad & Desi Trump Admin rolling back fuel economy standards, making you pay more for gas; Threats on Venezuela are all about the oil; Kids sue UT over fossil fuels; PLUS: Seed Bombs for SoCal... Previous GNRs: 12/2/25 - 11/20/25 - Archives...

A 'Flashing Red Light Warning Sign' for the GOP: 'BradCast' 12/3/25 Also: Degenerate President spews racist invective against U.S. Somali community ahead of planned federal immigration thuggery...

Hegseth, War Crimes and DoD's 'Politiciz-ation Death Spiral': 'BradCast' 12/2/25 Guest: Carrie A. Lee, formerly of U.S. Army War College; Also: Trump pardons cocaine trafficker...

'Green News Report' 12/2/25 Death toll climbs after Southeast Asia typhoons; U.N. COP30's disappointing end; PLUS: Trump Admin bringing back dirty air and contaminated water back...

Follow the Money Voting: 'BradCast' 12/1/25 We're back! And so is our election and accountability coverage, callers and much more!...

Sunday 'Bootlicker' Toons THIS WEEK: Unlawful Orders ... Russia's Piece Plan ... MTG ... Black Friday ... and more! In our latest collection of the week's best toons!...

With Thanks, No Kings and Good Cheer A BRAD BLOG holiday message...

Presidential Illegality and Duty to Disobey Trump call to 'HANG' members of Congress an impeachable High Crime, argues Ernie Canning...

Sunday 'Leave 'em in Stitches' Toons THIS WEEK: MAGA Falters ... Epstein Lives ... Mr. Bone Saw ... And more! In our latest collection of the best Turkey Week toons!...

President of United States Calls for Killing Democratic Officials: 'BradCast' 11/20/25 Desperate Trump furious at six elected veterans reminding service members of duty to 'refuse illegal orders'...