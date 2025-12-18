With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 12/18/2025, 10:22am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Congressional Democrats and scientists vow to fight Trump White House plan to dismantle the nation's 'crown jewel' of climate science; EU and Ford Motor back off transition to EVs (China doesn't); Trump admits tanker blockade is about seizing Venezuela's oil; PLUS: Global warming is transforming the Arctic faster than scientists expected... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 7 quiet wins for climate and nature in 2025; AP photographers capture destruction, heartache and resilience as climate change advanced in 2025; Peak glacier extinction in the mid-twenty-first century; Trump administration admits to targeting blue states for energy grant cuts; Meet the biggest heat pumps in the world; China’s fossil fuel power output set for first drop in a decade ... PLUS: New data raises questions about how much the Earth has warmed... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



