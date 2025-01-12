Also: More on Trump's unlawful invasion of Venezuela; GOP House majority in peril following shock death of CA Congressman...

Brad Friedman Byon 1/6/2026, 6:31pm PT

It's five years to the day since January 6, 2021, when the then President of the United States got away with one of the most audacious crimes ever attempted in the U.S.: a failed attempt to have his own supporters violently overthrow the U.S. Government in order to help steal a Presidential election. Today on The BradCast, we hear from the federal prosecutor who tried --- and almost succeeded --- in holding him to account for those crimes and others. [Audio link to full show follows below.]

Donald Trump really didn't want you to hear about those crimes. Especially from the guy who meticulously investigated them before obtaining two federal grand jury criminal indictments against the disgraced, then-former President for both the attempted election theft and his theft of thousands of pages of highly classified national security documents upon leaving office, and for his obstruction of the investigations into both matters.

It was likely no coincidence that Trump invaded Venezuela just hours after his lackeys and co-conspirators in the U.S. House, on New Years Eve, released video of more-than-eight-hours of closed-door testimony, in hopes it would stay buried there. We attempt to unbury it a bit today.

BUT FIRST UP... a few choice, incisive and amusing takes on Trump's wildly unlawful invasion of Venezuela and kidnapping of its leader, from comedian Jamie Kaler and the hilariously satirical Rep. Jack Kimble (R-CA) social media account.

Also today, news on Tuesday's sudden passing of 65-year old Rep. Doug LaMalfa, an actual Republican Congressman, for seven terms, from California and a major Trump supporter. His surprise death, along with yesterday's resignation of Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and the hospitalization of another Republican Congressman, Indiana's Jim Baird, following a recent traffic accident, renders Speaker Mike Johnson's caucus perilously close to losing their House majority as another deadline for a government shutdown looms on January 30.

THEN... It's on to the December 17, 2025 closed-door testimony of Special Counsel Jack Smith before the GOP-controlled U.S. House Judiciary Committee which, no doubt, regrets the fact they had to take his testimony in order to convince Trump they were actually investigating the now-second term President's absurd claims that Joe Biden's Dept. of Justice was weaponized to prevent Trump from running for President again.

Though Smith requested public testimony in the House, as per tradition for special prosecutors following a Presidential probe --- and, in this case, two historic criminal indictments --- Republicans balked. They forced the closed-door testimony before attempting to hide the 255-page transcript and more than eight hours of video-taped testimony from Smith over a holiday.

With the aid of coverage and insight from former senior federal prosecutor Randall Eliason, independent journalists Marcy Wheeler and Parker Malloy, and a bit from the New York Times, we share audio from some of the notable testimony and revelations from the three-decade veteran DOJ prosecutor who Republican interrogators on the Committee failed to lay a glove on. But, how could they? You'll have trouble finding a more by-the-book prosecutor than Smith.

In audio clips from the hearing that we share today, Smith speaks to...

The lack of "weaponization" of the DOJ under Joe Biden, and the actual weaponization and death blows that the new Trump Administration is now reigning down on it over the past year since returning to office.

of "weaponization" of the DOJ under Joe Biden, and the actual weaponization and death blows that the new Trump Administration is now reigning down on it over the past year since returning to office. His "proof beyond a reasonable doubt" that Trump committed --- and would have been convicted of --- both the crimes related to January 6 and the classified documents case, had Smith not been forced to dismiss both cases after Trump's reelection.

How the witnesses he would have presented at trial on the attempted theft of the 2020 election were all Republican allies of Trump.

How Trump "exploited" violence on January 6th.

How it was Trump himself who "chose" which Senators' phone call toll records would be probed in the investigation, and how none of those members were "spied" on, as now falsely claimed by Trump and Congressional Republicans. (Toll records detail only what number was called, when, and how long the call lasted. As Eliason explains, it would have been prosecutorial malpractice to not subpoena those records. Smith's investigation never "wire-tapped" any member of Congress, as recently and falsely claimed by Trump and his fellow GOP scam artists.)

How Trump was entitled, under the First Amendment, to lie about a "stolen" election. But that he was not legally allowed to use those lies in furtherance of inducing his followers to commit crimes, such as storming the Capitol to obstruct the certification of Biden's victory or attempting to kill the Vice President.

FINALLY... Desi Doyen joins us for our first Green News Report of the new year, with a collection of "while we were out" headlines to get us caught up for the new year following the warmest Christmas in recorded U.S. history...

* * *

The BradCast

* * *