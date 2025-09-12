With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: New study warns that climate impacts are accelerating across the volatile Middle East; Congressional Republican give another big gift to Big Oil in Alaska; Feud between MAGA and MAHA grows over Trump EPA's rollbacks of toxic chemical rules; PLUS: Despite Trump, U.S. utility-scale solar deployment hits new record... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Deadly Asian floods are no fluke. They’re a climate warning; Days after COP30, Brazil weakened Amazon safeguards; Federal judge strikes down Trump's anti-wind directive; Science journal retracts widely cited study that claimed Monsanto's Roundup is safe; States push to end secrecy over data center water use; Plastic pollution could more than double by 2040, report finds... PLUS: Trump climate policies are driving up insurance costs for homeowners... and much, MUCH more! ...

