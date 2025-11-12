With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 12/11/2025, 10:51am PT





Follow @GreenNewsReport...









(Or use "Click here to listen..." link below.)

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.S. seizes sanctioned oil tanker off coast of Venezuela; Trump EPA deletes mentions about humanity's role in causing climate change; Oil giant Exxon asks U.S. Supreme Court to halt state-level climate liability lawsuits; PLUS: U.S. court strikes down Trump's Executive Order blocking wind energy... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 16 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Bill McKibben: A low point of human inaction on climate change? Not really; Deadly November Asian storms 'supercharged' by climate change: researchers; Chemicals in food system creating health burden of $2.2 trillion a year: report; Key Senate Democrats oppose permitting bill; Rising electric bills drive DIY solar in the US; What caused a massive die-off of penguins off the South African coast? ... PLUS: Greenpeace scrutinizes environmental record of the company that sued them... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



