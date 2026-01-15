With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: 2025 was the second (or third) hottest year on record, as new climate reports show 'unprecedented run of global heat'; The oceans are getting hotter, too; California is free of drought for the first time in 25 years; PLUS: Court rules Trump Administration illegally blocked clean energy grants to 'blue' states... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Venezuela suffers from a century-long curse --- will the U.S. inherit it?; New EPA proposal would strip states and tribes of authority to block oil and gas pipelines; Trump administration moves to reverse mining ban near Boundary Waters; RFK Jr. and flouridated water 'skeptics' turn to obstructing access to other sources; Maine adopts tougher limits on PFAS in drinking water; Why Greenland matters in a warming world... PLUS: This battery is about to change the world in 3 months, or make this guy a fool... and much, MUCH more! ...

