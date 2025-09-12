IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: New study warns that climate impacts are accelerating across the volatile Middle East; Congressional Republican give another big gift to Big Oil in Alaska; Feud between MAGA and MAHA grows over Trump EPA's rollbacks of toxic chemical rules; PLUS: Despite Trump, U.S. utility-scale solar deployment hits new record... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Deadly Asian floods are no fluke. They’re a climate warning; Days after COP30, Brazil weakened Amazon safeguards; Federal judge strikes down Trump's anti-wind directive; Science journal retracts widely cited study that claimed Monsanto's Roundup is safe; States push to end secrecy over data center water use; Plastic pollution could more than double by 2040, report finds... PLUS: Trump climate policies are driving up insurance costs for homeowners... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- New study warns climate impacts are accelerating across the Middle East:
- New Report Warns of Critical Climate Risks in Arab Region (Inside Climate News):
Foundations of daily life, including farms, reservoirs and aquifers that feed and sustain millions, are being pushed to the brink by human-caused warming.
- Why Tehran Is Running Out of Water (Wired):
Because of shifting storms and sweltering summers, Iran’s capital faces a future "Day Zero" when the taps run dry.
- Warming Climate Sucking Continents Dry (This Is Not Cool)
- VIDEO: Abrahm Lustgarten, Pro Publica --- Why the planet is drying out much faster than before, according to a new study (PBS NewsHour)
- Trump's anti-climate agenda could lead to 1.3 million deaths:
- Trump’s Anti-Green Agenda Could Lead to 1.3 Million More Climate Deaths (Pro Publica):
Increasing temperatures are already killing enormous numbers of people. A ProPublica and Guardian analysis that draws on sophisticated modeling by independent researchers found that President Donald Trump’s "America First" agenda of expanding fossil fuels and decimating efforts to reduce emissions will add substantially to that toll, with the vast majority of deaths occurring outside the United States.
- GOP Congress gives another big gift to Big Oil:
- US Congress repeals Biden-era limits on oil and gas in Alaska refuge (Reuters)
- Alaska Republicans push back on Trump offshore drilling plan (E&E News):
Murkowski and Sullivan are generally in-sync with the administration’s pro-drilling agenda. Murkowski will call Wednesday for an initial vote on a House-passed Congressional Review Act resolution against Biden-era restrictions on onshore development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
- MAGA v. MAHA over EPA Zeldin's chemical rollbacks:
- Maha v Maga: feud grows as Trump EPA rolls back rules on toxic chemicals (Guardian):
"Make America healthy again" (Maha) movement leaders have put out a petition calling for Donald Trump to fire Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) administrator Lee Zeldin, who, since being appointed in late January, has quickly moved to undo toxic chemical regulations and fast-track pesticide approvals.
- VIDEO: A MAHA-driven petition wants EPA administrator Lee Zeldin fired (Scripps News)
- Solar developers racing to get permits before incentives disappear:
- U.S. Solar Installations Soar as Developers Rush to Secure Tax Credits (Oil Price)
- US solar companies urge Congress to address Trump's solar permit freeze (Reuters)
- The Solar Industry Is Begging Congress for Help With Trump (Heatmap):
A major solar energy trade group now says the Trump administration is refusing to do even routine work to permit solar projects on private lands — and that the situation has become so dire for the industry, lawmakers discussing permitting reform in Congress should intervene.
- Trump’s plan for AI dominance threatened by his own attacks on solar, wind power (Detroit News)
- US hit new record for solar deployment:
- A clean power record — and a warning (Axios):
A combined 11.7 gigawatts of new utility-scale solar, battery storage and onshore wind power capacity came online in the U.S. in Q3, per new industry data. Why it matters: It's a record for any July-September stretch, with storage seeing an especially good stretch.
- Clean Power Quarterly Market Report | Q3 2025 (Clean Power)
- Solar and storage represent 91% of clean power additions in Q3 2025 (PV Magazine)
- US solar installations jump 49% in third quarter, report says (Reuters)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Deadly Asian floods are no fluke. They’re a climate warning, scientists say (AP)
- More than 200 environmental groups demand halt to new US datacenters (Guardian)
- Days after COP30, Brazil weakened Amazon safeguards (Inside Climate News)
- Federal judge strikes down Trump's anti-wind directive (Axios)
- Science journal retracts widely cited study that claimed Monsanto's Roundup is safe (Mother Jones)
- PEER warns that OIRA Chief Jeffrey Clark’s "acting" role is illegal (PEER)
- States push to end secrecy over data center water use (E&E News)
- Trump Admin orders national parks to purge shops of DEI, trans references (E&E News)
- Trump climate policies are driving up insurance costs for homeowners (Capital and Main)
- Plastic pollution could more than double by 2040, report finds (The New Lede)
- There's a $10 trillion antidote to Trump's climate backlash (Bloomberg)
- Climate change is accelerating, scientists find in 'grim' report (Yale Climate Connections)
- How Trump's War on Climate Science impacts all Americans (Bloomberg)
- Solar Is Liberation (Rolling Stone)
- Governments legally required to address climate change, global court says (Inside Climate News)
- David Attenborough's 'Ocean' is a brutal, beautiful wake-up call from the sea (AP)
- Wall Street Journal: Clean energy transition is unstoppable (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Can we avoid the enshittification of clean-energy tech? (David Roberts, Volts)
- Stop emissions, stop warming: A climate reality check (Dr. Andrew Dessler, Climate Brink)
- Who Will Care for Americans Left Behind by Climate Migration? (Pro Publica)
- Is the Atlantic Overturning Circulation Approaching a Tipping Point? (The Oceanography Society)
- How Oil Companies Manipulate Journalists (Drilled)
- How To Spot 5 Of The Fossil Fuel Industry's Biggest Disinformation Tactics (Guardian)
- The Oceans We Knew Are Already Gone (The Atlantic)
- How to electrify your life when you rent (The Verge)
- Complete Series: Farmers Under Attack for Supporting Clean Energy (This Is Not Cool blog)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)