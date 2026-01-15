Guests: Heather Digby Parton of Salon, 'Driftglass' of 'Pro Left Podcast'...

Brad Friedman Byon 1/15/2026, 6:10pm PT

We've been arguing in various ways on The BradCast in recent months that our ignorant, thin-skinned, cruelly incompetent, man-baby clown, pedophile protecting President is growing weaker by the day. That, of course, doesn't make him any less dangerous. In fact, it makes him more so by the day --- or even hour, at this point. [Audio link to full show follows this summary.]

We're joined today for our first horrifying and occasionally hilarious visit of the year with two of our favorite roundtablers and very smart fellow old-school bloggers HEATHER DIGBY PARTON of Salon and Digby's Hullabaloo, and 'DRIFTGLASS' of The Professional Left Podcast.

We try --- wish us luck --- to make sense, any sense, of the past 24 to 72 hours or more, as brutal violence by Donald Trump's dangerously inept ICE thugs in Minneapolis intensifies and he threatens to misuse the Insurrection Act against peaceful, "Minnesota nice" protesters, even as the state's wartime Governor stands in the breach; as the President of the United State's tyrannical menacing of our NATO ally of Greenland (and NATO itself) grows darker by the day; as he outrages his far-right base by appearing to all but abandon protesters in the streets of Iran that on Tuesday he instructed to "KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!", vowing "HELP IS ON ITS WAY", only to toss them all under the regime's knife by Wednesday, while either hundreds or tens of thousands are reportedly being slaughtered; and, as his corrupt, show-of-power invasion, takeover and/or theft of Venezuela and its dirty oil, less than two weeks ago, already begins to (at least temporarily) fade into the blurry, bloodstained rearview mirror.

That's not all. But even that much is a lot of ground for one short hour. But these are no times for the faint of heart.

Among a whole bunch of well-informed and sagacious commentary, today's program also includes a few bloodcurdling turns of phrase such as "this is Stephen Miller's baby", "Donald Trump is the vessel", "the bitter harvest of that lie", "a dumb place to start their revolution" and, yes, "a cornered rat is a dangerous rat".

Tune in to hear who said them, in what context, and if any of us is able to make any sense of any of this madness right now.

If nothing else, Desi Doyen joins us at show's end for our latest Green News Report...which always makes perfect sense...

The BradCast

