IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Congressional Democrats and scientists vow to fight Trump White House plan to dismantle the nation's 'crown jewel' of climate science; EU and Ford Motor back off transition to EVs (China doesn't); Trump admits tanker blockade is about seizing Venezuela's oil; PLUS: Global warming is transforming the Arctic faster than scientists expected... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Trump orders Venezuela tanker blockade, admits he wants the oil:
- Trump Orders Blockade on Some Oil Tankers Near Venezuela (Yahoo News)
- Trump’s Venezuela Blockade Is for “Our Oil.” Experts Say It Isn’t the US’s to Take. (Mother Jones)
- VIDEO: Trump: Venezuela must pay for seized US oil assets (The Hill)
- Trump White House announces plan to dismantle NCAR:
- Trump administration moves to dissolve national climate research lab in Colorado (AP):
For climate scientists the lab “is quite literally our global mothership,” said Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist and Distinguished Professor at Texas Tech University.
- NCAR, Major Climate Research Center, Targeted for Closure in Trump Dispute with Colorado (Inside Climate News):
Aside from meeting any political aims, the elimination of NCAR would fulfill Vought's goals of shrinking the size of government and rooting out climate science. "This facility is one of the largest sources of climate alarmism in the country," Vought said in his post on X, quoting verbatim the controversial conservative blueprint for the Trump administration, Project 2025, which he helped author.
- Trump 'Taking a Sledgehammer' to One of World's Most Vital Climate Research Center, Scientists Warn (Common Dreams):
"This is self-sabotage by a wildly ignorant and malicious administration cutting off their nose to spite their face," said one hurricane researcher.
- The speedy collapse of his edifices: The Trump death cult comes for the "climate alarmism" of the National Center of Atmospheric Research (Hill Heat)
- The Trump admin is closing a critical research center. Officials believe it's really trying to punish a governor (CNN)
- VIDEO: President Trump is delivering on his promise of retribution against Colorado for the state's mail-in ballots and refusal to release his ally Tina Peters from prison (Kyle Clark, Denver News9/Bluesky)
- VIDEO: Special rapid response stream re: proposed dismantling of National Center for Atmospheric Research (Dr. Daniel Swain/Youtube)
- Democrats, scientists vow to fight dismantling of NCAR:
- Colorado Congressman Vows To Fight Trump's "Reckless Directive With Every Legal Tool We Have" (NewsBreak)
- VIDEO: Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado believes Trump's NCAR breakup plan is "unlawful" (CBS-Denver)
- Congress: Protect NCAR and Climate Research (Union Of Concerned Scientists):
The Trump administration is apparently set to begin dissolving NCAR immediately, potentially closing the center's main laboratory in Boulder, Colorado. Details of the full plan remain unclear. We must urge Congress to halt this dangerous action immediately.<
- Global warming is transforming the Arctic:
- From record warming to rusting rivers, 2025 Arctic Report Card shows a region transforming faster than expected (The Conversation):
The Arctic is transforming faster and with more far-reaching consequences than scientists expected just 20 years ago, when the first Arctic Report Card assessed the state of Earth’s far northern environment.
- Arctic Warming Is Turning Alaska’s Rivers Red With Toxic Runoff (NY Times):
A yearly checkup on the region documents a warmer, rainier Arctic and 200 Alaskan rivers “rusting” as melting tundra leaches minerals from the soil into waterways.
- Arctic Report Card Marks 20 Years Amid Record Warming in 2025 (WMO)
- Climate change, new mining may push Alaska's Arctic past the brink (AP)
- Lawsuit seeks to stop oil exploration in remote areas of the Arctic (NY Times)
- European Union weakens its 2035 ICE vehicle phase-out:
- Ban on gas car sales walked back by EU (CBC):
The EU is scrapping its plan to ban all sales of new combustion-engine cars in a decade, following pressure from big automakers and some member states..."In practice, 90 per cent of vehicles will be electric," said European climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra at a news conference in Strasbourg, France. "For the remaining 10 per cent, we allow flexibility."
- Does the EU rollback of 2035 car emissions ban risk undermining Europe’s climate goals? (EuroNews)
- Ford Motor Company backs off its EV transition:
- Gas-loving Trump cedes electric car market to China (DW News)
- Ford to scale back electric vehicle plans, taking $19.5bn hit (BBC):
EV adoption in the US has lagged behind the industry in places such as China, the UK and Europe. Analysts point to comparatively weak government support for the sector. The Trump administration has taken steps in recent months to roll back incentives and regulations that had been expected to lead to increased take-up of electric cars.
- Ford scraps fully-electric F-150 Lightning as mounting losses and falling demand hits EV plans (AP)
- Ford will take $19.5 billion write-down as it rolls back EV plans (NY Times)
- Finding hope in dark times:
- AUDIO: 'Coalition of the Unwilling': Petrostates and Propagandists Undermining Climate Science - The BradCast' 12/9/2025 (The BradBlog)
- Science Under Siege - The NCAR development (Dr. Michael Mann):
Not since the ransacking of the Library of Alexandria...have we witnessed such a wanton, intentional assault on scientific knowledge...The polluters and plutocrats behind this latest assault on science understand that public sentiment is turning sharply against them. That's why they are trying to jam through the Project 2025 agenda as quickly as possible. We must recognize their efforts as acts of desperation and fight back even harder. We must inform the public of the danger that their antiscience campaign poses to all of us, and massively mobilize voters for a mid-term election that could determine the future course of science, democracy and our planet.
It's not game over. It's game on.
- Bill McKibben: "A low point of human inaction on climate change? Not really." (The New Yorker, no paywall)
