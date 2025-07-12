Now celebrating 16 YEARS of Green News Report!

And 21 YEARS of The BRAD BLOG! Green News Report The BRAD BLOG, BradCast and Green News Report remain independent and 100% reader and listener supported in Please helpandremainand 100% reader and listener supported in our 22nd YEAR!!! ONE TIME ONLY

any amount you like... $

MONTHLY SUPPORT

any amount you like... $

OR VIA SNAIL MAIL

Make check out to...

Brad Friedman/BRAD BLOG

7095 Hollywood Blvd., #594

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Latest Featured Reports | Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday 'All in a Day's Work' Toons THIS WEEK: Pardons R U.S. ... 'Fog of War' Pete ... American Garbage ... and more! In our latest collection of the week's trashiest toons!...

Dems Fight to Avoid the GOP's Massive, Year-End Health Care Cliff: 'BradCast' 12/4/25 Guest: Alice Miranda Ollstein; Also: J6 bomber; 'Disturbing' boat strike vid; GJ rejects new James indictment; SCOTUS allows new TX map...

'Green News Report' 12/4/25 w/ Brad & Desi Trump Admin rolling back fuel economy standards, making you pay more for gas; Threats on Venezuela are all about the oil; Kids sue UT over fossil fuels; PLUS: Seed Bombs for SoCal... Previous GNRs: 12/2/25 - 11/20/25 - Archives...

A 'Flashing Red Light

Warning Sign' for the GOP: 'BradCast' 12/3/25 Also: Degenerate President spews racist invective against U.S. Somali community ahead of planned federal immigration thuggery...

'Green News Report' 12/2/25 w/ Brad & Desi Death toll climbs after Southeast Asia typhoons; U.N. COP30's disappointing end; PLUS: Trump Administration gets busy bringing back dirty air and contaminated water over holiday... Previous GNRs: 11/20/25 - 11/18/25 - Archives...

Follow the Money Voting: 'BradCast' 12/1/25 We're back! And so is our election and accountability coverage, callers and much more!...

Sunday 'Bootlicker' Toons THIS WEEK: Unlawful Orders ... Russia's Piece Plan ... MTG ... Black Friday ... and more! In our latest collection of the week's best toons!...

With Thanks, No Kings and Good Cheer A BRAD BLOG holiday message...

Presidential Illegality and the Duty to Disobey Trump call to 'HANG' members of Congress an impeachable High Crime, argues Ernie Canning...

Sunday 'Leave 'em in Stitches' Toons THIS WEEK: MAGA Falters ... Epstein Lives ... Mr. Bone Saw ... And more! In our latest collection of the best Turkey Week toons!...

President of United States Calls for Killing Democratic Officials: 'BradCast' 11/20/25 Desperate Trump furious at video by six elected veterans reminding U.S. service members of duty to 'refuse illegal orders'...

'Green News Report' 11/20/25 Crunch time at UN COP30 climate summit, with roadmap to phase out fossil fuels; Iran's historic water crisis; PLUS: Developing world turning to China for clean energy tech...

Is MAGA Finally Beginning to Fall Apart?: 'BradCast' 11/19/25 Guest: Rich Logis of 'Leaving MAGA'; Also: Court 'stunned into silence' as Trump prosecutor admits grand jury never approved Comey indictment!...

'Green News Report' 11/18/25 Trump's FEMA chief out; U.N. climate summit tackles disinformation; PLUS: Speaking of disinfo, Exxon funded climate denial campaigns across Latin America...

A Kaleidoscope of Trump Corruption: 'BradCast' 11/17/25 Guest: Keith Barber; From Trump's torture of immigrant detainees to wildly corrupt DoJ indictments of foes to his cover-up of the Epstein Files; Also: Callers!...

Sunday 'Back to Business' Toons THIS WEEK: Epstein Returns ... Shutdown Shut Down ... Cave Dwelling ... and more! In our latest collection of the week's most best toons...

Trump DOJ Takes Stand for Voting Whites in CA: 'BradCast' 11/13/25 Also: Shutdown memories; Seattle progressive unseats Dem; NOAA and The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald...