IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: 2025 was the second (or third) hottest year on record, as new climate reports show 'unprecedented run of global heat'; The oceans are getting hotter, too; California is free of drought for the first time in 25 years; PLUS: Court rules Trump Administration illegally blocked clean energy grants to 'blue' states... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Venezuela suffers from a century-long curse --- will the U.S. inherit it?; New EPA proposal would strip states and tribes of authority to block oil and gas pipelines; Trump administration moves to reverse mining ban near Boundary Waters; RFK Jr. and flouridated water 'skeptics' turn to obstructing access to other sources; Maine adopts tougher limits on PFAS in drinking water; Why Greenland matters in a warming world... PLUS: This battery is about to change the world in 3 months, or make this guy a fool... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- 2025 was the second (or third) hottest year on record:
- New Climate Reports Show ‘Unprecedented Run of Global Heat’ (Inside Climate News):
Data from multiple international agencies shows the reality of a rapidly warming world.
- State of the climate: 2025 in top-three hottest years on record as ocean heat surges (Carbon Brief):
The different temperature records confirm that last year was either the second or third warmest since observations began in the mid-1800s, with razor-thin margins between 2025 and 2023.
- 2025 was Third Warmest Year in the Modern Record (Berkeley Earth/This Is Not Cool):
However, the warming spike in 2023 to 2025 appears to have deviated significantly from the previous trend. If we were to assume that global warming was continuing at the same rate as during the 50-year period 1970-2019, then the 2023 to 2025 excursion would be by far the largest deviation from that trend, with less than a 1-in-100 chance of occurring solely due to natural variability.
- Global Climate Highlights 2025 (Copernicus)
- VIDEO: 2025 Global Climate Highlights (Copernicus)
- WMO confirms 2025 was one of warmest years on record (WMO):
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has confirmed that 2025 was one of the three warmest years on record, continuing the streak of extraordinary global temperatures. The past 11 years have been the 11 warmest on record, and ocean heating continues unabated.
- Assessing the Global Temperature and Precipitation Analysis in 2025 (NOAA)
- 2025 was Earth’s 3rd-warmest year on record (Yale Climate Connections):
While 2025’s warmth did not set a new record, it was extraordinary because human-caused global warming pushed global temperatures to near-record levels despite the cooling influence of the La Niña phenomenon, which typically suppresses global temperatures. The record-warm years of 2023 and 2024 both lacked this cooling influence, and both were affected by the strong 2023-24 El Niño event. El Niño typically warms the global atmosphere.
- “New era of climate extremes” as global warming fuels devastating impacts in 2025 (Climate Change News)
- Trump's NASA omits mention of climate change in 2025 temperature analysis:
- NASA Reports Record Heat But Omits Reference To Climate Change (AFP/CTV)
- NASA Releases Global Temperature Data (NASA)
- Planet hasn't yet breached Paris Agreement targets:
- Special Report: Impacts of Global Warming of 1.5 ºC (IPCC)
- Scientists confirm 2025 was the third hottest year on record (UK Independent):
Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said: “The fact that the last 11 years were the warmest on record provides further evidence of the unmistakable trend towards a hotter climate. “The world is rapidly approaching the long-term temperature limit set by the Paris agreement. “We are bound to pass it; the choice we now have is how to best manage the inevitable overshoot and its consequences on societies and natural systems.”
- Why do we keep talking about 1.5°C and 2°C above the pre-industrial era? (Copernicus)
- Explained: The 1.5 C climate benchmark (MIT)
- 1.5 Degrees C: Understanding World’s Critical Warming Threshold (World Resources Institute)
- The oceans are getting hotter:
- The Oceans Just Keep Getting Hotter (Wired):
“What people often don't grasp is that it's taken 100 years to get the oceans that warm at depth,” he says. “Even if we stopped using fossil fuels today, it's going to take hundreds of years for that to circulate through the ocean. We're going to pay this cost for a very, very long time, because we've already put the heat in the ocean.”
- Ocean Warming Breaks Record for Ninth Straight Year (Inside Climate News):
The study—a collaboration involving more than 50 scientists from 31 international institutions—measured temperature fluctuations in the upper 2,000 meters of the planet’s waters, finding the greatest increases in the Southern Atlantic, the Northern Pacific and the Southern Ocean. Warming waters are linked to increasingly extreme weather patterns, coral reef die-offs and sea level rise.
- Ocean Heat Content Sets Another Record in 2025 (Advances in Atmospheric Sciences):
Global ocean warming continued unabated in 2025 in response to increased greenhouse gas concentrations and recent reductions in sulfate aerosols, reflecting the long-term accumulation of heat within the climate system, with conditions evolving toward La Niña during the year.
- California no longer in drought:
- California is free of all drought, dryness for first time in 25 years. Inside the remarkable turnaround (LA Times)
- California is completely free of drought for the first time in 25 years (ABC News):
Other Western states, however, are experiencing a "snow drought."/..The wet winter has boosted California’s snowpack, which is crucial to its water supply, though the snowpack is still lower than average.
- Court rules Trump Admin. illegally blocked grants to blue states:
- Judge: Trump violated Fifth Amendment by ending energy grants in only blue states (Ars Technica):
Mehta noted that similar projects in red states continued to receive funding...It wasn’t a total win for plaintiffs, who did not prevail on First Amendment claims, and there are many hundreds of awardees whose grant terminations were so far not impacted by the narrow ruling.
- Court Says Trump Illegally Blocked Clean Energy Grants To Dem States (AP):
“Defendants freely admit that they made grant-termination decisions primarily — if not exclusively — based on whether the awardee resided in a state whose citizens voted for President Trump in 2024,” Mehta wrote in a 17-page opinion. The administration offered no explanation for how their purposeful targeting of grant recipients based on their electoral support for Trump — or lack of it — “rationally advances their stated government interest,” the judge added.
